Total Voting Rights

ADMISSION OF NEW Shell SHARES AND UPDATE ON VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
September 4, 2026
In accordance with PRM 1.6.4R, Shell plc (the "Company") announces that 228,003,843 new ordinary shares of €0.07 each in the capital of the Company (the "New Shell Shares") were issued and admitted to trading as set out in the table below.
|1
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name of issuer
|Shell plc
|b)
|Legal entity identifier (LEI) of issuer
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|2
|Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
|a)
|Regulated market
|London Stock Exchange; Main Market
|b)
|Name, type and ISIN of the securities
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84
|c)
|Number of further securities admitted to trading covered by this notification
|228,003,843
|d)
|Total number of securities admitted to trading following further issuance
|5,755,319,646
|e)
|Fungibility
|Fully fungible with existing ordinary shares
|3
|Issue and admission details
|a)
|Date of issuance and admission to trading
|3 September 2026
|b)
|Prospectus information
|N/A
Following the admission of the New Shell Shares and in accordance with the FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules 5.6.1R and 5.6.1AR, the Company announces that, as at September 3, 2026, the Company's capital consisted of 5,755,319,646 ordinary shares of €0.07 each, with voting rights. The Company held no shares in Treasury.
Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 5,755,319,646. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
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