Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Cyprium Metals
Advancing Western Australia’s historic Nifty copper mine for near-term production and long-term growth

Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Nifty Copper Project Poised to Unlock Value for Cyprium Metals, Report Says

Description

The latest MST Access analyst report values Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) at AU$0.10 per share, significantly above its current trading price of AU$0.027. The valuation is underpinned by the company’s dual-track approach to restarting the Nifty copper project, a standout asset with a 20-year mine life and the potential to become one of Australia’s largest open-pit copper producers.

By leveraging existing infrastructure and its low capital intensity, Cyprium is positioned to deliver exceptional returns, according to the report. With plans to secure a strategic partner in 2025 and a fast-tracked production timeline for its Cathode project, Cyprium represents an undervalued opportunity in the ASX copper space.

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from the Nifty East infill extensional drilling. The program comprised 21 RC holes for 5,725m targeting areas from the previous program which identified encouraging widths of oxide/transitional mineralisation extending east and sulphide mineralisation extending east at depth beneath the former Nifty open pit (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- All results received from Nifty East Extensional Infill drilling program, targeting the oxide/transitional mineralisation and sulphide mineralisation at depth beneath the open pit

- Results demonstrate potential to define additional shallow mineralisation for the planned heap leach restart and grow the existing +0.9 Mt contained copper Mineral Resource

- Significant widths of copper mineralisation intersected are shown below

Executive Director Barry Cahill commented:

"The first phase of drilling at Nifty East has firmed up our understanding of the copper mineralisation extending from the current Nifty open pit and clearly demonstrates excellent potential to grow the existing resource further east. The results will be added to the resource model. These East drilling results along with the previously released West drilling clearly demonstrate the potential to expand the mineral resource as further phases of drilling proceed.

Discussion of results

Section 102,800E

Hole 21NRSP021 confirmed oxide mineralisation that was previously intercepted in holes 21NRSP006 and 21NRSP011 (Figure 3* 18m at 0.45% Cu, including 1m at 2.35% Cu). Hole 21NRSP021 also extended sulphide mineralisation at depth within the carbonate-shale host rocks (4m at 0.36% Cu, 3m at 0.47% Cu and 17m at 0.52% Cu, including 2m at 1.14% Cu and 6m at 0.16% Cu).

Section 102,840E

Hole 21NRSP030 confirms oxide mineralisation close to surface that was previously intersected in hole 21NRSP001 and historical drillhole NCP0317 (Figure 4* 3m at 0.15% Cu, 3m at 0.14% Cu and 5m at 0.26% Cu). Three deeper holes intercepted sulphide mineralisation extensions at depth where there is no historical drilling.

Hole 21NRSP0022 intercepted 3m at 0.19% Cu, 11m at 0.66% Cu including 2m at 1.57% Cu and 3m at 0.31%, and 5m at 0.51% Cu including 1m at 1.40% Cu. Hole 21NRSP0031 intercepts include 6m at 0.33% Cu and 7m at 1.14% Cu including 4m at 1.76% Cu. 21NRSP0032 intersected 3m at 0.21% Cu, 3m at 0.29% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu.

Section 102,880E

Figure 5* illustrates infill transitional and sulphide mineralisation which was intercepted in hole 21NRSP039 (3m at 0.69% Cu including 1m at 1.21% Cu, 3m at 0.44%, 4m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.18% and 3m at 1.18% Cu including 2m at 1.38% Cu), and Hole 21NRSP023, which intercepts upper sulphide mineralisation (12m at 0.74% Cu including 2m at 1.20% Cu and including 1m at 1.50% Cu and including 1m at 1.26% Cu).

Section 102,920E

The drilling has identified further extensionsto the oxide mineralisation east of the Nifty pit. The mineralisation is mostly in proximity to the northern limb of the Nifty Syncline. It has also been confirmed to extend further south, interpreted as an extension of the sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation, which was identified in the first phase of drilling by Cyprium Metals in 2021.

Hole 21NRSP0033 (4m at 0.14% Cu, 3m at 0.16% Cu, 6m at 0.22% Cu, 14m at 0.27% Cu, 5m at 0.17% Cu and 3m at 0.26% Cu) and Hole 21NRSP034 (3m at 0.13% Cu, 4m at 0.16% Cu, 3m at 0.19% Cu, 4m at 0.70% Cu including 2m at 1.17% Cu, 3m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.32% Cu and 1m at 1.23% Cu) have confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously unidentified (Figure 6*).

The sub-parallel zone of supergene mineralisation was intercepted by hole 21NRSP024 (5m at 0.47% Cu including 1m at 1.36% Cu and 4m at 0.11% Cu). This hole also confirms sulphide mineralisation at depth (13m at 1.08% Cu including 1m at 1.12% Cu and including 3m at 3.10% Cu).

Section 102,960E

The drilling has confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously identified in historical holes. New extensions to sulphide mineralisation to the east and at depth have also been identified (Figure 7*).

Hole 21NRSP035 confirms intercepts of shallow oxide and deeper transitional mineralisation (4m at 0.16% Cu, 7m at 0.16% Cu and 8m at 0.24% Cu).

Hole 21NRSP026 has intercepted the southern sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation (6m at 0.16% Cu). Sulphide mineralisation within the Nifty Syncline carbonate-shale host rocks was intercepted at depth (7m at 0.30%, 7m at 0.34% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu).

Sulphide mineralisation was intersected higher in the stratigraphic sequence in hole 21NRSP0025 (13m at 0.52% Cu including 1m at 1.48% Cu and including 1m at 2.13% Cu) and at depth (3m at 0.42% Cu and 4m at 0.19% Cu).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ETZVU06G



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

South Oko Geochemistry Confirms Oko West Look-Alike Target

South Oko Geochemistry Confirms Oko West Look-Alike Target

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced South Oko Geochemistry Confirms Oko West Look-Alike Target

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Announces $14 Million Brokered LIFE Financing

Silver47 Announces $14 Million Brokered LIFE Financing

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation, to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Eventus Capital Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc., in connection with a brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 20,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $14,000,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.00 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver Mining Sector Emerges as Clear Winner Amid Production Expansion Wave

Silver Mining Sector Emerges as Clear Winner Amid Production Expansion Wave

USA News Group News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Magma Silver Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine Production Update

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine Production Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the commencement of development of the first two stope blocks at the Reward Mine. Since commissioning the ventilation fan on Thursday 21 August, a total of 500 tonnes of ore has been blasted and bogged to the Amalgamated portal for processing.

Operational Milestones

- Vertex is today pleased to announce first freshly blasted ore sourced from the first two stoping blocks at the Reward Underground Mine.

- Ore is from development stripping (making ore drives larger for machine access) in preparation for mechanised stoping operations.

- Reward ore will be processed via the Gravity Only gold processing plant located at the entry to the mine.

- The material will start replacing feed from the low-grade surface ore stockpile, with the aim of achieving 100% feed from higher grade underground ore sources over the next few weeks.

- The underground electrical transformer is energised and 1,000 Volt power reticulated underground.

- The Primary Ventilation Fan was commissioned on Thursday 21 August, giving excitement to the Vertex Mining Team. Powered ventilation in the mine means mining can start in earnest.

- 1550 Decline is dewatered, with first ore blasted.

- Vertex aims to have developed multiple mining fronts, with over around 400m of strike, to achieve continuous feed to the plant.

Underground broken stocks include 200 tonnes at 5.4g/t from the 1325 strip, while the remaining 300 tonnes is pending assay grades but from 1438 stope area and 1555 decline strip.

The Company is spreading initial production areas around 400 metres of strike length to provide operational flexibility. Significant effort is underway setting up the 1720 stopes to the northern end of the mine, primarily accessed from the 1555 Decline. The Company is focussed on initially mining high grade ore, primarily from the Mica 1 and Mica 2 Veins. M1 and M2 are parallel veins and around 2m apart.

The Company is employing multiple mining methods to diversify risk and maximise head grade These include airleg gallery and shrink stoping, jumbo cut and fill stoping and narrow vein longhole open stoping.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0CUE41IB



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Joins Mining Association of Canada and Signs on to UN Global Compact, Demonstrating Industry Leadership in Sustainable and Responsible Project Development

FPX Nickel Joins Mining Association of Canada and Signs on to UN Global Compact, Demonstrating Industry Leadership in Sustainable and Responsible Project Development

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its participation in two leading sustainability initiatives in 2025, reinforcing our commitment to responsible mineral exploration and project development. These initiatives include the Company's new membership in the Mining Association of Canada (" MAC ") and associated commitment with MAC's Towards Sustainable Mining program for exploration-stage companies, and participation in the United Nations Global Compact.

"FPX's core values have long emphasized environmental stewardship, transparent engagement, and responsible resource development," commented Martin Turenne , FPX Nickel's President and CEO. "Our participation with these leading associations provides further validation of our commitment to best practices in our ongoing efforts to advance the Baptiste Nickel Project in the right way, and deliver value for stakeholders, Indigenous communities, and future generations."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects

RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects

Download the PDF here.

South Oko Geochemistry Confirms Oko West Look-Alike Target

Silver47 Announces $14 Million Brokered LIFE Financing

Alvopetro Announces Production Results from Murucututu 183-D4 Well and an Operational Update

Earthwise Minerals Completes Phase 1 Field Program at Iron Range Gold Project, BC

