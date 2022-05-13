GamingInvesting News

Newest release introduces performance and usability improvements, and marks welcome of O3DCon speaker proposals and discussion suggestions due July 15

The Open 3D Foundation (O3DF) home of a vibrant, diverse community focused on building a first-class, open source engine for real-time 3D development, has released 22.05, the latest version of the Open 3D Engine, with a focus on performance, stability and usability enhancements.

O3D Engine Logo (full color version)

With over 1,460 code merges, this new release offers several improvements aiming to make it easier for developers to build 3D simulations for AAA games and various applications across robotics, AI, metaverse, digital twin, automotive, healthcare, and more. Significant advancements include core stability, installer validation, motion matching updates, user-defined property (UDP) support for the asset pipeline, and automated testing advancements.

Artists can focus on bringing their visions to life using the tools they feel most comfortable with, such as Blender or Autodesk® Maya® . The Open 3D Engine (O3DE) can now integrate user-defined properties (UDP) metadata into its asset pipeline from source assets so that scene-building and asset-processing logic can be customized using this metadata. UDP metadata can be assigned in content creation tools to store custom properties for mesh, light, animation, and other elements to power asset generation workflows for O3DE.

Animation artists can now utilize motion matching, a data-driven animation technique that synthesizes motions based on existing animation data and current character and input contexts to deliver photorealistic experiences. This feature, introduced as an experimental gem, includes a prefabricated character example that can be controlled using a gamepad.

Other improvements include:

  • Simpler customization of the render pipeline is now possible using a new set of APIs. Examples of gems that currently exploit this capability include Terrain, LyShine and TressFx.
  • Developers can now re-use Material Types much more easily.
  • Developers can now control the spawning of player-controlled, networked entities using an improved interface, a capability that is essential for building multiplayer games.
  • Automated tests now verify that an installer build is valid, and ensures that all of the steps within the build are successfully executed. These tests are run nightly for O3DE, and have been designed so that anyone can plug them into their quality verification process.

The 22.05 Release marks the Open 3D Engine's first major release of 2022. Releases occur on a bi-annual cadence, in the first half and second half of each year. The next release is scheduled for October 2022 , which will coincide with the Open 3D Foundation's flagship conference, O3DCon.

To learn more about this release and all of its features, read the release notes , or join the community on Discord . You can download the 22.05 Release today.

O3DCon Call for Proposals Now Open

The Open 3D Foundation also announced the call for proposals (CFPs) for its annual flagship conference, O3DCon . On October 18-19, 2022 , in Austin, Texas , technology leaders, independent 3D developers, and the academic community spanning the 3D landscape will come together to share ideas, discuss hot topics and help shape the future of open 3D development across a variety of industries and disciplines. O3DCon will be presented as a hybrid event—attendees can join and participate in person or virtually. Workshops and pre-registration will be held on October 17 , a day ahead of the actual conference events.

With over 25 member companies since its public announcement in July 2021 , the Open 3D Foundation boasts a healthy, thriving community, adding Microsoft as its latest member. Other premier members include Adobe, AWS, Huawei, Intel and Niantic. The O3D Engine averages up to 2 million line changes and 350-450 commits monthly from 60-100 authors across 41 repos.

"I'm proud of the O3DE community's focus on core stability while delivering new capabilities aimed to simplify and enhance 3D development for developers around the globe," said Royal O'Brien , Executive Director of O3DF and General Manager of Games and Digital Media at the Linux Foundation. "I'm also incredibly excited about the opportunity O3DCon offers in bringing together diverse minds to collaborate on advancing the state of open 3D development across so many industries."

Proposals to speak at O3DCon are being accepted now through Friday, July 15, 2022 , at 11:59 pm PDT . All those interested are invited to submit proposals. Those who have submitted proposals will be notified of a decision by Tuesday, August 2 . Learn more and submit your proposal today .

Submission types requested include:

  • Lightning talks
  • Session presentations
  • Birds-of-a-feather discussions
  • Panel discussions
  • Hands-on workshops/training

Suggested topics include:

  • 3D Development & Open 3D Engine 101
  • Building & Sustaining Open Source in 3D Development
  • Game Development
  • Metaverse
  • AI
  • Robotics
  • Digital Twin
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare

Sponsors have the unique opportunity to demonstrate their leadership in this burgeoning arena, forge valuable connections and help shape the future of 3D development. O3DCon offers multiple sponsorship levels for your consideration. To explore all of the sponsorship benefits, please click here . The sponsorship deadline is September 2, 2022 . O3DF Members receive a 3% discount on all exhibitor packages. For questions about sponsorships and contract requests, or to become a sponsor, please contact us .

Visit the O3DF website and follow O3DE on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn for all the latest O3DCon updates and announcements.

About the Open 3D Engine Project

Open 3D Engine (O3DE) is the flagship project managed by the Open 3D Foundation (O3DF). The open source project is a modular, cross-platform 3D engine built to power anything from AAA games to cinema-quality 3D worlds to high-fidelity simulations. The code is hosted on GitHub under the Apache 2.0 license. To learn more, please visit o3de.org . To get involved and connect with the O3DE community, please join us on Discord and GitHub .

About the Open 3D Foundation

Established in July 2021 , the mission of the Open 3D Foundation (O3DF) is to make an open-source, fully-featured, high-fidelity, real-time 3D engine for building games and simulations, available to every industry. The Open 3D Foundation is home to the O3D Engine project. To learn more, please visit o3d.foundation .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation Events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

Media Inquiries:
pr@o3d.foundation

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage .

Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-open-3d-foundation-announces-latest-enhancements-to-open-3d-engine-invites-o3dcon-call-for-proposals-301546818.html

SOURCE Open 3D Foundation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PRE-REGISTRATION FOR THE ENGLISH RELEASE OF ENSEMBLE STARS!! MUSIC IS AVAILABLE ON GOOGLE PLAY AND APP STORE NOW

Ensemble Stars!! Music, one of the most popular music-themed idol training mobile games worldwide, produced by Happy Elements, announced that the pre-registration for its English version is now also available on Google Play Store and App Store starting from May 13, 2022 . Players from the United States Canada the United Kingdom and Australia can now complete the pre-registration with mobile devices through the Google Play Store or App Store to claim a wide range of exclusive rewards. At the same time, a special invitation event is being held on the official website of Ensemble Stars!! Music for fans to obtain a load of further goodies to boot by inviting new players who haven't pre-registered before.

It is worth mentioning that Ensemble Stars!! Music has been honored with a series of highly acclaimed awards, including "User's Choice Game of 2021", the "Best Pick Up & Play " o n Google Play, and the "Best Music Game Worldwide" from Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2021. It also ranked 3rd on the list of "Most Tweeted About Games Globally" in 2022 Q1.

To unlock the exclusive rewards, players just need to complete the pre-registration on the official website of Ensemble Stars!! Music . Attractive bonuses including an Exclusive Title, 200 Diamonds, 2 DIA Scout Ticket, 1 Gem(L) and 1 Gem (M) each in three colors will be issued to those who pre-register successfully upon the day of the game's official release . Players who pre-register through the Google Play Store or App Store will even be rewarded with additional 200 Diamonds.

Fans of Ensemble Stars!! Music are also encouraged to participate in the special invitation event held on the official website of this highly popular game. By successfully inviting five players who have never pre-registered before to complete the pre-registration, the inviter can obtain up to 6 DIA Scout Tickets. At the same time, each reward can only be claimed once. Don't miss the joy of producing your extraordinary idol with your friends together by exploring more details on the official website of Ensemble Stars!! Music .

For more information, please check out the following links:
Official website: https://www.ensemblestars.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/enstarsmusic_EN
Discord: https://discord.gg/fqVakj8SXS
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb_pOEuc3oL9KG3-UpPhbIg/featured
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/enstarsmusicEN

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pre-registration-for-the-english-release-of-ensemble-stars-music-is-available-on-google-play-and-app-store-now-301546901.html

SOURCE Happy Elements

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/13/c9012.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

StartPlaying Announces $6.5M Seed Round Funding from Andreessen Horowitz

The tabletop role-playing platform is gearing up to invest in top talent and industry partnerships.

- StartPlaying, the largest online platform to find tabletop role-playing games and professional Game Masters, announced a $6.5M seed round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz general partners Jonathan Lai and Andrew Chen . The funds will go towards scaling marketing to reach new players, broadening StartPlaying's network of industry partnerships, and hiring top talent. The company aims to double their teams' size by the end of the year.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Peter Lake, One of the World's Only Anonymous Singer-Songwriter, Releases His 2nd EP Year-to-Date, Entitled 'Black&White'

The so-called "Ghost of New York " releases a three-song EP, entitled "Black&White", on the back of his recent three releases, which have garnered millions of Spotify and YouTube views. Lake continues to take the industry by storm, without even saying who he is. One of the world's only anonymous singer-songwriters strikes again.

Peter Lake the world's only anonymous singer-songwriter, strikes again with his brilliant and catchy EP, entitled "Black&White." Says the artist, "This one doesn't suck; it's a real thing."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PopReach Closes US$33M in Credit Facilities with Bank of Montreal

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA /

New Facility consolidates debt under a single lender, reduces the Company's cost of capital, and provides up to an additional US$15 million acquisition line to support execution of the Company's M&A strategy

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games Group Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Record Q1 revenue of $35.6M , an increase of 55% over the same period last year and 24% higher than the previous quarter

Jason Bailey , East Side Games CEO at founding, largest shareholder of EAGR, and Executive Chairman of the Board, appointed CEO of ESGG.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SunSpear Games Announces Kickstarter Alpha Event for IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre

SunSpear Games, developer of the highly anticipated IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre Battle Strategy game, announced today their Kickstarter Alpha Event. This early access event will be accessible to Kickstarter backers and early play-testers of the game. In addition to the first two playable factions and four playable Immortals, the Kickstarter Alpha introduces two prototype modes, Army Draft and Cooperative Play. Additional content has also been implemented, including two new maps and many new gameplay mechanics, like Stealth and Detection.

IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre (PRNewsfoto/SunSpear Games)

To mark the Kickstarter Alpha, SunSpear Games will hold an Alpha Launch Party Event Weekend to include influential content creators, starting with PiG and Livibee at 5 pm PDT and 8 pm PDT Friday , May 13 th , respectively. The weekend also includes well-known creators Winter and Neuro, as well as further content in English, Spanish, and French. SunSpear Games will also host an interview style panel with key persons from their art team on Saturday morning at 10 am PDT , as well as holding solo and team-based competitions Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 pm PDT .

"We're proud to be delivering on the promise to our Kickstarter backers with their first experience playing IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre," said Kevin Wagner , CEO of SunSpear Games. "The Kickstarter Alpha event is an exciting step in our development process and we're thrilled to continue adding unique content for our players and community."

IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre is a Battle Strategy game in which players assume the role of an Immortal, leading armies as godlike generals to dominate the battlefield and conquer their rivals. Across many worlds, these "Immortals" lead their proud and mighty civilizations to victory with unique structures, troops, and powerful abilities, helping them achieve ultimate victory. The triple-A (AAA) title for PC introduces a new take on strategy gaming, with unprecedented accessibility features, fast-paced gameplay experience, and the vaunted "IMMORTAL Conquest System" that binds deep and evolving strategy to the Game-as-a-Service business model.

About SunSpear Games
SunSpear Games, Inc. is a video game development studio with over 35 employees working on its first AAA title, IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre. With a deep background in creating several of the most popular mods for Skyrim and Starcraft as well as development of the internationally known keyboard layout for professional players called The Core, SunSpear is pursuing its goal to become a leader in the Strategy genre.

Follow development of IMMORTAL on Discord and on the website:

https://discord.gg/exgX5d7

https://sunspeargames.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunspear-games-announces-kickstarter-alpha-event-for-immortal-gates-of-pyre-301546541.html

SOURCE SunSpear Games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Latest Press Releases

