Tinka Resources Limited Unaware of Any Material Change

Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK,OTC:TKRFF) (OTCQX: TKRFF) ("Tinka" or the "Company") at the request of CIRO, Tinka wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

On behalf of the Board,

"Graham Carman"
Dr. Graham Carman, President & CEO 		Further Information:
www.tinkaresources.com
Tim McNulty 1.604.290.8100
info@tinkaresources.com
Stay up to date by subscribing for news alerts at Contact Tinka and by following Tinka on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

 

About Tinka Resources Limited
Tinka is an exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals projects in Peru. The Company's flagship property is the Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project which has substantial mineral resources of zinc-silver sulphides, the Colquipucro silver deposit and a separate tin resource. The Company filed a NI 43-101 technical report on an updated PEA for the Ayawilca Project on April 15, 2024 (link to NI 43-101 report here). Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release. Dr. Carman is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements including those describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing future events or conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated by management at the time of writing due to many factors, the majority of which are beyond the control of the Company and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: regulatory conditions and the Company's ability to receive permits and regulatory approvals, mineral resource estimates and the assumptions underlying such estimates, and economic factors, business and operations strategies. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to be materially different from expectations. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ, there is no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove accurate or that actual results will not vary materially from such statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293870

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tinka Resourcestk:cctsxv:tkbase metals investing
TK:CC
The Conversation (0)
Resource Roadhouse Presentation

Resource Roadhouse Presentation

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Resource Roadhouse PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Red Metal Completes LiDAR Analysis and Identifies New Exploration Targets

Red Metal Completes LiDAR Analysis and Identifies New Exploration Targets

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a detailed analysis and interpretation of recent LiDAR survey data has been completed at its 100%-owned Carrizal Copper-Gold-Cobalt Property ("Carrizal" or the... Keep Reading...
Tundulu Airborne Magnetics Completed, Drilling Planned

Tundulu Airborne Magnetics Completed, Drilling Planned

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Airborne Magnetics Completed, Drilling PlannedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to advance several of its properties in 2026 starting with drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project (the "Project" or "RIP") in early May. Copper... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces Filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

Sun Summit Announces Filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the JD Project, located in the... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Provides Environmental Assessment Progress Update - Successful Completion of Federal and Provincial Review of the Baptiste Project Initial Project Description

FPX Nickel Provides Environmental Assessment Progress Update - Successful Completion of Federal and Provincial Review of the Baptiste Project Initial Project Description

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQX: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") acknowledges the issuance of the Joint Summary of Issues and Engagement ("the Joint Summary") from the BC Environmental Assessment Office ("BC EAO") and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ("IAAC") following their... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Share Consolidation

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Resource Roadhouse Presentation

Centurion Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

Related News

aluminum investing

Share Consolidation

energy investing

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

gold investing

Tom Bradshaw: Gold to US$9,250, Silver to US$375 by 2028

lithium investing

9 Best-performing Global Lithium Stocks of 2026

precious metals investing

Centurion Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement

Uranium Outlook: World Edition