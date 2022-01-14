Gaming Investing News
LootMogul is happy to announce a partnership with the SANDBOX, a virtual Metaverse where players can play, build, and own their virtual experiences, empowering artists, creators, and players to build the platform they've always envisioned.

Play influencers Sandbox Tournaments on Lootmogul.com between 15 Jan to 31 Jan 2022 and Win upto 50,000 $ SAND

Through this partnership with LootMogul , the SANDBOX will sponsor some of these tournaments and allow players to earn SAND tokens which will be added to the cryptocurrencies used for giveaways to winners of influencer-led contests. The SANDBOX will include more SANDBOX NFTs to be won as part of gaming contests so keep an eye out for these announcements!

LootMogul's gaming , NFT & crypto platform is driven by famous sports influencers from NBA (Basketball), NFL (Football), MLB (Baseball), NHL (Hockey), MLS (Soccer), UFC (MMA Boxing) and may other sports where influencers and gamers win real money, crypto tokens and exclusive influencer NFTs. Fans engage with their idol influencer's in person or meta avatar and win rewards in the contest.

The SANDBOX-sponsored Tournament

The first tournaments that will be sponsored by The SANDBOX within the LootMogul platform will take place between January 15, 2022 and January 31, 2022 . During two weeks players can win from prize pool of 50,000 $ SAND.

Future Events

There will be more events co-hosted by LootMogul and The SANDBOX, with opportunities for players to earn, win more goodies and in-game assets.

According to the founder & CEO of NextGenTM and LootMogul.com, Raj Rajkotia , "The gaming industry has always been on the bleeding edge, blockchain gaming is widely viewed as emerging technology. With the introduction of the concept of a "metaverse", the goal is to empower folks with the ability to earn and hold digital assets that can exist within or outside of any game. Through this partnership, we explore synergies with the SANDBOX game that would benefit both our audiences, engaging them with possibilities which may not have been possible without this partnership."

Here's what Kuntal Sampat , COO of NextGenTM and LootMogul.com , has to say, "NFT marketplaces like LootMogul have been increasingly changing the way creative assets including media, art and entertainment can be earned, auctioned or traded on a digital platform. With a bid to diversify the NFT ecosystem, a large number of companies are now exploring play-to-earn games, which are gradually piquing the interest of creators, gamers, crypto experts and NFT enthusiasts. We believe there would be more such partnerships LootMogul would be a part of in the future"

