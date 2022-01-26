The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator Program will invest in 30 to 40 blockchain startups a year, helping to develop the open metaverse The program will invest up to US$250,000 in each startup. Top performers will also receive SAND and LAND grants, along with follow-on investment Accepted startups will have access to and support from high-profile mentors, including: Cathy Hackl Holly Atkinson Holly Liu Janine Yorio Leah ...

