The $900 Billion Data Center Boom Is Just Getting Started

Market News Updates News Commentary - The data center industry is rapidly advancing, driven by AI, cloud computing, streaming services, cybersecurity, and the escalating volume of data generated daily. This evolution is compelling companies to swiftly expand their computing capabilities. According to Grand View Research, the global data center market was valued at approximately $383.8 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to surge to $902.2 billion by 2033, indicating an annual growth rate of 11.3%. It is crucial for investors to recognize that this growth involves significant investments not only in servers but also in constructing new facilities, power infrastructure, cooling systems, networking solutions, and the overall setup required to sustain these vast operations continuously. This may be creating opportunities for active tech companies that include: Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB: VDTA), TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF), CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV), WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ: WYFI), SharonAI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHAZ).
The landscape becomes even more intriguing when examining the AI sector within the data center realm. The global AI data center market was estimated at around $147.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to skyrocket to about $810.6 billion by 2033, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate of 23.9%. Additionally, data center construction expenditure is projected to surge from about $261.3 billion in 2025 to $662.7 billion by 2033. Essentially, we are witnessing a substantial expansion of infrastructure in real-time. Companies specializing in providing facilities, power supply, cooling solutions, hardware, networking services, and other essential components to support this growth could potentially enjoy sustained demand as the demand for AI and digital services drives up computing needs.
Why investors are watching data center conversion opportunities:
- AI Is Driving Extraordinary Capacity Demand — AI workloads are rapidly increasing the need for high-density computing and specialized data center infrastructure.
- A Potential $3 Trillion Buildout — JLL estimates the global expansion could require up to $3 trillion in investment through 2030.
- U.S. Market Could Reach $276 Billion — U.S. data center revenue is projected to more than double from 2025 levels by 2033.
- Power And Cooling Are Becoming Strategic Assets — Limited electricity availability and the enormous power requirements of AI facilities are creating opportunities throughout the supporting infrastructure ecosystem.
- Multiple Ways To Capture Growth — Data center operators are only one piece of the opportunity; construction, energy, cooling, networking, security, storage and AI infrastructure providers can all benefit from the expansion.
Vertical Data Signs Definitive Purchase Agreement to Develop a Data Center in Central Sweden -- Proposed acquisition includes an existing 4.5 MW industrial data center site and an application underway to increase power capacity to up to 100 MW -- Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB: VDTA) ("Vertical Data" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company providing GPU financing, AI hardware, sovereign cloud and edge data center solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement under its majority-owned Vertical Data Nordic AB ("VDN") to acquire an existing industrial data center site with 4.5 MW of power capacity in the Sollefteå Municipality in Central Sweden. If the proposed transaction proceeds, the company intends to continue pursuing an application for up to 100 MW of total power capacity to build out an AI data center facility.
"This agreement provides Vertical Data with an excellent opportunity to expand our data center footprint outside of the US in an area within Central Sweden that is powered by renewable hydro electricity and backed by a local government that is actively supporting data center development in the area," said Deven Soni, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Vertical Data. "This project is one of several in our active conversion pipeline representing 250 MW+ of global data center opportunities that would see us transforming existing industrial sites into institutional grade AI data centers."
Central Sweden's climate, proximity to renewable power generation and access to fiber and transportation infrastructure make the area strategically attractive for large-scale data center development opportunities. The Sollefteå Municipality, has publicly stated that the Hamre Industrial Park where the property is located is connected to up to 500 MW of available grid capacity. The application remains subject to applicable utility, regulatory and technical processes and approvals.
Vertical Data and VDN are currently focused on satisfying the remaining conditions to closing and continue to approach the project with diligence and discipline. Site requirements, development costs, customer demand and financing needs will be assessed upon closing, which is anticipated in the next several weeks. Completion of the transaction remains subject to financing, corporate approvals, applicable regulatory clearances and other customary and transaction-specific closing conditions. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Vertical Data Inc. by visiting: https://verticaldata.io/news/
In other industry news of note:
TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF), a vertically integrated owner, developer and operator of large-scale digital infrastructure, recently announced that the Kentucky Public Service Commission ("PSC") has approved the Retail Electric Service Agreement ("RESA") supporting up to 482 megawatts ("MW") of electric service for TeraWulf's Justified Data Campus in Hancock County, Kentucky.
The approval represents an important milestone for Justified and, in TeraWulf's view, validates a strong model for responsible large-scale data center development: securing substantial power capacity while ensuring that project-specific costs and risks are borne by the large-load customer, protecting existing ratepayers and creating incremental value for utilities and local communities.
CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, recently announced the launch of Physical AI Field Engineering, an offering that pairs customer teams with domain specialists to build, validate, and deploy AI across the full engineering lifecycle, from research and development through in-field operations. Built on the team and methods CoreWeave acquired with Monolith AI, the service runs on CoreWeave's own platform and integrated engineering AI solution.
CoreWeave's roll out of Physical AI Field Engineering closes the distance between domain expertise and applied AI. CoreWeave engineers who come from automotive, aerospace, and mechanical engineering work alongside a customer's own team, building models from data the customer already owns, like test bench results, simulation output, production sensors, and live telemetry. Each model is validated against the real physics of the customer's systems until it holds up in practice.
WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ: WYFI), a leading provider of AI infrastructure and high-performance computing solutions, recently announced that, through its wholly owned subsidiary Enovum Data Centers Corp., it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire two industrial properties in Yadkin County, North Carolina. WhiteFiber intends to retrofit the properties into data center campuses to be known as NC-2 and NC-3.
Located approximately 55 miles from WhiteFiber's NC-1 data center campus in Madison, North Carolina, NC-2 and NC-3 would significantly expand the Company's presence in the state. Their proximity to NC-1 would allow WhiteFiber to build on the regional development experience, operating capabilities and relationships it has established through its existing campus.
SharonAI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHAZ), a leading Australian Neocloud delivering trusted AI infrastructure, recently announced a five-year strategic agreement with Rafay Systems, a leading platform provider for modern infrastructure and AI workloads.
Under the agreement, Sharon AI will use the Rafay platform as a centralized orchestration and operations layer across its AI Factory environments. The platform standardizes how Sharon AI's accelerated computing infrastructure is provisioned, governed, monitored and made available to customers across different locations, tenants and workloads.
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