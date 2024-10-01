Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Jeffreys Find Gold Mine. Second Toll Milling Campaign Completed. 6,295 Ounces Produced; Gold Sales Total $23.5M.

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce reconciliation of the second gold milling campaign for 2024 from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project), near Norseman, WA. This campaign ran for 42 days, beginning on 24 July 2024 and finishing on 4 September 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The second toll milling campaign for 2024 has been completed.
  • 6,295 ounces of gold produced from 128,000 tonnes milled.
  • Gold sales for this campaign total $23.5 Million.
  • Highest sale price at AUD$3,859 per ounce.
  • Average sale price at AUD$3,731 per ounce.
  • Auric has received initial surplus cash distribution of $2.0 Million.

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Managing Director, Mark English, said: “We are in the sweetest possible place with the mining of Jeffreys Find.

“Total production for the year has passed 7,500 ounces. Another toll milling campaign is scheduled for the end of November. It will be a mighty run home for Auric as the project draws to conclusion.

“Whilst the campaign processed lower tonnes than expected, the gross revenue was higher due to the extraordinary gold price.

“The reconciled yield of 1.65 g/t was marginally below expectation but the recovery of 93.2% was excellent.

“BML has a contract with Greenfields for 300,000 tonnes to be processed so it won’t be long before milling starts again. We are anticipating a further 142,000 tonnes to be processed in 2024 and early into 2025 at Greenfields.

“Jeffreys Find will produce substantial cash for Auric. It has been an outstanding investment,” said Mr English.

Photo: The Jeffreys Find Pit; 30 September 2024.

Through Auric’s joint venture partner BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML) a total of 127,610 dry metric tonnes was processed by The Greenfields Mill at Coolgardie (Greenfields or Mill) with a reconciled recovery of 93.2%.

A total of 6,295 ounces of gold was recovered at a reconciled head grade of 1.65 g/t.

Gold sales amounted to $23.48 Million for the campaign with an average gold price of AUD$3,731 per ounce. The highest gold price achieved during the campaign was AUD$3,859 per ounce.

Stage Two of mining in 2024 has now produced 7,551 ounces of gold with total gold sales to date of $27.95 Million.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×