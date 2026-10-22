Texas Instruments Announces the TI-Rover BT: Bringing Math to Life with a Calculator-Controlled Robotic Vehicle

The Bluetooth®-enabled vehicle translates mathematical formulas into physical motion using the TI-84 Evo graphing calculator
Texas Instruments (TI) today announced the launch of the TI-Rover BT, a Bluetooth®-enabled robotic vehicle that transforms the classroom floor into a living coordinate plane. By converting algebraic equations into tangible motion, the vehicle empowers students to move beyond the screen and interact with abstract concepts in real time.
"The TI-Rover BT takes the intimidation out of challenging concepts. When a student sees a sine wave drawn across a large piece of chart paper, the scale and physical presence of the oscillation creates a lightbulb moment," said Nicole Moran, a secondary math teacher in Northside ISD in Texas. "It turns a theoretical lesson into an exciting and interactive adventure."
From equations to exploration: dynamic discovery in the classroom
The TI-Rover BT is designed to turn traditional math lessons into immersive, hands-on experiences through several key educational capabilities.
- Mobilize the classroom: Enables wireless control via the TI Bluetooth® Adapter, allowing students to navigate the room and engage with numerical patterns in a large-scale environment.
- Visualize functions in motion: Plots curves and geometric shapes using built-in Math Drive library templates.
- Translate equations into art: Uses high-precision stepper motors and an onboard pen holder with up/down capability to physically render formulas, making concepts like continuity and discontinuity visible.
- Integrate STEM curriculum: Facilitates the transition from algebraic plotting to physical science lessons on rate, distance, and time, with expandable hardware for robotics exploration.
- Explore input and output: Offers the option to program the onboard RGB LED to change colors when the vehicle gets too close to an object measured by the Ultrasonic Ranger.
"The TI-Rover BT is more than a tool; it's a way to make abstract mathematical ideas tangible," said Laura Chambers, president of Texas Instruments Educational Technology. "With this launch, we are bringing math to life, making complex concepts engaging for every learner."
The TI-Rover BT is currently compatible with the TI-84 Evo, and TI plans to expand support for TI-Nspire™ CX II and TI-Nspire CX X II CAS graphing calculators in 2027.
The TI-Rover BT is available for purchase at instructional dealers nationwide. For more information, visit https://education.ti.com/roverbt.
Bluetooth® is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Texas Instruments is under license.
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Education Technology (TI), the gold standard for excellence in math, provides exam-approved graphing calculators and interactive STEM technology. TI calculators and accessories drive student understanding and engagement without adding to online distractions. We are committed to empowering teachers, inspiring students and supporting real learning in classrooms everywhere. For more information, visit education.ti.com.
Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, data center, personal electronics and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.
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SOURCE Texas Instruments