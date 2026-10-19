Title Resources Group Appoints Robert Greenbaum as Executive Vice President

Title Resources Group Appoints Robert Greenbaum as Executive Vice President

Title Resources Group (TRG), one of the nation's leading title insurance underwriters, today announced the appointment of Robert Greenbaum as Executive Vice President. In this new position, Greenbaum will lead TRG's customer experience efforts, building on the company's strong foundation.

Robert Greenbaum

"Rob brings extensive experience connecting sales, marketing, technology and customer insights to create meaningful customer experiences," said Kevin Wall, Chief Executive Officer of Title Resources Group. "His strategic perspective and customer-focused approach will help us deepen relationships, better understand and respond to customer needs, and deliver greater value across the customer experience."

Greenbaum joins TRG with more than 30 years of experience across marketing, sales, business strategy and communications, with a strong background in the real estate, mortgage and financial services industries. Throughout his career, he has built and led marketing and sales organizations, developed customer acquisition and retention strategies, launched new products and brands, and leveraged technology, data and customer insights to drive growth.

Most recently, Greenbaum served as Chief Marketing Officer for AAFMAA Mortgage Services, where he led marketing and sales strategies. Previously, he held senior leadership positions with Folio Investing, Fannie Mae, Mr. Cooper and NationsCredit, with responsibilities spanning marketing, communications, customer acquisition, business development, branding, digital strategy, training and sales.

"I'm excited to join TRG and look forward to developing strategies that connect more customers with the value and expertise TRG provides," said Greenbaum.

Greenbaum holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Economics and Business Management from Cornell University.

About Title Resources Group (TRG)
Title Resources Group is one of the nation's largest title insurance underwriters. Since inception, we have delivered knowledgeable and responsive underwriting solutions to a growing network of title insurance agents, including affiliate partners – Anywhere Real Estate, Inc., a subsidiary of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), HomeServices of America (a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate), Lennar (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), and Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE: OPEN) – and a large network of strong independent agents. As a Great Place to Work®-certified company, we believe our employees are our greatest asset. Through their expertise and our ongoing investment in technology, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences and providing trusted solutions customers can count on in every real estate transaction. For more information, visit www.trguw.com.

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SOURCE Title Resources Group

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