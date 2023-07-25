Lancaster Resources Inc. Expands Lithium Exploration to Quebec's James Bay with Trans-Taiga Acquisition

Toggle3D.ai Announces New Key Hire of Anita Matte as Director of Growth Marketing

New Hire Will Accelerate Subscriber Growth & SaaS Revenue

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Anita Matte as the Company's new Director of Growth Marketing. With an impressive background in B2B subscription business models and a proven track record of success, Anita joins Toggle3D.ai from Amazon, where she played a key role in driving marketing strategies for one of the world's largest corporations. Her new role at Toggle3D.ai will be to drive subscriber growth and to drive SaaS revenue

Anita brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Toggle3D.ai, having held positions at enterprise companies including Air Canada, Marriott International, Moneris, and Amazon. Anita's 10+ years of experience have demonstrated a deep understanding of the B2B market and its unique challenges. Her familiarity with the pain points and value propositions within varied markets, along with her comprehensive understanding of the B2B industry, aligns perfectly with Toggle3D.ai's strategic goals.

Toggle3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are excited to welcome Anita Matte to the Toggle3D.ai family as our new Director of Growth Marketing. Her experience and achievements in the B2B space, along with her innovative marketing strategies, make her the perfect fit for Toggle3D.ai as the Company enters its rapid growth stage." He continued, "We are confident that Anita's appointment will contribute significantly to the Company's mission of transforming the CAD-3D and 3D texturing experience for businesses, as well as drive even faster user adoption, and importantly drive SaaS revenue".

Toggle3D.ai Chief Product Officer Dasha Vdovina commented, "We are excited for Anita to join our marketing team at Toggle3D as we continue to intensify our growth strategy. We just launched out of Beta last month and are only getting started. Our goal has always been to establish a harmonious collaboration between the product and marketing teams, effectively fueling organic subscription growth, and we are excited to bring on senior talent that will contribute to realizing this vision. We have some very exciting features on our roadmap and are looking forward to spreading the word, increasing conversions, and continuing to generate more user signups."

As the Director of Growth Marketing, Anita will spearhead two key objectives to fuel Toggle3D.ai's expansion:

  1. Increasing Brand Presence: Anita will leverage her digital marketing acumen to elevate Toggle3D.ai's brand presence in the industry. By implementing comprehensive digital marketing strategies, she aims to foster engagement and grow the company's user community. Through targeted campaigns and initiatives, Toggle3D.ai will connect with its audience on a deeper level, enhancing brand awareness and loyalty.
  2. Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO): Recognizing the significance of converting free subscribers into premium users, Anita will focus on optimizing the conversion rate. By enhancing both the quantity and quality of visitors to the platform, Toggle3D.ai aims to increase the adoption of its Pro subscription. With Anita at the helm, the marketing team will refine strategies to attract more businesses and professionals seeking to harness the full potential of 3D visualization technology.

About Toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Toggle3D.ai Benefits Over 3D Legacy Software

NO Learning Curve
Toggle3D.ai stands out from legacy 3D design software by eliminating the learning curve and making 3D design accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background. Unlike traditional systems that require months of learning, Toggle3D.ai simplifies the process by humanizing design terminology, providing guided templates, and using machine learning to make the tools user-friendly.

Web-based Collaboration
Being web-based, users can access Toggle3D.ai instantly on their browsers without the need for downloads, updates, or system compatibility concerns. Additionally, the platform will offer advanced in-app collaboration features, enabling multiple users to work together on the same project in real-time, facilitating quick feedback, decision-making, and cross-department collaboration.

These collaborative tools empower businesses to adopt 3D design organization-wide, enhancing workflow efficiency and unleashing the potential of group iteration.

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Toggle3D.ai



