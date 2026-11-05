The Metals Company Announces Third Quarter 2026 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, November 12, 2026 

TMC The Metals Company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or the "Company"), a leading developer of the world's largest estimated undeveloped resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2026, to provide an update on third quarter 2026 financial results and recent corporate developments. 

Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call Details 

Date:  Thursday, November 12, 2026
     
Time:  4:30 p.m. ET 
     
Audio-only Dial-in:  Register Here 
    
Virtual webcast with slides:  Register Here 
   

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the ‘Investors' tab of the Company's website under ‘Investors' > ‘Media' > ‘Events and Presentations', approximately two hours after the event.

About The Metals Company
The Metals Company is a developer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company has conducted more than a decade of research into the environmental and social impacts of offshore nodule collection and onshore processing. More information is available at www.metals.co.

Contacts 
Media | media@metals.co  
Investors | investors@metals.co  


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