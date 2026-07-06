Toronto Stock Exchange, CVW Sustainable Royalties Inc., The View from the C-Suite

Akshay Dubey, Chief Executive Officer, CVW Sustainable Royalties Inc. ("CVW Sustainable Royalties" or the "Company") (TSXV: CVW,OTC:CVWFF), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About CVW Sustainable Royalties Inc. (TSXV: CVW,OTC:CVWFF)

CVW Sustainable Royalties invests in sustainability-focused technologies and operations providing returns linked to commodities and commodity-like products. CVW Sustainable Royalties is building a portfolio of royalty-based cash flow streams by partnering with clean technology innovators in the commodity space. CVW Sustainable Royalties' current portfolio includes its proprietary technology, Creating Value from Waste ("CVW"), which is designed to recover bitumen, solvents, critical minerals, and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings with significant environmental benefits; an interest in two future Northstar Clean Technologies facilities which reprocess waste shingles to produce liquid asphalt, aggregate, fiber and limestone; and a royalty interest in Relocalize micro-factories which produce packaged ice and cold packs in a more sustainable manner.

To learn more, visit: https://cvwsustainableroyalties.com/

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT:
Akshay Dubey
Chief Executive Officer
403.460.8135
Akshay.Dubey@CVWroyalties.com

Joshua Grant
Chief Financial Officer
403.460.8135
Joshua.Grant@CVWroyalties.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304082

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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