TI reports first quarter 2026 financial results and shareholder returns

Conference call at 3:30 p.m. Central time today on ti.com/ir

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today reported first quarter revenue of $4.83 billion, net income of $1.55 billion and earnings per share of $1.68. Earnings per share included a 5-cent benefit that was not in the company's original guidance.

Regarding the company's performance and returns to shareholders, Haviv Ilan, TI's chairman, president and CEO, made the following comments:

  • "Revenue increased 9% sequentially and 19% from the same quarter a year ago with growth led by industrial and data center.
  • "Our cash flow from operations of $7.8 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model, the quality of our product portfolio and the benefit of 300mm production. Free cash flow for the same period was $4.4 billion.
  • "Over the past 12 months we invested $3.9 billion in R&D and SG&A, invested $4.1 billion in capital expenditures and returned $6.0 billion to owners.
  • "TI's second quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $5.00 billion to $5.40 billion and earnings per share between $1.77 and $2.05."

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is cash flow from operations less capital expenditures, plus proceeds from U.S. CHIPS and Science Act (CHIPS Act) incentives.

Earnings summary

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

Q1 2026

Q1 2025

 Change 

Revenue

$

4,825

$

4,069

19 %

Operating profit

$

1,808

$

1,324

37 %

Net income

$

1,545

$

1,179

31 %

Earnings per share

$

1.68

$

1.28

31 %

 

Cash generation


Trailing 12 Months

(In millions)

Q1 2026

Q1 2026

Q1 2025

 Change 

Cash flow from operations

$

1,520

$

7,824

$

6,150

27 %

Free cash flow

$

1,399

$

4,351

$

1,715

154 %

Free cash flow % of revenue


23.6 %

10.7 %

 

Cash return


Trailing 12 Months

(In millions)

Q1 2026

Q1 2026

Q1 2025

 Change 

Dividends paid

$

1,291

$

5,052

$

4,850

4 %

Stock repurchases

$

158

$

982

$

1,579

(38) %

Total cash returned

$

1,449

$

6,034

$

6,429

(6) %

 

 

Texas Instruments INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Statements of Income

For Three Months Ended

March 31,

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

2026

2025

Revenue

$

4,825

$

4,069

Cost of revenue (COR)

2,026

1,756

Gross profit

2,799

2,313

Research and development (R&D)

510

517

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A)

464

472

Acquisition charges

17

Operating profit

1,808

1,324

Other income (expense), net (OI&E)

47

80

Interest and debt expense

141

128

Income before income taxes

1,714

1,276

Provision for income taxes

169

97

Net income

$

1,545

$

1,179







Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.68

$

1.28







Average shares outstanding:





   Basic

909

910

   Diluted

914

916







Cash dividends declared per common share

$

1.42

$

1.36







Supplemental Information

(Quarterly, except as noted)





Provision for income taxes is based on the following:

Operating taxes (calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate)

$

229

$

166

Discrete tax items

(60)

(69)

Provision for income taxes (effective taxes)

$

169

$

97







A portion of net income is allocated to unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) on which we pay dividend equivalents. Diluted
EPS is calculated using the following:

Net income

$

1,545

$

1,179

Income allocated to RSUs

(9)

(6)

Income allocated to common stock for diluted EPS

$

1,536

$

1,173

 

Texas Instruments INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31,

(In millions, except par value)

2026

2025

Assets





Current assets:





   Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,549

$

2,763

   Short-term investments

1,554

2,242

   Accounts receivable, net of allowances of ($32) and ($16)



2,245

1,860

   Raw materials

463

393

   Work in process

2,355

2,370

   Finished goods

1,877

1,924

   Inventories

4,695

4,687

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,753

1,534

   Total current assets

13,796

13,086

Property, plant and equipment at cost

17,870

16,036

   Accumulated depreciation

(5,725)

(4,225)

   Property, plant and equipment

12,145

11,811

Goodwill

4,330

4,362

Deferred tax assets

973

1,030

Capitalized software licenses

323

263

Overfunded retirement plans

321

240

Other long-term assets

2,505

2,965

Total assets

$

34,393

$

33,757







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





   Current portion of long-term debt

$

1,149

$

   Accounts payable

638

866

   Accrued compensation

389

418

   Income taxes payable

138

284

   Accrued expenses and other liabilities

782

921

   Total current liabilities

3,096

2,489

Long-term debt

12,901

12,848

Underfunded retirement plans

121

115

Deferred tax liabilities

63

56

Other long-term liabilities

1,434

1,843

Total liabilities

17,615

17,351

Stockholders' equity:





   Preferred stock, $25 par value. Shares authorized – 10; none issued



   Common stock, $1 par value. Shares authorized – 2,400; shares issued – 1,741

1,741

1,741

   Paid-in capital

4,722

4,058

   Retained earnings

52,483

52,196

   Treasury common stock at cost





   Shares: March 31, 2026 – 831; March 31, 2025 – 832

(42,084)

(41,442)

   Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (AOCI)

(84)

(147)

Total stockholders' equity

16,778

16,406

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

34,393

$

33,757

 

Texas Instruments INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For Three Months Ended

March 31,

(In millions)

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities




   Net income

$

1,545

$

1,179

   Adjustments to net income:





   Depreciation

541

424

   Amortization of capitalized software

21

20

   Stock compensation

109

116

   Gains on sales of assets

(5)

   Deferred taxes

(4)

(87)

   Increase (decrease) from changes in:





   Accounts receivable

(282)

(141)

   Inventories

109

(160)

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(9)

(7)

   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(125)

(121)

   Accrued compensation

(447)

(427)

   Income taxes payable

130

132

   Changes in funded status of retirement plans

4

(9)

   Other

(67)

(70)

Cash flows from operating activities

1,520

849







Cash flows from investing activities





   Capital expenditures

(676)

(1,123)

   Proceeds from CHIPS Act incentives

555

260

   Proceeds from asset sales

5

   Purchases of short-term investments

(935)

(647)

   Proceeds from short-term investments

1,043

2,807

   Other

(39)

(44)

Cash flows from investing activities

(47)

1,253







Cash flows from financing activities





   Repayment of debt



(750)

   Dividends paid

(1,291)

(1,238)

   Stock repurchases

(158)

(653)

   Proceeds from common stock transactions

309

118

   Other

(9)

(16)

Cash flows from financing activities

(1,149)

(2,539)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents

324

(437)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3,225

3,200

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

3,549

$

2,763







Supplemental cash flow information





   Investment tax credit (ITC) used to reduce income taxes payable

$


$

   Proceeds from CHIPS Act incentives

555

260

Total cash benefit related to the CHIPS Act

$

555

$

260

 

Segment results

(In millions)

Q1 2026

Q1 2025

 Change 

Analog:





   Revenue

$

3,924

$

3,210

22 %

   Operating profit

$

1,638

$

1,206

36 %

Embedded Processing:







   Revenue

$

723

$

647

12 %

   Operating profit

$

122

$

40

205 %

Other:







   Revenue

$

178

$

212

(16) %

   Operating profit *

$

48

$

78

(38) %








* Includes Acquisition charges

 

 

Non-GAAP financial information

This release includes references to free cash flow and ratios based on that measure. These are financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow is calculated as cash flows from operating activities (also referred to as cash flow from operations) less capital expenditures, plus proceeds from CHIPS Act incentives.

We believe that free cash flow and the associated ratios provide insight into our liquidity, our cash-generating capability and the amount of cash potentially available to return to shareholders, as well as insight into our financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental to the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the table below.

For Three
Months
Ended

March 31,

For 12

Months

Ended

March 31,

(In millions)

2026

2026

2025

 Change 

Cash flow from operations (GAAP) *

$

1,520

$

7,824

$

6,150

27 %

Capital expenditures

(676)


(4,103)

(4,695)

Proceeds from CHIPS Act incentives

555


630

260

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$

1,399

$

4,351

$

1,715

154 %











Revenue



$

18,438

$

16,049












Cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue (GAAP)




42.4 %

38.3 %

Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (non-GAAP)




23.6 %

10.7 %

* Includes cash benefits of $335 million and $588 million from the CHIPS Act ITC used to reduce income taxes payable for the twelve months
ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

This release also includes references to operating taxes, a non-GAAP term we use to describe taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate, a GAAP measure that by definition does not include discrete tax items. We believe the term operating taxes helps to differentiate from effective taxes, which include discrete tax items.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as TI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe TI's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

We urge you to carefully consider the following important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of TI or our management:

  • Economic, social and political conditions, and natural events in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate, including global trade policies;
  • Our ability to compete in products and prices in an intensely competitive industry;
  • Market demand for semiconductors, particularly in the industrial and automotive markets, and customer demand that differs from forecasts;
  • Losses or curtailments of purchases from key customers or the timing and amount of customer inventory adjustments;
  • Evolving cybersecurity and other threats relating to our information technology systems or those of our customers, suppliers and other third parties;
  • Our ability to successfully implement and realize opportunities from strategic, business and organizational changes, or our ability to realize our expectations regarding the amount and timing of associated restructuring charges and cost savings;
  • Our ability to develop, manufacture and market innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment, our timely implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment, and our ability to realize expected returns on significant investments in manufacturing capacity;
  • Availability and cost of key materials, utilities, manufacturing equipment, third-party manufacturing services and manufacturing technology;
  • Our ability to retain, train and recruit skilled personnel and effectively manage key employee succession;
  • Product liability, warranty or other claims relating to our products, software, manufacturing, delivery, services, design or communications, or recalls by our customers for a product containing one of our parts;
  • Financial difficulties of our distributors or semiconductor distributors' promotion of competing product lines to our detriment; or disputes with current or former distributors;
  • Our ability to maintain or improve profit margins, including our ability to utilize our manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover our fixed operating costs, in an intensely competitive and cyclical industry and changing regulatory environment;
  • Compliance with or changes in the complex laws, rules and regulations to which we are or may become subject, or actions of enforcement authorities, that restrict our ability to operate our business or subject us to fines, penalties or other legal liability;
  • Changes in tax law and accounting standards that impact the tax rate applicable to us, the jurisdictions in which profits are determined to be earned and taxed, adverse resolution of tax audits, increases in tariff rates, and the ability to realize deferred tax assets;
  • Our ability to maintain and enforce a strong intellectual property portfolio and maintain freedom of operation in all jurisdictions where we conduct business; or our exposure to infringement claims;
  • Our ability to make principal and interest payments on our debt when due;
  • Instability in the global credit and financial markets; and
  • Impairments of our non-financial assets.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the Risk factors discussion in Item 1A of TI's most recent Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. If we do update any forward-looking statement, you should not infer that we will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statement.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, data center, personal electronics and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

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