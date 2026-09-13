TMK Energy Ltd Gas Production Milestone Achieved

Highlights:
- Gas production at the Gurvantes XXXV Pilot Well Project passed another milestone this week with average gas production rates increasing 11% over August's average daily production
- Gas production has averaged over 900m3/day (~32,000 scfd) over the last week with multiple wells now producing at record highs (LF-02, LF-05 and LF-06), signalling growing gas desorption across the field beyond just LF-07
- Continued month on month increases in the gas rates are strong indicators that the Pilot Well Project will reach the minimum commercial flow rates required to support a full field development
- Senior management in Mongolia this week to advance discussions with regulators on progression of the Gurvantes XXXV Project's enormous 2C resources to initial reserves and ultimately, an exploitation license
Mr Dougal Ferguson, TMK Energy's Chief Executive Officer commented:
"With yet another material, but sustained bump in gas production rates at the Pilot Well Project (PWP) over the last week, our confidence in the commercial potential of the enormous Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Project continues to grow.
We continue to deliver and report on what we believe is the most successful coal seam gas PWP currently operating in Mongolia. We have the clear objective of being the largest CSG producer in Mongolia by the end of this calendar year, which together with having the largest 2C contingent resource in Mongolia, puts TMK in an enviable and dominantposition.
Key deliverables for the management team for the remainder of this year include delivery of the 2026 Work Program, implementation of the Gas to Power Project at the PWP, and the progression of our significant discovered 2C resources toreserves and ultimately, an exploitation license.
These are all significant value-adding milestones and important steps for the Company as we progress towards an expanded appraisal drilling program in 2027 and broader field development.
Continuing to grow and utilise our ever-increasing gas production remains a key objective and forms the foundation for any future development."
*To view tables and figures included in the announcement, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M50Q3W3L
About TMK Energy Limited:
TMK Energy Limited is a gas exploration company publicly listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:TMK) and (OTCMKTS:TMKEF), and is actively engaged in the global energy sector. With a 100% interest in the Gurvantes XXXV Project located in the South Gobi Basin of Mongolia, and a 20% interest in the Talisman Deep Project, which encompasses the Napoleon Structure located in the Barrow-Dampier Sub-basin, TMK continues to solidify its position in the industry.
TMK's flagship project, the Gurvantes XXXV Project, a comprehensive Coal Seam Gas (CSG) exploration initiative covering an expansive area of approximately 8,400 km2 in the South Gobi basin of Mongolia, boasts an array of distinct features. These include the presence of multiple extensively thick, top-quality, bituminous rank coal seams, which not only surface across the area but also extend along an impressive east-west strike, spanning approximately 150 km. The Project area also includes six active coal mining operations, along with twenty-six coal mining leases and a multitude of coal exploration licenses, which combined have defined a very large coal resource.
Source:
TMK Energy Limited
Contact:
Dougal Ferguson
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +61 8 6319 1900
Email: dferguson@tmkenergy.com.au