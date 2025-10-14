Textron Aviation debuts Cessna Citation Ascend, powered by RTX's Pratt & Whitney

Latest addition to Cessna Citation business jet family boasts twin PW545D engines
At the annual meeting of the National Business Aviation Association yesterday, Pratt & Whitney Canada joined Textron Aviation to celebrate the world debut of the Cessna Citation Ascend. The new business jet is powered by twin PW545D engines. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.
"The Citation Ascend is the latest product of Pratt & Whitney Canada's longstanding collaboration with Textron Aviation, a relationship that goes back more than 60 years and includes many iconic business jets and turboprops," said Scott McElvaine, vice president, Sales and Marketing, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft have long been regarded as some of the most reliable and efficient Pratt & Whitney-powered platforms in the industry and we foresee a solid future for the Citation Ascend with Textron Aviation's global customer base."
The PW545D is equipped with Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) technology which allows the aircraft to integrate new auto-throttle technology that simplifies engine operation, maximizes efficiency and reduces pilot workload. The PW545D also brings efficiency improvements in the compressor and turbine sections, thereby lowering fuel burn and reducing operating temperatures.
Pratt & Whitney Canada has manufactured more than 5,300 PW500 engines to date, with nearly 4,900 still flying. The PW500 family of engines has flown 27 million hours, powering seven different aircraft models operating in 71 countries.
About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.
About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.
For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/textron-aviation-debuts-cessna-citation-ascend-powered-by-rtxs-pratt--whitney-302582901.html
SOURCE RTX