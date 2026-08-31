The AI Boom's Real Bottleneck Isn't Chips Anymore. It's Power-Ready Land, and One Lease Just Proved What It's Worth

World Street Intelligence News Commentary - For two years, the story of artificial intelligence has been told through chips: who has them, who makes them, and how many. But as the buildout accelerates, a quieter constraint has moved to the front of the line. The chips are useless without somewhere to put them, and that means energized power, cooling, and interconnection at a scale most of the grid cannot supply on demand. A cohort of infrastructure companies, many of them former bitcoin miners sitting on power-rich sites, has rushed to convert that advantage into contracted AI capacity. This week, a company preparing to go public through a merger showed exactly what a single such site can be worth under a long-term contract.
Key Takeaways
- A billion-dollar anchor lease. Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (NYSE American: HCWC) announced that Host Digital Infrastructure LLC secured a 15-year, take-or-pay lease representing approximately $1.25 billion in contracted revenue over the base term, rising to approximately $3.2 billion if all renewal options are exercised across a 30-year total term.
- 43 MW of energized capacity. The lease covers 43 MW of critical IT load at Host Digital's currently energized data center facility in northeast Oklahoma, with delivery to the tenant expected in the first half of 2027.
- A credit-enhanced structure. The tenant is described as one of the world's largest privately held cloud infrastructure companies, with the lease expected to be supported by a backstop from a U.S.-based, investment-grade global technology company.
- The path to public markets. HCWC stockholders approved all proposals required to complete the merger with Host Digital; closing is expected in September, after which the combined company expects to trade on the NYSE American under the symbol HOST, with former Host Digital members expected to own roughly 96% of Class A common stock.
- Seasoned infrastructure leadership. The expected leadership team includes executives whose backgrounds span a data center platform that grew to 82 facilities and more than 2.2 gigawatts of leased capacity globally, along with decades of capital-markets experience.
The Announcement in Detail
Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (NYSE American: HCWC) announced that Host Digital, a pure-play, vertically integrated digital infrastructure platform focused on AI and HPC data centers, had secured a 15-year lease with one of the world's largest privately held cloud infrastructure companies. According to the company's release, the take-or-pay agreement represents approximately $1.25 billion in contracted revenue over the base term, covers 43 MW of critical IT load at Host Digital's currently energized northeast Oklahoma facility, and is expected to be supported by a backstop from a U.S.-based, investment-grade global technology company. With annual rent escalators and renewal options, the lease represents approximately $3.2 billion if all options are exercised over a 30-year total term, with delivery expected in the first half of 2027.
On the corporate side, the company disclosed that HCWC stockholders approved all proposals required to complete the previously announced merger with Host Digital, satisfying a key condition to closing. Subject to remaining conditions, the parties expect to complete the merger in September, at which point Host Digital becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of HCWC and the combined company expects to continue trading on the NYSE American under the symbol HOST. The company noted former Host Digital members are expected to own approximately 96% in the aggregate of the combined company's Class A common stock.
"The 43 MW, 15-year lease provides a contracted foundation for our northeast Oklahoma facility and validates Host Digital's strategy," said Harmol Samra, Chief Executive Officer of Host Digital and expected CEO of the combined company, in the company's release. "Power-ready sites capable of meeting AI deployment timelines are increasingly scarce. Our team is focused on converting that advantage into execution by delivering this capacity in the first quarter of 2027 and scaling a repeatable model for leading AI and HPC customers."
Shawn Matthews, expected to serve as Chairman of the combined company, added in the release that securing near-term energized power, focusing on right-sized sites, and contracting with strong or credit-enhanced counterparties before deploying significant capital is "the model we intend to scale." Investors following the story can track it through Market Updates News and Commentary.
Why the Bottleneck Moved From Chips to Power
The AI infrastructure race has exposed a hard physical limit. Advanced chips can be manufactured and shipped far faster than new electrical capacity can be brought online, and the dense compute clusters that AI requires draw power at levels that strain local grids. That mismatch has made energized, interconnected sites, places where large loads can actually be served today or in the near term, one of the most valuable assets in the entire AI value chain. Companies that secured power and land early, including a wave of former bitcoin miners that already operated power-hungry facilities, have found themselves holding exactly what AI tenants are scrambling to secure.
Host Digital's model is built around that reality. The company aims to own and control each facility's core infrastructure, land, buildings, interconnection rights, utility agreements, electrical systems, and cooling, while tenants control the compute and model layers. Its development discipline emphasizes near-term energized power, right-sized sites of roughly 20 MW to 100 MW, and long-term contracts with strong or credit-enhanced counterparties before significant capital is deployed. A 15-year take-or-pay lease with a major cloud company, credit-enhanced by an investment-grade backstop, is what that discipline looks like when it produces a signed contract.
The Neocloud and Power-Conversion Landscape
The combined company would be a small, newly public name in a sector crowded with far larger and more established players, many of them following the same power-site-to-AI logic. The companies below are referenced solely as market and sector context. They are vastly larger and at materially different stages than the combined company, are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables, and their results are not indicative of the combined company's prospects. All figures are approximate and subject to change.
Nebius Group N.V. (Nasdaq: NBIS)
Nebius Group is a vertically integrated neocloud operator that builds and runs its own AI data centers across multiple countries, combining owned power, GPU capacity, and cloud services. It has pursued a financing model built partly on large customer prepayments, and has reported contracted power in the multiple-gigawatt range. It is referenced to illustrate the full-stack, owned-infrastructure end of the neocloud spectrum, a far larger and more established company than the combined company.
Nebius has drawn intense investor attention as one of the most-watched neocloud names, though its shares have been volatile as the market weighs its financing approach. It is referenced only as market and sector context, and its scale and results are not indicative of the combined company's prospects.
TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF)
TeraWulf is one of the clearest examples of the miner-to-AI transition, converting power-rich sites originally built for bitcoin mining into hosting capacity for AI and HPC workloads, and embracing customer-funded financing strategies to support its buildout. Its power-site-conversion model is conceptually close to the scarce-energized-capacity thesis behind Host Digital's lease.
TeraWulf has been among the more actively traded power-conversion names, with sharp share-price swings tied to contract news and financing developments. It is referenced only as sector context, a separate company with its own model and risk profile, and not as a comparable to the combined company.
Cipher Mining Inc. (Nasdaq: CIFR)
Cipher Mining is another bitcoin miner that has moved to redirect its power and data center capacity toward AI and HPC hosting, leveraging established sites and utility relationships to pursue contracted compute demand. It represents the same power-site-conversion trade that has drawn capital into the sector, at a company operating on its own infrastructure and balance sheet.
Cipher has been part of the broad rally and subsequent volatility across miner-to-AI names as investors weigh the durability of contracted capacity against financing and delivery risk. It is referenced only as market and sector context, a separate company at a different stage from the combined company, and not as a comparable.
Core Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: CORZ)
Core Scientific operates large-scale data center infrastructure and has been transitioning significant capacity toward high-performance computing and AI hosting, drawing on its sizable power footprint. As one of the larger power-and-campus operators pivoting into AI infrastructure, it is a useful reference for the scale that the contracted-capacity model can reach.
Core Scientific has been a prominent name in the shift from crypto mining toward AI and HPC hosting, and its shares have moved sharply with sector sentiment. It is referenced solely as market and sector context, a larger and more established company than the combined company, and not as a peer or financial comparable.
The Bottom Line
The headline numbers, approximately $1.25 billion in base-term contracted revenue and up to approximately $3.2 billion over a full 30-year term, are substantial for a company about to enter the public markets, and they underline how valuable energized, contracted AI capacity has become. But the combined company will be small and newly public, the merger still has remaining closing conditions, and the Oklahoma capacity is not expected to be delivered until 2027, leaving financing, execution, delivery, and renewal-exercise risks ahead. Contracted revenue is not delivered revenue, and lease provisions such as rent abatement can affect the total. This is a description of a company and its sector, not a prediction about its stock or a recommendation of any kind. But as AI's bottleneck shifts decisively toward power, the companies that control energized capacity are among the most consequential to watch, a theme that can be followed through Market Updates News and Commentary as it develops.
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Article Sources:
[1] Healthy Choice Wellness Corp., "Host Digital Secures $1.25 Billion, 15-Year AI Data Center Lease," August 31, 2026 (lease terms, capacity, counterparty structure, merger status, ownership, development model, leadership background, and executive commentary), at www.hcwc.com and www.hostdigital.ai.
[2] Public disclosures and market data of the referenced companies (Nebius Group, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, and Core Scientific) as cited in the body of this article.
[3] Industry reporting on AI and HPC data center demand, power-constrained capacity, and the miner-to-AI infrastructure transition.
World Street Intelligence | editor@wsi.news
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World Street Intelligence is co-owned and operated by Market Equities Limited ("MEL"), a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland, and Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG"). MEL has been paid a fee for Healthy Choice Wellness Corp (HOST Digital). advertising and digital media from CDMG. MEL and CDMG also expect to receive further compensation in the future as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company. This compensation and the common ownership of World Street Intelligence by MEL and CDMG each constitute a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged not to use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. No further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been reviewed and approved on behalf of Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. by CDMG.
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References to Nebius Group N.V., TeraWulf Inc., Cipher Mining Inc. and Core Scientific, Inc. are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Healthy Choice Wellness Corp., Host Digital Infrastructure LLC, or the combined company. They are vastly larger and at materially different stages of development and scale, operate different businesses and models, and their revenue, products, and share performance are not indicative of the combined company's prospects. No partnership, affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement is implied, and none of them has any involvement in Healthy Choice Wellness Corp., Host Digital, this article, or its distribution.
Readers are cautioned that investing in companies involved in mergers and early-stage infrastructure development is highly speculative and carries a high degree of risk. The proposed merger between Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. and Host Digital Infrastructure LLC remains subject to remaining closing conditions and may not be completed on the expected timeline or at all. The lease described is subject to delivery, financing, and performance risk; contracted revenue figures, including the approximately $1.25 billion base-term and approximately $3.2 billion total-potential figures, depend on delivery of capacity, the exercise of renewal options, and other conditions, and rent-abatement and other provisions may reduce revenue. Delivery of the northeast Oklahoma capacity is expected in 2027 and may be delayed. Statements regarding the combined company's name, listing, leadership, ownership, and business model are expectations, not achieved results. Please refer to HCWC's definitive proxy statement and its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov for a full discussion of risk factors.
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This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including the merger, the lease and its contracted and potential values, delivery timing, ownership, listing, and business model) and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential" or similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected, including merger-completion, financing, development, delivery, and counterparty risks, and other risks disclosed in HCWC's filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof, and World Street Intelligence undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.
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