The Metals Royalty Company to Host Corporate Webinar on March 16, 2026 Ahead of Planned Nasdaq Direct Listing

Not Intended For Dissemination in Canada

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / The Metals Royalty Company Inc. ("TMCR" or the "Company"), a purpose-built financing platform dedicated to advancing U.S. critical mineral security and re-industrialization, today announced that it will host a corporate webinar on Monday, March 16, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time ahead of the Company's planned Nasdaq direct listing.

Brian Paes-Braga, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, will provide a corporate overview and discuss the Company's strategic vision, recent milestones and growth opportunities. An interactive question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

To participate in the webinar, interested parties are invited to register using the details below:

The Metals Royalty Company - Corporate Webinar

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-In: 1-877-407-3982
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1755370&tp_key=da9d8f62c4

Investors are encouraged to send questions to the Company's investor relations firm, MZ Group, at TMCR@mgroup.us. For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast replay will be available at the link above.

About The Metals Royalty Company Inc.

TMCR is focused on deploying capital to fortify America's mineral security and re-industrialization. It supports domestic industry growth across energy, defense, and the broader critical minerals value chain through the acquisition and management of royalties, streams, and similar structured interests. The Company's royalty-based business model is designed to enable participation in the long-term cash flows and commodity upside of strategically significant assets, with reduced exposure to the operational and development risks typically associated with resource production. The Company is anchored by a 2.0% gross overriding royalty on the NORI polymetallic deposit operated by TMC The Metals Company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC). To learn more, please visit themetalsroyaltyco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategic vision, growth opportunities and future plans. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the risks described in TMCR's filings with the SEC including the Registration Statement filed on February 27, 2026. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman
MZ North America
+1 (949) 259-4987
TMCR@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: The Metals Royalty Company Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Metals CompanyTMCNASDAQ:TMC
TMC
The Conversation (0)
Domestic Metals Initiates Geophysical Program at the Smart Creek Project and announces non-brokered Private Placement

Domestic Metals Initiates Geophysical Program at the Smart Creek Project and announces non-brokered Private Placement

TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E0) engages TMC Geophysics to conduct 27 line-kilometers of electrical geophysics (Induced Polarization; "IP") at the Smart Creek Project, Montana. The geophysical program is designed to expand historical IP coverage on the property and will be used to refine the... Keep Reading...
Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts project that the global critical minerals market will continue maintaining substantial growth as it has in recent years. The global critical minerals market is experiencing unprecedented growth, primarily driven by the accelerating transition to... Keep Reading...
Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

Critical Minerals Market Expected to Reach $586 Billion by 2032 as Demand Grows for Supply of Essential Minerals

FN Media Group News Commentary - Industry experts project that the global critical minerals market will continue maintaining substantial growth as it has in recent years. The global critical minerals market is experiencing unprecedented growth, primarily driven by the accelerating transition to... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Mill Restart Update to Produce Gold and Announces Investor Call on June 5

LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Mill Restart Update to Produce Gold and Announces Investor Call on June 5

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of its recent exploration programs, including an update on its diamond drilling and bulk sampling plans at its district-scale Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson"),... Keep Reading...
Global Nickel Mining Market Size Forecasted to Reach $100 Billion By 2034 as Demand for Electric Vehicles Rises

Global Nickel Mining Market Size Forecasted to Reach $100 Billion By 2034 as Demand for Electric Vehicles Rises

FN Media Group News Commentary - The mining industry's increasing focus on sustainability and responsible practices is influencing nickel mining. Companies are adopting environmentally friendly processes to meet regulatory standards and consumer expectations. According to a recent report from... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

Related News

rare earth investing

Lynas Extends Japan Rare Earths Deal to 2038, Renews Malaysia License

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

base metals investing

Gold Runner Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units