GamingInvesting News

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022) was inaugurated by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. The 12-day DEF 2022 is being hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, a global leader in esports activities and solutions, and presenting partner du.

The Festival kicked off with the oversubscribed Initiate Summit, a two-day groundbreaking B2B knowledge and networking platform for esports and gaming industry professionals, developers and creatives.

Held in collaboration with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Media City, a member of TECOM Group, the event's Knowledge Partner, Initiate Summit saw more than 1,000 registrations. The Summit highlights Dubai's role in championing the creative industry through various incentives for international talent and organisations in the emirate. Gaming developers and publishers, esports organisation founders, solution providers, marketers and members of the gaming media, made up the Initiate Summit's impressive line-up of over 60 speakers discussing current trends, emerging gaming technologies, investment opportunities and consumer behaviour among various topics.

In line with Dubai's position as a hub for innovation, DEF 2022 is set to be the most exciting esports and gaming event in the Middle East and includes the PUBG Global Championship 2022, GameExpo & PopConME, Initiate Summit, Wegz live in concert, regional tournaments and Minecraft Esports Schools Clash.

For more information about DEF 2022, please visit www.dubaiesportsfestival.com .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-inaugural-dubai-esports-festival-2022-kicks-off-at-expo-city-dubai-301675484.html

SOURCE VSPN

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global will Airdrop Badge NFTs to Steam Users

The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global announced that it will airdrop badge NFTs to one billion Steam users, motivating Web 2.0 players to set their sights on Web 3.0 GameFi. PocketBuff is the official NFT transaction platform of Bless Global. According to the age of their Steam accounts, players will get exclusive Bless Global Badge NFTs of the corresponding level after downloading the PocketBuff app and binding their Steam accounts. They can use the badge to claim items and NFTs in the game and have a chance to get airdropped rewards. Download PocketBuff Wallet: http:pocketbuff.com42o1f2 All Steam users can claim an exclusive Bless Global Badge, which is not for sale. The rewards will vary based on the account registration date. Users who have held their Steam accounts for less than one year will receive a Storm-Eye Badge. Those who have had the accounts for one to three years will receive a Thunderstorm Badge and a pet NFT. As for players with accounts older than three years, a Rainstorm Badge and a mount NFT will be airdropped. These badges and NFTs will bring advanced benefits in the future, including VIP PASS airdrops, in-game NFTs and items, privileges to join exclusive events, and token airdrops. Please follow the Bless Global community for future updates.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY EXPLORES THE FUTURE OF IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES AT 2022 DISNEY ACCELERATOR DEMO DAY

Six Participant Companies and Disney Executives Discuss Exciting Technologies and Innovative Collaborations

Today, The Walt Disney Company hosted its 2022 Disney Accelerator Demo Day, showcasing the six companies in this year's Disney Accelerator program that are focused on helping build the future of immersive experiences. The Demo Day presentation featured more than 15 senior executives from The Walt Disney Company in conversation with the founders of the six growth stage companies, as they discussed innovation and new technologies, and the impact they might have across Disney.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

East Side Games Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Q3 revenue of $25.0M , an increase of 32% over the same period last year

Q3 YTD revenue of $90.4M , an increase of 40% over the same period last year

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CGMagazine Celebrates the Gods with God of War Ragnarök Feature Issue

CGMagazine Publishing Inc. November 2022 has been a long-awaited month for many a gamer. The highly anticipated sequel to 2018's God of War draws many eyes, hungry for more after the universally-acclaimed phenomenon that was its predecessor. CGMagazine has had the privilege to experience its glory through early access, and have quite a few thoughts to follow. This month, CGMagazine released The God of War Ragnarök print issue, a spotlight on the titular Ragnarök, as well as all things God of War.

Issue 48 Cover (CNW Group/Comics Gaming Magazine)

The foray into the fantastical world conceived by Santa Monica Studio starts with an in-depth review of God of War Ragnarök . There have not been many games the CGM team found difficult to put down, but this one easily tops the list. Gamers will be happy to find out the game is available across multiple generations of the PlayStation, including PS4 and PS5.

In remembrance of the franchise's legacy, the issue takes a retrospective dive into a title that still divides fans to this day. God of War: Ascension will forever be remembered as the battered prequel that ended God of War's Greece saga on a controversial note. Fortunately, the franchise has since recovered from such grim days, with Ragnarök seeing much praise even before its official release.

CGMagazine had the opportunity to discuss the game's accessibility with UX Designer Mila Pavlin. God of War: Ragnarök boasts nearly 70 accessibility features, compiling visual, audial, motor, and cognitive aspects. The interview's most striking moments will be available on the CGMagazine website, while the exclusive full version can only be found in the November issue, which can be purchased from the CGMagazine online store.

In addition to God of War Ragnarök content, this issue features a variety of game reviews like Modern Warfare II alongside film reviews like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

About CGMagazine

Now based in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada , originally based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada , CGMagazine is a print and digital magazine that covers the latest in technology, gaming, and media. Part of the CGMagazine Publishing Group. CGMagazine started as a monthly Canadian print publication in 2010. Comics & Gaming Magazine has since expanded to include a globally-distributed digital magazine, as well as a thriving website, all of which seek to explore the culture and news of comics, gaming, tech, and film. With comics and gaming now at the forefront of media popularity, CGMagazine endeavours to better connect our readers with their hobbies, be that through topical news, reviews, interviews with industry veterans and newcomers alike, providing insight into these mediums' influences on and impact on our culture.

SOURCE Comics Gaming Magazine

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/10/c8594.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Marathon Twitch Streamer iiTzTimmy Joins 100 Thieves as First-Ever Creator for Higround

100 Thieves, the leading gaming organization and lifestyle brand, announced today that Twitch streamer and former pro-Apex Legends player Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An will join its roster of top gaming stars including Valkyrae, Kyedae, Vinnie Hacker and more. As part of 100 Thieves, Timmy will be the first-ever creator for the team's gaming hardware brand, Higround, and will have an impact on future products from the brand.

Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An (@iiTzTimmy)

As a respected voice in the gaming community and boasting regular play time with celebrities like Post Malone, CouRageJD, and Nadeshot, Timmy's work as a creator with Higround is a reflection of the progressive capabilities of both parties.

Timmy boasts a combined 4 million followers on Twitch and YouTube and is known for his mastery of many first-person and tactical shooter video games including Apex Legends, VALORANT, CS:GO, Call of Duty, and more. Notorious for his marathon-long live streams, Timmy's dynamic gameplay and entertaining personality is complimented by his keen fashion and design sense, often sporting looks from top brands, such as Balenciaga.

Being a Higround creator allows Timmy to join the hardware scene and have a hand in peripheral product creation. Higround as a brand aims to push the limits on functionality and creative expression, pairing graphic keycap designs with internal components that rival custom mechanical keyboards. Timmy will now have multiple opportunities to present the flashy, maximalist designs of Higround keyboards to his large, passion-driven gaming community.

"Working with a peripheral company has always been a goal of mine since I started gaming. To create something unique under my thought process or design is a dream on its own. I love the 100 Thieves brand and the art style of Higround boards. Being a part of both brands now means I get to show my community what high-tier gaming products should look and feel like." - Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An

Following this first creator announcement, Higround will seek to sign more influencers to be the faces of the brand. This follows the precedent set by the brand's parent company 100 Thieves, whose organization is creator-driven with over 20 top gaming and lifestyle creators signed with the brand.

Higround's first creator announcement will be featured on the 100 Thieves YouTube channel .

ABOUT HIGROUND

Higround is a lifestyle and computer peripheral brand that seeks to be the expression of elevated gaming culture. Founded by Rustin Sotoodeh and Kha Lu , Higround creates high-quality peripherals with unique designs that call back to the overarching cultures of fashion, gaming, and technology. Each capsule features a unique collection of items that add personality to computer setups that are known to sell out in an instant. The brand is widely known for collaborations with famed brands such as Attack on Titan, SEGA, and Beats by Dre. In 2020 the brand was acquired by esports giant, 100 Thieves.

ABOUT 100 THIEVES

100 Thieves is the premier lifestyle gaming brand. Based in Los Angeles , the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and YouTube superstar Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag. 100 Thieves has championship esports teams competing in League of Legends, Call of Duty, and VALORANT. The brand is recognized globally for its innovative apparel, including its recent collaboration with Gucci. 100 Thieves also produces massively popular YouTube and social content, created by its world-class gaming talent including Valkyrae, Kyedae, and Vinnie Hacker . With over 100M fans worldwide in just three years, 100 Thieves is one of the fastest growing brands in global entertainment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-twitch-streamer-iitztimmy-joins-100-thieves-as-first-ever-creator-for-higround-301673800.html

SOURCE Higround

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GCN Introduces ESPN's Tiffany Green and XSET's Erin Ashley Simon as Hosts for the 3rd Annual Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament

New way to enter contest expands opportunity for HBCU student participation with video submission entry for "Experienceship" during Super Bowl LVII Week

Student finalists will receive a ticket to Super Bowl LVII

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×