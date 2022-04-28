Life Science NewsInvesting News

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recoveryVolta Inc. Investors ...

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Investors Affected : August 2, 2021 - March 28, 2022

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Volta Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Volta had improperly accounted for restricted stock units issued in connection with the business combination of Volta Industries, Inc. ("Legacy Volta") and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II; (2) as a result, the Company had understated its net loss for third quarter 2021; (3) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting that resulted in a material error; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would restate its financial statements; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Legacy Volta's founders would imminently exit the Company; (6) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/volta-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=26487&from=1

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Investors Affected : April 4, 2017 - October 20, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in International Business Machines Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Strategic Imperatives Revenue and growth, CAMSS and CAMSS Components' revenue and growth, and the Company's Segments' revenue and growth were artificially inflated as a result of the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives Revenue; (ii) the Company's present success and positive future growth prospects concerning its Strategic Imperative business strategy were being fueled by the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperative Revenue and, as a result (iii) the Company misled the market by portraying the Company's Strategic Imperative's financial performance and future prospects more favorable than they actually were as a result of the wrongful reclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/international-business-machines-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=26487&from=1

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Investors Affected : May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=26487&from=1

The Gross Law Firm, Thursday, April 28, 2022, Press release picture

The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770

SOURCE : The Gross Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699279/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-VLTA-IBM-and-AUPH

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Aurinia PharmaceuticalsAUP:CAAUPHBiotech Investing
AUP:CA,AUPH

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST FB, ABBV and MYPS - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beanfields Secures New Accounts; Boosh Hires Marsham Food Brokers For Continued Canadian Expansion

Beanfields Secures New Accounts; Boosh Hires Marsham Food Brokers For Continued Canadian Expansion

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") announces the following updates:

Beanfields Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Allergan, an AbbVie Company, to Present New Data from its Leading Portfolio of Eye Care Treatments at the 2022 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

- Seven abstract presentations showcase ongoing research in presbyopia and glaucoma

Allergan, an ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) company, announced that it will present new data on VUITY ™ (pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution) 1.25%, the first and only FDA-approved eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia (age-related blurry near vision) in adults, and DURYSTA® (bimatoprost intracameral implant), a first-of-its-kind biodegradable implant to lower eye pressure for glaucoma patients, at the 2022 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, May 1-4 in Denver, CO.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbvie and Plexium Enter Into Multi-Target Strategic Collaboration To Develop and Commercialize Targeted Protein Degradation Therapies for Neurological Conditions

- Combines Plexium's novel TPD technology platform with AbbVie's extensive neuroscience expertise -

- Plexium, Inc. (Plexium) and ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) have entered into an exclusive strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize novel Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) therapeutics for neurological conditions. This collaboration combines ABBVie's extensive neuroscience capabilities with Plexium's comprehensive TPD platform that enables the discovery of novel therapies toward historically challenging drug targets.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VRT, AUPH and LILM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

VRT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vertiv-holdings-co-loss-submission-form?prid=26451&wire=1
AUPH Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-loss-submission-form?prid=26451&wire=1
LILM Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lilium-n-v-f-k-a-qell-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=26451&wire=1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Lucid, AbbVie, Playstudios, and Twitter and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), ABBVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), Playstudios, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS), and Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×