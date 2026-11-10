Title Resources Group Earns Great Place To Work Certification for Third Consecutive Year

Employee feedback reflects a culture that is welcoming, proud and ready for innovation
Title Resources Group (TRG), one of the nation's leading title insurance underwriters, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row. The recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at TRG, and this year an overwhelming majority of TRG employees said it is a great place to work, far exceeding the typical U.S. company.
Results from the 2026 Great Place To Work Trust Index® Survey also show a culture that is ready for what comes next. Employees expressed clear confidence that TRG is making the changes needed to compete for the future, and they feel encouraged to challenge the norm and traditional ways of working. That mindset creates a strong foundation for technology- and AI-enabled innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is earned through the voices of the people who do the work every day, and our team made it clear that TRG is a place where people feel welcome, take pride in what they do and are empowered to innovate," said Kevin Wall, CEO of Title Resources Group. "I want to thank every member of Team TRG for the care, expertise and commitment they bring to the title agents we serve and to one another."
"A good culture is intentional," said Brandie Belich, TRG Director of Human Resources. "At TRG, we invest in training, support, competitive benefits and employee engagement activities, as well as manager development, to ensure our employees have the opportunity to grow professionally, while helping TRG innovate and better serve our customers."
"By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Title Resources Group stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work.
Join Our Team
Visit https://trguw.com/careers/ to explore opportunities. See what TRG employees say on the company's Great Place To Work profile: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7050863
About Title Resources Group (TRG)
Title Resources Group is one of the nation's largest title insurance underwriters. Since inception, we have delivered knowledgeable and responsive underwriting solutions to a growing network of title insurance agents, including affiliate partners – Anywhere Real Estate, Inc., a subsidiary of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), HomeServices of America (a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate), Lennar (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), and Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE: OPEN) – and a large network of strong independent agents. As a Great Place To Work®-certified company, we believe our employees are our greatest asset. Through their expertise and our ongoing investment in technology, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences and providing trusted solutions customers can count on in every real estate transaction. For more information, visit www.trguw.com.
About Great Place To Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
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SOURCE Title Resources Group