THE MOSAIC COMPANY ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) today announced that Karen Swager, Executive Vice President Operations, plans to retire. Walt Precourt, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) will assume the role of Executive Vice President Operations effective December 1. Ms. Swager will continue to serve as a senior advisor until her retirement in the second quarter of 2027.
Mr. Precourt joined Mosaic in 2009 and has led the company's phosphate and potash businesses, as well as its Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) and Strategy work. In his current role as CAO, Mr. Precourt leads the company's Procurement, Human Resources, Public Affairs and Global Business Services groups. He has been a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team since 2014.
"I am pleased that Walt will lead our operations as we continue to navigate challenging business conditions, especially in phosphate," said President and CEO Bruce Bodine. "Walt's thoughtful leadership and thorough knowledge of Mosaic's complex operations are well known and widely appreciated across the company. I have every confidence that he will build on Karen's legacy of steady improvements at our operating sites."
In addition to leading global operations, Mr. Precourt will lead the company's EHS function. He will continue to be based in Mosaic's Tampa executive office.
Ms. Swager's career at Mosaic and predecessor companies spans over three decades. She served as General Manager of several Mosaic operating facilities, led the potash business and the company's supply chain, and assumed the role of EVP – Operations in 2023.
"Karen has had a remarkable career at Mosaic," Mr. Bodine said. "Her legacy of leading with heart and courage, and of driving safety, efficiency and value, will be forever etched in our company's history. I know that everyone at Mosaic joins me in wishing her all the best in retirement."
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) helps the world grow the food it needs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of potash and phosphate fertilizer which are essential inputs for the world's farmers. Through the Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is advancing the next generation of biological solutions designed to improve nutrient use efficiency, strengthen crop performance, and support more sustainable agricultural systems. As a Fortune 500 company with 13,000 employees serving customers in more than 40 countries, Mosaic is helping build resilient and productive food systems for the future.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-mosaic-company-announces-executive-leadership-changes-302886912.html
SOURCE The Mosaic Company