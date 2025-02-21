Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Torrent Capital Grants Options & Restricted Share Units

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted 455,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan"), of which 295,000 have been granted to Directors and Officers and 160,000 options to consultants.

Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.75 per share and will vest at the rate of 50% on each of the six and twelve month anniversary of the grant date. The options will expire five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Company's Option Plan.

The Company has also issued 90,000 restricted share units ("RSU"), of which 70,000 have been issued to a Director and Officer and 20,000 RSUs to a consultant under the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan ("RSU Plan"). Each RSU will vest after one year. All other terms and conditions of the RSUs are in accordance with the terms of the Company's RSU Plan.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities, cryptocurrencies and, private investments. The Company invests in companies that are due to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared to competing investment products.

For further information, please contact:

Contact:

Torrent Capital Ltd.
Rob Randall
Chief Financial Officer
(902) 442-7187

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241769

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd is a company which focuses on strategic investments in public and private company securities.
Torrent Capital Purchases Additional Solana Tokens

Torrent Capital Purchases Additional Solana Tokens

Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR) ("Torrent") announces it has acquired an additional 10,776 Solana (SOL) tokens since February 12, 2025, when it provided its previous update on Solana holdings. As of February 19, 2025, Torrent held a total of 17,731 SOL, which are generating a yield from staking rewards.

Torrent plans to increase its investment and participation in the Solana ecosystem by accumulating SOL tokens and staking them to earn rewards.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Share Purchase Plan to raise up to $2 million

Share Purchase Plan to raise up to $2 million

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Share Purchase Plan to raise up to $2 million

Download the PDF here.

NorthStar Gaming Reports Preliminary Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

NorthStar Gaming Reports Preliminary Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

Company expects to report record highs for wagers, revenue and margin

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced selected unaudited preliminary financial results for the three and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2024.1 All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Structural Monitoring Systems

AEM’s MTP136D Radio Gains Full U.S. Forest Service Approval

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (“SMS” or “the Company”) (ASX: SMN) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (“AEM”), has received full approval from the United States Forest Service (USFS) and Department of the Interior (DOI) for its revolutionary MTP136D Panel-Mount Forest Service Radio. This approval authorises its use in all federally regulated aerial firefighting agency and contractor aircraft across the United States.

Keep reading...Show less
Stardust Power Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

Stardust Power Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

  • Following the October 8, 2024 announcement, Stardust Power finalizes exclusive licensing agreement with KMX Technologies to enhance lithium production efficiency and sustainability.

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced the execution of an exclusive licensing agreement with KMX Technologies, Inc. ("KMX"), a leader in advanced lithium brine concentration technology. This agreement grants Stardust Power the exclusive rights to utilize KMX's innovative vacuum membrane distillation ("VMD") technology for lithium extraction and concentration across the United States, Canada, and select international markets.

The exclusive license grants Stardust Power the full rights to use and operate KMX VMD units within the designated territory and field of use for lithium. This agreement will support Stardust Power's continued commitment to build out the North American lithium supply chain and onshoring of critical minerals in the rapidly growing North America lithium market.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Record Active Users and New Customer Registrations in January and Debt Settlement

Bitcoin Well Announces Record Active Users and New Customer Registrations in January and Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - February 3, 2025 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces that January ended with a record number of active users and new customer registrations in a single month.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IOD UK Revenue Update and Outperformance

IOD UK Revenue Update and Outperformance

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced IOD UK Revenue Update and Outperformance

Download the PDF here.

