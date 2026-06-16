The VinFast VF 8 and the Power of a First EV Experience

The VinFast VF 8 and the Power of a First EV Experience

The environmental case for EVs is becoming harder to ignore. Yet the real turning point for many drivers comes when they experience an EV like the VinFast VF 8 for themselves.

For years, the debate around electric vehicles revolved around one question: Are they actually better for the environment?

A new study led by researchers at MIT suggests that debate is largely over. Published in Environmental Research Letters, the study found that battery electric vehicles typically reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% to 60% compared with gasoline-powered vehicles 1 . The exact benefit varies depending on factors like local electricity generation, driving habits, and climate, but the overall finding was clear: EVs produce significantly fewer emissions over their lifetime than comparable gas vehicles.

So if the environmental case is getting stronger, why are so many drivers still hesitant to switch?

The answer may simply be good ol' "inertia".

Most Canadians have spent years, if not decades, driving gas-powered vehicles. They know how often they need to stop for fuel, what regular maintenance costs, and how their vehicle behaves in winter.

An EV is different, and people naturally have questions about things they haven't experienced themselves. Will charging be a hassle? How will it perform during a Canadian winter? Can it handle long highway drives? Most importantly, will it actually be enjoyable to live with every day?

For many VinFast VF 8 owners, those questions only fade away after a test drive, not through reading countless reviews or watching videos.

One reason is that driving an EV feels different almost immediately. The first thing that tends to catch drivers off guard is the acceleration. Anyone who has gotten behind the wheel of an EV will know that feeling of being pushed back into the seat when the electric motor delivers torque instantly. Unlike an internal combustion engine, which needs a moment to build power, an EV responds the instant you press the accelerator.

"The VF 8's instant torque is incredible," Kapildev V. recalled, adding that the HUD is her "favorite" feature.

But while the acceleration may be what grabs people's attention first, it is rarely the reason they stay interested.

A flagship product from VinFast, a relatively new player in the automotive industry from Vietnam, the mid-size VF 8 shows some distinctly Asian sensibilities in its approach to comfort, practicality, and family-oriented design. After hooking drivers with its quick response and strong performance, it wins many over with the things they notice every day.

Take the VF 8's family-friendly features, which fit naturally into many Canadian lifestyles. Heated front and rear seats and a heated steering wheel help make winter mornings more bearable. With 376 litres of space behind the rear seats and up to 1,373 litres with the seats folded, the VF 8 can handle everything from Costco runs and strollers to hockey bags and weekend camping gear without much planning. Meanwhile, on long stretches of Ontario highways, the driver assistance features can help reduce fatigue during long commutes or road trips between cities.

The VF 8's combination of comfort and usability becomes especially valuable when owners begin taking the vehicle beyond their daily commute.

Ontario owner Milan M. put his VF 8 through a serious test when he completed a roughly 2,000-kilometre round trip from Hamilton to New York City with his daughter. Like many first-time EV owners, he spent part of the journey learning how different charging networks worked and figuring out the best way to plan charging stops.

Or take Sylvain C., who has driven approximately 85,000 kilometres in less than two years. "85,000 km done in almost two years and no regret. I like it."

Of course, buying any new vehicle involves a degree of trust. That is especially true for drivers considering their first EV. In many cases, comprehensive warranty coverage can help provide the confidence needed to make the switch.

To help make the transition easier, VinFast backs the VF 8 with one of Canada's longest vehicle warranties: 10 years or 200,000 kilometres for the vehicle and a 10-year unlimited-kilometre battery warranty for non-commercial use. That's a decade of peace of mind, and a sign of the confidence VinFast has in its product.

The road to widespread EV adoption may still be a long one, but studies suggest the environmental benefits are no longer the main question. The bigger challenge may simply be helping more people become familiar with the technology. And sometimes, that can be as simple as getting them behind the wheel. People can spend months reading reviews, comparing specifications, and weighing pros and cons, but nothing brings everything together quite like firsthand experience.

1 https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/ae0c23

john.lindo@vinfastautocanada.com

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