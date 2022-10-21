GamingInvesting News

  1. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West , to acquire Parler platform
    "In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," says Ye.
  2. Stability AI Announces $101 Million in Funding for Open-Source Artificial Intelligence
    Stability AI will use the funding to accelerate the development of open AI models for image, language, audio, video, 3D, and more, for consumer and enterprise use cases globally.
  3. GOLF+ Partners with the Leading Names in Sports to Fund Revolutionary VR Golf Experience Designed to be complementary to traditional golf, the GOLF+ VR experience removes typical barriers such as time restraints, greens fees and weather to allow users to play anywhere, anytime.
  4. BDMI Invests in Book.io, the First Ever NFT Ebook Platform
    Instead of the current licensing model in digital publishing, readers can own their digital books and sell them if they choose to do so, creating a secondary market where publishers and authors earn royalties on every resale in perpetuity. For the first time, publishers and authors will be able to generate income from digital "used book" sales.
  5. Lomotif Launches Beta Version of Lomo Ads and Integration with Google Ads; Largest Ad Network in the World
    The end goal of the beta test is to eventually allow a revenue-share on advertising with creators to help facilitate the creators economy within the app by allowing for monetization of content.
  6. Jane Technologies Launches First-of-its-Kind iOS App for Cannabis Shopping
    The Jane app is the first of its kind, bringing the modern retail experience to cannabis by enabling users to discover products based on local inventory, verified reviews, feelings & effects, and personalized recommendations.
  7. Lionsgate, Autograph, and Twisted Pictures Partner with Internet Game to Launch SAW-themed Immersive Games Starting on Halloween
    In the new experience, a special third season of Internet Game, players will have the opportunity to participate in three SAW-themed games across three days to win top prizes.
  8. Jasper Announces $125M Series A Funding Round, Bringing Total Valuation to $1.5B and Launches New Browser Extension
    The funding follows on the heels of the addition of Jasper Art , text-to-image generation functionality. The company's newest innovation is a browser extension that allows Jasper to power every textbox on virtually any site.
  9. Former FBI Team that Led Silk Road Takedown Launches Cybersecurity Investigations Firm
    "Whenever there are large fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices, there's been a corresponding spike in litigation and a need for expertise in the field. Our team is among the very few who have been investigating cryptocurrencies from the very start — others are just catching up," said computer scientist Dr. Matt Edman , a. NAXO co-founder.
  10. Introducing the New MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
    Alex Holmes , MoneyGram Chairman and CEO, said, "We will continue to disrupt ourselves to meet the ever-changing financial needs of consumers, and we're determined to make sure the world knows it. That's why we're hitting the accelerator by making our debut into the world of F1 and teaming up with Gene and Haas F1 Team."

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lurkit launches global Creator Program with anticipated AAA game title Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Swedish tech startup Lurkit announced today at Gamescom Asia that it is taking its newest gaming influencer marketing product, `Creator Program,' to the market. The first game to leverage Lurkit's creator program is the highly anticipated Warhammer 40,000: Darktide . `Creator Program will be available for wider onboarding of game developers before the end of 2022.

Lurkit's newest marketing product, `Creator Program,' is a one-stop shop for game developers and publishers to curate and grow their community of influencers throughout games' entire lifecycle.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

/R E P E A T --Media invite - MEGAMIGS 2022/

The Quebec video game industry will be there for four days worth of game launches, exchanges, and discoveries

La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec would like to invite you to attend MEGAMIGS the most important event in the country which brings together the video game industry: major and independent studios, publishers, designerscreators, schools and educational establishments, and more!

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global's Pre-Registrations Surpassed 1 Million, and a New Era of GameFi 3.0 will Soon Arrive

The latest news has shown that Tigon Mobile, a subsidiary of South Korean listed company Longtu Korea, revealed on Oct 18 that pre-registrations for its AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global had surpassed 1 million people. A good reputation and high expectations from users together contributed to its exponential growth, which has drawn massive attention and heated discussion among various communities.

The game combines the original Bless IP with the P2E (play-to-earn) gameplay, which helps Longtu Korea make a strategic move towards the Web 3.0 era. Before that, the company's GameFi Yulgang Global already won plenty of praise from over 5 million players once released. It is therefore fair to say that with an improved design and a sustainable economic model, Bless Global will create new waves around the globe and add spice to the world of Web 3.0.

A Market-Proven Model of Popular IP plus GameFi

The PC game Bless, a medieval fantasy MMORPG developed by Neowiz, has received unanimous praise from the media for its stunning graphics. Bless Unleashed, a remake of Bless by Neowiz powered with the new UE4, has become another global hit as one of the best Korean games on major platforms. Bless has also gained great popularity in Asia , making it to the Top 12 Best Sellers in the Store.

Bless Global kept the original content and background of Bless, perfectly depicting a vivid medieval fantasy world with epic storytelling and console-level graphics. With diverse gameplay and scene design, the game has been tailored to the needs of users who have different backgrounds and preferences.

Its advanced game engine allows for enriched scene design, including the improved multi-dimensional scenes, environments, biological systems, model poly-counts, and texture performance. Equipped with such a powerful tool, the game presents players with realistic characters and scenes, unleashing the power of legendary storytelling.

In Bless Global, players can explore different gameplay, such as dungeons, PvP, PvE, resource collection, and cultivation. It also supports P2E mining and transactions. Unlike any other traditional MMO games, the Web 3.0 game Bless Global grants players greater flexibility in ownership, control, and trade of their in-game assets and collectibles.

An NFT-Centered 3.0 Economic Model

Looking back, the GameFi model has gone through several cycles of ups and downs. The GameFi 1.0 model built by Axie Infinity combined NFTs with P2E. But with a lacking gameplay, it soon became a flash in the pan. Then came the age of GameFi 2.0, which was led by Stepn and incorporated NFTs in X to Earn. The model made several improvements on gameplay, but still, it was not enough. The gameplay lacks diversity, development work was challenging, and the lifespan was short. Neither of the models could solve the underlying issue: the bots and scalpers who took advantage of the mechanics for their own interest. With both models, players focused on earning and tended to sell the tokens they got to quickly earn their money back. But it cost a lot for users to enter. That's why these models couldn't last long. Once the company fails to monetize the game when a great number of users come in, it's very unlikely that the game ecology could be maintained or its lifespan last long.

Not until GameFi 3.0 did the general public start to grow faith in the model. The new age started with Big Time and Bless Global who learned their lessons and figured out something new.

Big Time applied the Free-to-Play (F2P) model by providing tradable NFTs and non-tradable in-game Gears, which ensured a smooth gaming experience for those who didn't pay to win and improved that of those who purchased NFTs (mostly virtual assets like Gears, Ornaments, and Mounts which will not affect the overall game balance). There were also P2E follow-up plans to secure a solid user base through F2P and increase revenue by encouraging Web 2.0 users to join the Web 3.0 world. Focusing on the open-world gameplay, however, Big time now only has a limited number of users, and whether it can succeed remains to be seen.

Bless Global, on the other hand, has reportedly integrated the advantages of all three models mentioned to ensure an ultimate gaming experience for its users.

  1. Lower the Threshold for New Users
    Bless Global is published on the platform PocketBuff, which allows users to log in with mainstream social media accounts—anyone can join. PocketBuff is also embedded with a secured payment system that helps users to purchase cryptocurrencies with their credit card in a minute.
  2. An NFT-Centered Economic Model
    The company does not plan to issue tokens in the short run. Instead, it will focus on NFTs, Mystery Boxes, and non-tradable Gears first to ensure an enjoyable game environment, a stable P2E game lifespan, and enough space for user acquisition.
  3. Prioritize Quality and Gameplay
    Bless Global incorporates the IP and the original gameplay of the web 2.0 game Bless. The relevant data shows Bless has attracted tens of millions of loyal users. Its publisher Longtu Korea has provenly provided quality game services for over 200 million users in the past ten years. Undoubtedly, the unique storytelling and diverse gameplay of Bless Global will offer its players a perfect immersive experience, which means more opportunities to explore the value of NFT assets.

The NFT-centered GameFi web 3.0 model allows the game to secure its foothold against the backdrop of tokens downturn in a bear market. Meanwhile, it encourages users to focus on the gameplay, not just P2E. The value of assets is anchored by in-game item rarity and players' preference, which helps build a more reliable transaction system. This inimitable model will be the optimal solution for the industry at this moment and any time in the future, for it has found the perfect balance between ownership, creativity, the community, and the game itself. Making the game more interactive and fun, the model will also transform people's perception of the GameFi genre.

It is said that the Beta test of Bless Global will start officially in November with several airdrop events to be held in the coming days. For those who are interested, please follow Bless Global official on Twitter to join the event early and get more updates about the test.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlessGlobal

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-aaa-gamefi-mmorpg-bless-globals-pre-registrations-surpassed-1-million-and-a-new-era-of-gamefi-3-0-will-soon-arrive-301655142.html

SOURCE Longtukorea

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/21/c7841.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AXES APPOINTS ROMAN CZUBAK AS GLOBAL CTO

AXES.ai ("AXES" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Roman Czubak as its Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

(PRNewsfoto/AXES.ai)

Roman has a deep, rich background in gaming systems and the gaming industry as a whole. His over twenty years with Novomatic including Manager of the Octavian Division as well as his time as Chairman of the International Gaming Standards Association are but a few of his extraordinary accomplishments in his illustrious career. His education, expertise and experience are globally recognized in the gaming industry, and he is considered as an Industry Veteran.

"AXES is growing fast and requires a structured and process based approach to software, cloud and IoT development," stated Earle G. Hall , President & CEO at AXES.ai. "Roman is a seasoned leader with an incredible understanding of what systems should be. His expertise will structure and focus our rapidly growing team to maintain high productivity whilst we acquire more products. It is so exciting to have Roman join AXES at such a pivotal time and the whole team is thrilled to welcome him."

"As Chief Innovation Officer, it is very exciting to have Roman join us and the timing could not be better," stated Nicolas Tremblay , CIO at AXES.ai. "The rapid growth of our fintech, media, business intelligence and other product lines requires us to structure our development cycle and separate innovation from production. It will be a true pleasure to work with Roman and benefit from his experience and expertise."

"AXES has redefined the gaming experience from the ground up," stated Roman Czubak . "The cloud-based, low local footprint is this most secure and lowest cost solution in the land-based market. The app store centric philosophy at AXES is quite refreshing as operators only pay for what they need and use instead of spending outrageous amounts of money on a monolithic system. I am very excited to join this forward-thinking, visionary team that has a mission to fundamentally transform our industry."

ABOUT AXES.ai

AXES.ai, is a world-class Fintech, present in more than 40 countries. The AXES Cloud comprises four platforms: Cashless, Loyalty and Engagement, Business Intelligence, and DooH Media. AXES Fintech integrates the entire cashless digital workflow from open to closed loop, cashier, kiosks, and the flagship all-inclusive Butler player APP. AXES Media boasts a highly engaging interactive media experience to broadcast publicity, ads, information, and clickable content and is fully integrated with the AXES Cashless Experience. AXES empowers governments, casinos, and route/street with real-time IoT data collection, actionable information, fully integrated cashless applications and endless APPS, making AXES the future of casino information management TODAY.  For more information, contact info@AXES.ai

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axes-appoints-roman-czubak-as-global-cto-301655441.html

SOURCE AXES.ai

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bento Biology & Play2Learn Partner To Gamify Health Education For Children & Families In A Fun New Way In The MetaHug Roblox World

Bento Biology and Play2Learn partnership will educate young people and families, allowing them to build and own avatars that represent their biology by leveraging the MetaHug Roblox virtual learning experience.

Bento Biology, in partnership with Play2Learn, launches an exciting and immersive health-based experience on Roblox, the most popular metaverse platform with 58 million daily active users. The partnership will see games created around precision medicine, healthy biohacking, and tokenization of personal data for people to share, learn and earn from their biological data.

Bento DISCO (Decentralized Interactions for Shared-value Community 'Omics), Bento Biology's governance protocol, allows individuals to participate in the biotech economy as data owners, not data donors. Their DISCO DAO strives to build a diverse community-owned biorepository to accelerate precision medicine and enable shared-value economic principles. Role-playing and survival games on Roblox will help kids believe certain life-altering results are possible and help people understand their genome, microbiome, and phenome as a new asset class.

According to Joshua Johnson , the co-founder of Play2Learn, "we are a brand scaling a new industry called Gamified Education to help gamify core concepts and knowledge into games.  By partnering with Bento Biology, we are sure that interest, trust, and participation in biorepositories and biomedical research will surge in young people and families; this is akin to the Monopoly game bringing awareness to real estate."

The virtual experience and games around the biotech economy that empowers people to build, own, hack and even license their data will play out on Roblox – a metaverse platform with 4 billion hours of engagement in September. The hallmark of using Roblox is leveraging active daily users to bring awareness about the importance of permissionless biology, self-sovereignty, and data ownership to achieve health equity in the era of precision medicine and the biotech century.

"Your biology, converted to data, is a valuable digital asset that accelerates the discovery of cures and the development of modern medicines. With Bento's DISCO Protocol, we are enabling everyone to be a shareholder in the biotech economy by building the world's first community-owned biorepository – one that allows individuals to own their biological digital twins as non- fungible tokens truly. Gamifying this new frontier is a step to make gamers, and Roblox users understand this rewarding concept," according to Dr. Kelly McVearry , co-founder and CEO of Bento Biology.

Bento Biology and Play2Learn will announce further details by November as they intend to explore new approaches and opportunities to engage Roblox users. The next game is a thankful DISCO competition for Thanksgiving and Giving Tuesday.

About Bento Biology

Bento Biology Platforms, Inc. is devoted to tackling the longstanding problem of achieving diversity in clinical trials, human genomics research, and precision medicine. Bento Biology has developed a patient empowerment platform that integrates real-world, web2, and web3 technologies designed to realign incentives and build trust in biomedical research.

With the Bento DISCO (Decentralized Interactions for Shared-value Community 'Omics) Protocol, they are building tools and environments to enable everyone to participate in the biotech economy as data owners, not donors. For more information, please see social media: instagram.com/bentobiology

About Play2Learn

Play2Learn.com is scaling a new industry called Gamified Education to transform web3 education for the masses, revolutionize how young people (age 4-25) learn, and influence marketing departments to prioritize education before sales.

100000 Robux - MetaHug Halloween Costume Contest - 10/15- 10/31!!!
Bento
Halloween Trailer
Play the game on Roblox: Play2Learn.com/roblox

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bento-biology--play2learn-partner-to-gamify-health-education-for-children--families-in-a-fun-new-way-in-the-metahug-roblox-world-301655277.html

SOURCE Bento Biology and Play2Learn

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The 132nd Canton Fair Brings Together Entertainment and Recreation Goods to Add Fun to Life

Health and Recreation, one of the important exhibition sections of the 132 nd Canton Fair ("the Fair"), attracts many high-quality enterprises to participate enthusiastically, displaying new products and new technologies, looking for new development and new business opportunities, and also providing new inspiration for people's daily leisure and entertainment gameplay.

During this Canton Fair, Guangzhou Zhuoyuan Virtual Reality Technology presented a variety of VR games, including VR Marines, a VR entertainment device, VR Magic UFO, which can be experienced by 5 people at once, and the world's first metaverse VR game called VR Treadmill, setting a new trend in VR fitness by realizing the adaptive intelligent perception of spatial motion gait. Through intelligent sensing and control algorithms, it can accurately perceive the user's real walking in an adaptive and non-disturbing manner, allowing users to obtain the experience of real movement.

More than 60 people make up the original content team, which holds 283 patents and intellectual property certificates. The core technology of the multi-degree-of-freedom, high-dynamic and fast-response dynamic simulation platform won the first prize of Science and Technology Progress of Guangdong Science and Technology Award for the first time in the provincial industry.

"VR games are becoming more popular among families and have become a part of daily leisure and social gatherings for the public, especially the young generation. Consumers are more likely to be impressed by well-made, innovative game content and VR products that offer a strong sense of comfort and experience. The VR game industry also focuses more on technological innovation and continues to launch original content that is of high quality in order to get better feedback from the market." said Mr. Du Jiawei, Foreign Trade Operation Specialist of Zhuoyuan VR Technology.

Another Health and Recreation exhibitor, Swiftech Company Ltd ., one of the earliest companies engaged in the research, development, and production of outdoor inflatable products in China , brings Mini Golf to global buyers at the show. Distinguished from the traditional inflatable water slide and trampoline which are all outdoor products, Mini Golf allows kids to enjoy a fun game in the comfort of their own home.

Exhibitors participating in the Canton Fair have more opportunities to network with friends and businessmen, which allows them to enhance product content, develop new ideas, and make their businesses more competitive.

For more information and opportunities regarding the Health and Recreation products, please register at https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx#/foreign-email or contact caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-132nd-canton-fair-brings-together-entertainment-and-recreation-goods-to-add-fun-to-life-301654922.html

SOURCE Canton Fair

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

