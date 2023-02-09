GamingInvesting News

Toyota and Nintendo Announce the Ultimate Road Trip by providing 500 Grand Highlander Customers with a Nintendo Switch - OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game

  • 500 Grand Highlander customers will receive a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game
  • Grand Highlander and Nintendo Switch perfect road-trip duo when on-the-go
  • Ultimate Family SUV Set to Hit Dealers in Summer 2023

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, which made its world premiere hours before the opening day of the Chicago Auto Show, is bringing even more road-trip adventures to its customers in partnership with Nintendo. Once on-sale in Summer 2023, 500 customers will receive a Nintendo Switch OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.

Toyota and Nintendo Announce the Ultimate Road Trip by providing 500 Grand Highlander Customers with a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game

"This is an amazing collaboration between Toyota and Nintendo. The Grand Highlander and the Nintendo Switch are the ultimate duo for families and road trips," said Lisa Materazzo , group vice president of Toyota Marketing.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast. Just like Nintendo Switch, the OLED Model allows families to play on the TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun – or take it on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility.

"Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game will add an extra boost of excitement to road trips this summer," said Devon Pritchard , Nintendo of America's Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications. "What makes this promotion with Toyota so exciting is that the Nintendo Switch system can be played on the go, as well as on the TV, so anyone that hops in their Grand Highlander can take the system with them and keep the gameplay going."

With the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, 500 Grand Highlander customers will also receive a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, which allows them to hit the road anytime, anywhere. Plus those with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership can also pick up the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass, downloadable content which adds an additional 48 courses in six waves through the end of 2023.

To celebrate the collaboration, a 2024 Grand Highlander was customized and outfitted with a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system + Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe themed wrap and will be on display at the Chicago Auto Show starting February 9-19, 2023 . To take the party a step further, large screens, speakers and a Nintendo gaming console were installed in the vehicle for Chicago Auto Show attendees to experience the spaciousness of Grand Highlander and games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe while at the Toyota booth.

The new Grand Highlander is an active family cruiser built for everything from short trips around town to long drives to favorite destinations. It offers a spacious adult-sized third row, thoughtful storage areas throughout the cabin, ample interior and cargo capacity with room for up to seven carry-on suitcases behind the 3rd row. When cargo hauling is prioritized, there is a total of 98 cubic feet of space with the back rows folded down.

Grand Highlander offers three powertrain options: the well-balanced 2.4L turbo gas engine, the efficiency-leading 2.5L hybrid and the ultimate performance-seeking, 362 horsepower Hybrid MAX. These powertrains provide customers maximum choice for this incredible new vehicle.

Pricing and on-sale date of the all-new 2024 Grand Highlander will be announced later this summer.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 20 electrified options, with more in showrooms later this year.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com .

About Nintendo : Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan , has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario , Donkey Kong , The Legend of Zelda , Metroid , Pokémon , Animal Crossing , Pikmin and Splatoon , through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.4 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo's continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash. , serves as headquarters for Nintendo's operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company's website at https://www.nintendo.com/ .

