The RBC iShares Alliance Expands Lineup with Two New ETFs

Today, the RBC iShares alliance expands its exchange traded fund (ETF) lineup with the launch of two new iShares ETFs (each an ‘iShares Fund' and collectively, the ‘iShares Funds').

The iShares Funds are listed in the table below and are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today; the iShares Funds are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (BlackRock Canada), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc.

Fund name Ticker Annual Management Fee1
iShares Core MSCI All-International Equity Index ETF XINT 0.23%
iShares Equity + Bitcoin ETF Portfolio IBQT 0.22%


iShares Core MSCI All-International Equity Index ETF (XINT)

XINT is designed to be a low-cost, one-ticker portfolio building block for Canadian investors seeking exposure to broadly diversified global equities outside of Canada and the United States. XINT seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the MSCI ACWI ex North America IMI Index, which captures over 5,000 large-, mid-, and small-cap international companies across more than 40 developed and emerging market countries.

iShares Equity + Bitcoin ETF Portfolio (IBQT)
                                                      
IBQT offers a convenient all-in-one solution for incorporating bitcoin exposure alongside a portfolio of globally diversified equity ETFs. IBQT is designed to provide investors access to Canadian, U.S., international, and emerging markets equities, complimented by a modest allocation to bitcoin exposure. IBQT seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in one or more iShares ETFs that provide exposure to equity securities and/or bitcoin. In order to gain exposure to bitcoin, IBQT currently intends to hold the iShares Bitcoin ETF listed on Cboe Canada (ticker IBIT).

This product marks the latest addition to iShares' expanding lineup of all-in-one ETFs, offering Canadian investors a simple, low-cost way to access globally diversified equities alongside the unique diversification properties of bitcoin.

"The launch of these two funds underscores our continued commitment to expanding access to investing for Canadians through low-cost, one-ticker solutions. We're proud to be adding XINT and IBQT to our ETF lineup to make global diversification easier and more accessible, supporting our clients as they seek to achieve their unique investment objectives," said Steven Leong, Managing Director, Head of Canada Product and iShares at BlackRock.

The RBC iShares alliance aims to help clients achieve their investment objectives by empowering them to build efficient portfolios and take control of their financial futures. The RBC iShares alliance is committed to delivering a truly differentiated ETF experience and positive outcomes for clients.

For more information about the RBC iShares alliance, please visit https://www.rbcishares.com.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately US$6.2 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.   
  
About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage approximately $810 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Disclosure

The RBC iShares alliance includes RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds managed by RBC GAM Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Canada. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

XINT is not connected, sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by MSCI Inc. (MSCI). MSCI does not make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in XINT. BlackRock Canada is not affiliated with MSCI. The Prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship that MSCI has with BlackRock Canada and XINT.

® / TM Trademark(s) of Royal Bank of Canada. Used under license. iSHARES is a registered trademark of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used under license. © 2026 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited and RBC Global Asset Management Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com      
_____________________________

1 As an annualized percentage of the iShares Fund's daily net asset value. If applicable, BlackRock Canada or an affiliate is entitled to receive a fee for acting as manager of each iShares ETF in which this iShares Fund may invest (an "underlying product fee" and together with the management fee payable to BlackRock Canada, the "total annual fee"). As the underlying product fees are embedded in the market value of the iShares ETFs in which this iShares Fund may invest, any underlying product fees are borne indirectly by this iShares Fund. BlackRock Canada will adjust the management fee payable to it by this iShares Fund to ensure that the total annual fees paid directly or indirectly to BlackRock Canada and its affiliates by this iShares Fund will not exceed the percentage of the NAV set out above. The total annual fee is exclusive of HST. Any underlying product fees borne indirectly by this iShares Fund are calculated and accrued daily and are paid not less than annually.


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