Milestone reinforces the Citation Latitude's position as the world's best-selling midsize business jet.
Textron Aviation Inc ., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced the rollout of the 500th Cessna Citation Latitude business jet from the company's Wichita, Kansas, manufacturing facility. The production milestone highlights the continued success of the world's best-selling midsize business jet and recognizes the employees whose craftsmanship and dedication have helped make the Citation Latitude the trusted choice for operators around the world.
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Textron Aviation marks 500th Cessna Citation Latitude rollout. (Photo Credit: Textron Aviation)
"The rollout of the 500th Citation Latitude is a testament to the employees who build this aircraft with dedication and pride every day," said Eric Cardinali, senior vice president, Manufacturing. "Behind every aircraft is a team committed to delivering the quality and craftsmanship our customers expect. This milestone is only possible because of the skill of our workforce and the trust customers continue to place in our products."
With an unmatched combination of spacious, stand-up, flat-floor cabin, strong mission capability and efficient operation, the Citation Latitude also delivers excellent range and short-field performance, allowing customers to bring that value to a wide variety of missions.
"At Textron Aviation, we strive to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers, and the Citation Latitude is a powerful example of that commitment," said Lannie O'Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales & Marketing. "Customers around the world continue to choose the Latitude because it delivers the comfort, versatility and value they need to accomplish their missions with confidence."
The 500th rollout marks a significant achievement for the growing global fleet of Citation Latitude business jets. As operators continue to choose this platform, Textron Aviation remains focused on delivering the performance, productivity and innovation customers expect from Cessna Citation business jets.
About the Cessna Citation Latitude
The Citation Latitude midsize business jet, with a four-passenger range of 2,700 nautical miles (5,000 km) at high-speed cruise and a stand-up flat floor with 6 feet of cabin height, is set apart from the competition by its combination of comfort and efficiency. The aircraft's class-leading take-off field length of 3,580 feet (1,091 m) provides operators with greater range out of short fields. Innovation abounds with thoughtful features throughout the aircraft, the Citation Latitude offers an unrivaled cabin experience featuring the most open, spacious, bright and refined cabin environment in its category.
Providing strong value for a wide range of operators, the Citation Latitude offers seating for up to nine passengers, a maximum cruise speed of 446 ktas and a full-fuel payload of 1,000 pounds. The aircraft is designed to support a variety of missions with the comfort, capability and efficiency customers expect from a leading midsize business jet.
For more information about the Citation Latitude, visit cessna.txtav.com/citation/latitude .
About Textron Aviation Inc.
We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
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Media Contact:
Kate Flavin
+1.316.252.7780
kflavin@txtav.com
txtav.com