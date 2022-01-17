Gaming Investing News
TOKAU a blockchain NFT technology company focusing on celebrities' interactions with their fans, announced that they will launch a metaverse where the users can monetize their living and social experiences. TOKAU aims to build MetaCity, its first metaverse project, as a decentralized place where residents can take ownership. MetaCity has 150,000 Lands which will be open for sale in January . A Land is a digital ...

- TOKAU ( www.Tokau.io ), a blockchain NFT technology company focusing on celebrities' interactions with their fans, announced that they will launch a metaverse where the users can monetize their living and social experiences.

TOKAU aims to build MetaCity, its first metaverse project, as a decentralized place where residents can take ownership. MetaCity has 150,000 Lands which will be open for sale in January . A Land is a digital piece of real-estate in TOKAU's metaverse. The Company said that although the MetaCity page will be ready for selling the Land, many functions can only be available on January 26 , 2022. One Land will be saved for TOKAU NFT holders and they will share permanent ownership of the Land.

The blockchain company is in collaboration with many celebrities, including Hip Hop stars Snoop Dogg, Russell Simmons , NBA super star Allen Iverson , and actor Ian Somerhalder and previously issued celebrity NFTs, including Masterminds of Hip Hop NFT. The celebrities have accumulated over 200 million fans who could possibly be MetaCity's potential residents. The celebrities in collaboration with TOKAU might be joining MetaCity.

MetaCity is a virtual world GameFi where the users can interact with celebrities and can get rewarded with TOKAU tokens. In MetaCity, users can stake TOKAU tokens to get Ore NFT, the main carrier of value in MetaCity. Ore NFT can be applied into different scenarios in MetaCity. TOKAU NFT holders and TOKAU token holders will enjoy the privilege of entering MetaCity, where regular Airdropping Events will take place.

"We believe that in the metaverse, rich content NFT will be an important component. By rich content, I mean here are creative content, consumable content, dissemination of content, the production of content, commentary on the content, rental content, stake content, etc . NFT will be the main real asset in the future virtual world. TOKAU has a wealth of celebrity resources and content creator resources. The upcoming MetaCity project will surely become a part of the future metaverse. We are looking forward to that future!" said Dennis Tok , CEO of TOKAU.

TOKAU

Founded in June 2021 , TOKAU is the first global platform focusing on celebrities' interactions with their fans using blockchain NFT technology. MetaCity is a virtual world where the users can interact with celebrities. More importantly, the users can play, own and monetize their virtual experiences. Eventually, TOKAU aims to achieve DAOs by building MetaCity as a place that is open source and empowered by the community.

Contact: Miranda Tan , miranda@tokau.io , 917-678-6041

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tokau-launches-its-metaverse-metacity-a-gamefi-where-users-can-join-to-earn-nft-301461869.html

SOURCE TOKAU

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

GemUni disrupts crypto gaming with the Decentralized NFTs Gaming Platform for Play To Earn

GemUni, a Decentralized NFTs Gaming Platform for Play-to-Earn, has announced that its upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO) will be conducted on three launchpads GameFi, Red Kite and KrystalGO on January 19th . GemUni is building a Decentralized NFTs Gaming Platform for everyone around the world to engage in Fun, Easy, and Play-to-Earn NFT Casual Games & Signature Games. Users can enjoy fun games while monetizing their experiences with gaming platform rewards and GENI Pass NFTs transactions.

Keep reading... Show less

Axie Infinity is likened to UFO Gaming, the new star of the crypto world

Keep reading... Show less

The LootMogul & Sandbox Partnership

LootMogul is happy to announce a partnership with the SANDBOX, a virtual Metaverse where players can play, build, and own their virtual experiences, empowering artists, creators, and players to build the platform they've always envisioned.

Play influencers Sandbox Tournaments on Lootmogul.com between 15 Jan to 31 Jan 2022 and Win upto 50,000 $ SAND

Through this partnership with LootMogul , the SANDBOX will sponsor some of these tournaments and allow players to earn SAND tokens which will be added to the cryptocurrencies used for giveaways to winners of influencer-led contests. The SANDBOX will include more SANDBOX NFTs to be won as part of gaming contests so keep an eye out for these announcements!

Keep reading... Show less

Official Mods Market Leader mod.io Surpasses 300M Downloads

Mod.io, the leading platform connecting game studios with community driven user-generated content (UGC), has surpassed 300 million downloads of official mod content for supported games. The milestone marks explosive annual growth, a near 300 percent increase in mods created, and 250 percent increase in mods downloaded by players.

Keep reading... Show less

Y2K CALLED... THEY WISH THEY HAD THIS COLLECTION BACK THEN

Straight out of 2000's comes Cakeworthy's Neopets Collection!

 If you're reading this, it probably means your Neopets are dying. Celebrate the hours you spent earning Neopoints, completing faerie quests and saving up for paintbrushes with our latest collection Neopets x Cakeworthy!

Keep reading... Show less

Playtika's Caesars Slots launches a month of incredible events to celebrate the mobile game's 10-year anniversary

- To celebrate 10 years since its launch, the free-to-play social casino game Caesars Slots is hosting a month of events for its global community of players. Caesar Slots is a luxurious Vegas-themed Playtika game and one of the most popular 'play for fun' free social casino games in the world*.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×