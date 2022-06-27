Base MetalsInvesting News

Property's Magnesium-rich Composition Key for Greenhouse Gas Mitigation

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive initial test results demonstrating the potential for carbon capture and storage at its Beaver critical minerals project (magnesium-nickel-chromium-cobalt) in south-central British Columbia. The tests, carried-out by researchers at the University of British Columbia ("UBC"), demonstrate that samples from the Company's 2021 critical mineral discovery, contain key minerals that sequester carbon dioxide (CO2.) from the atmosphere.

Key Findings

  • Beaver samples contain magnesium-rich minerals such as brucite and hydrotalcite group minerals that react quickly with CO2 in the atmosphere
  • 60% of analysed samples contain moderate to substantial levels of brucite, a form of magnesium key to carbon capture and storage
  • Beaver tailings are good candidates for CO2 capture using techniques developed by UBC

John Gomez, President of MINE, states, "The test results are an exciting, important, value-add for our Beaver project. To put the results in perspective, most minerals are hardly reactive with CO2 so appreciable carbon storage is not possible. Brucite is the key mineral for carbon capture as it reacts with carbon dioxide, and 1% - 2% weight (wt) brucite content is considered significant. Beaver samples contain up to 11% wt brucite which is very substantial. UBC's findings add to Beaver's positive attributes, in short, a green, district-scale, critical minerals project that is just emerging. We look forward to continuing to assess Beaver's carbon mineralization possibilities, and completing further drilling to unearth our significant discovery."

Summary of Study

Ultramafic rocks like those that host magnesium and nickel-rich mineralization at Beaver can be among the largest carbon capture and storage reservoirs on Earth. Ultramafic mine tailings can be reactive to CO2and therefore have the potential to reduce or eliminate the greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint of mine operations.

The Carbon Mineralization Lab (CarbMin Lab) at UBC assessed the mineral content of select Inomin's samples for the potential for carbon storage and capture. A total of 28 samples were analyzed from drill core from Inomin's 2021 drilling program (results reported March 29, 2022). The samples were selected to be representative of samples across the entire spectrum of the Company's drilling program. In general, the drill holes targeted magnetite associated with serpentinization over a strike length of approximately 5 km. None of the samples are contiguous and essentially reflect the ultramafic body the drilling intersected. In most cases, nickel-magnesium mineralization and serpentinite occurrences are open at depth.

Analysis by CarbMin Lab found that Beaver samples contain key magnesium-rich minerals that are known to react quickly with CO2 in air such as brucite and hydrotalcite group minerals. Notably, 19 of 28 samples contain moderate to high (up to 11% wt) brucite, a form of magnesium able to create carbon capture and storage. Based on the presence of brucite in 60% of the analyzed samples, and high serpentine contents in all analyzed samples, CarbMin Lab concluded there is potential for direct capture of CO2 from air in the form of Beaver tailings.

On the basis of the positive test results, CarbMin Lab recommends further assessment of the Beaver project for carbon mineralization.

Carbon Mineralization

Led by Dr. Greg Dipple, UBC has been at the forefront of carbon mineralization (carbon capture and storage) technology since 2005. Today the proprietary technology is being taken from the lab into the field by spin-out company Carbin Minerals Inc., for real-world, carbon dioxideremoval, at scale. In April the company was awarded US$1 million from a U.S. organization that has the backing of the Elon Musk Foundation. This year, Carbin Minerals signed its first contract with Ottawa-based Shopify to remove 200 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere as part of Shopify's corporate social responsibility plan.

Carbon mineralization sequesters carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, via the reaction of CO2 with alkaline earth metal-bearing silicate and hydroxide minerals to form carbonate minerals that store CO2 in a stable form. During the mining process, a significant amount of rock material must be removed and processed (tailings) in order to access valuable commodities below the surface. The carbon mineralization process can utilize the enormous amount of tailings produced by the mining industry to drawdown CO2 and safely store it for millions of years (Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/128988_85e5996b64c47883_001.jpg

Figure 1. Certain mine tailings can permanently remove CO2 directly from the atmosphere through a process known as carbon mineralization. CarbMinLab have developed proprietary technologies to optimize and accelerate the process, creating the potential for gigaton-scale capture and permanent storage of atmospheric carbon dioxide. Illustration by Sterling Vanderzee.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/128988_85e5996b64c47883_001full.jpg

Thus in addition to supplying critical minerals to power electric vehicles and green technologies, carbon capture is another way mining can play an important part to fight climate change. Carbon capture and storage is also beneficial to mine owners and ESG-conscious investors. A substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions could enable mines to become carbon neutral and lower operating costs. Even greater emission reductions could create carbon negative mines and the opportunity to generate carbon credits - the "holy grail" for mining operations and green investment.

The Beaver Property

The Beaver property comprises the 7,582 hectare (ha) northern claim block of Inomin's Beaver-Lynx project, collectively approximately 20,000 hectares. Beaver is ideally located in south-central British Columbia, 50 kilometres from the town of Williams Lake and just 15 kilometres east of the Gibraltar mine, one of the largest open-pit copper mines in Canada. Beaver is easily accessible by paved roads with hydro-electric power nearby. The Company owns a 100% interest in the project with no royalties.

Inomin's inaugural 2021 drilling program at Beaver generated a significant discovery of high-grade magnesium and other critical minerals including nickel, chromium, and cobalt.

Drill-hole B21-02 intersected 252.1 metres (827 feet) grading 20.6% magnesium, 0.16% nickel, and 0.33% chromium. B21-02 is the longest mineralized hole ever drilled at Beaver, and the first-ever drilling in the Spur zone, one of four mineralized zones on the eastern side of the property covering a 7 kilometre-long strike length.

The Company's drilling at Beaver hit substantial near-surface mineralization in all drill holes.Furthermore, all holes ended in mineralizationleaving the discoveries open to extension at depth.

The 12,662 ha Lynx block is geologically similar to Beaver with even larger mineral targets as defined by magnetics.

Given the positive drill and carbon capture test results - plus district size - the Beaver-Lynx project has the potential to be among the world's largest greenest deposits of high-grade magnesium and other critical minerals.

Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters, P.Geo, a qualified person as defined by NI43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver projects. Inomin owns a 100% interest in the Beaver-Lynx magnesium-nickel-chromium-cobalt project in south-central British Columbia. The Company holds the La Gitana and Pena Blanca gold-silver properties in Mexico, and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-gold-silver VMS project in south-west British Columbia. Inomin also holds a royalty on the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project in Newfoundland owned by Maritime Resources Corp. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President and CEO

For more information please contact:

John Gomez
Tel. 604.566.8703
info@inominmines.com

Forward Looking Statements:

The test results reported in this news release are preliminary in nature and may not be representative of the mineralization in other areas of the Beaver property, as well as results or conditions in an operating environment. This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128988

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Inomin MinesTSXV:MINEBase Metals Investing
MINE:CA
Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines


Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Completes Ground Magnetic Survey at Lynx Nickel Property Generating Numerous Drill Targets

Inomin Completes Ground Magnetic Survey at Lynx Nickel Property Generating Numerous Drill Targets

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports completion of a ground magnetics survey on the Lynx property, generating numerous drill targets. Approximately 171 line-kilometres (kms) of magnetic readings were taken across two grids encompassing the Bear and a portion of the Skulow zones, two large 2 x 3 km nickel targets (Figure 1).

As at Inomin's Beaver property, where the Company reported on March 29, 2022 a significant discovery of critical minerals including magnesium, nickel, and cobalt, ground magnetics have delineated multiple linear features extending up to 1.5 kms in length. These strong magnetic structures - typically associated with mineralization - will be used for drill targeting. Given the geologic and mineral similarities, the Company anticipates Lynx hosting potentially comparable nickel and magnesium grades as at Beaver.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Identifies Previously Unreported High-Grade Magnesium and Nickel Values in Historical Drill Holes at Beaver Including 100.6 Meters of 21.5% Magnesium and 0.14% Nickel

Inomin Identifies Previously Unreported High-Grade Magnesium and Nickel Values in Historical Drill Holes at Beaver Including 100.6 Meters of 21.5% Magnesium and 0.14% Nickel

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce previously unreported significant magnesium (Mg) grades from historical 2014 drilling on the Beaver property. Highlights include BN14-23 which reported 100.6 meters (m) at an average grade of 21.5% Mg with 0.14% Ni (nickel). These holes were drilled in the Skelton and Ring zones - not drill tested by Inomin in the 2021 drilling campaign - as well as the North Lobe zone. The historic results, combined with the newly released 2021 drill results, demonstrate that high-grade magnesium mineralization is widespread at Beaver. The 2014 drill core is on the property and additional sampling will be completed on these holes during the upcoming 2022 field season.

ZoneHoleMagnesium
%		Nickel
%		Interval (m)From
(m)		To
(m)
SkeltonBN14-0422.60.1318.212.831.0
BN14-0823.40.1825.521.046.5
BN14-1523.30.2314.49.023.4
BN14-1623.30.2119.710.029.7
BN14-1722.40.129.545.054.5
BN14-1822.50.1526.943.069.9
RingBN14-1319.90.169.117.426.5
BN14-1110.20.0635.034.069.0
BN14-2020.20.1550.69.660.2
BN14-2121.40.1528.316.244.5
BN14-2120.30.1327.472.299.7
North
Lobe		BN14-2219.50.1615.332.647.9
BN14-2221.60.1757.763.1120.8
BN14-2321.50.14100.641.8148.4

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Sets the Record Straight

Inomin Sets the Record Straight

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is responding to misleading comments and statements made by newsletter writer, John Kaiser ("Kaiser"), publisher of Kaiser Research Online. In Mr. Kaiser's blog and podcast of March 31, he made a number of inaccurate and misleading remarks about the Company's March 29th announcement ("News Release") reporting drill results from Inomin's Beaver critical minerals property discovery. Mr. Kaiser's remarks contributed to a sell-off in the Company's shares, with the stock closing down 29.5% on March 31.

A few of John Kaiser's False and Misleading Remarks:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Makes New Critical Minerals Discovery at Beaver Hitting 252 Metres of 20.6% Magnesium, 0.16% Nickel, and 0.33% Chromium

Inomin Makes New Critical Minerals Discovery at Beaver Hitting 252 Metres of 20.6% Magnesium, 0.16% Nickel, and 0.33% Chromium

Drilling also Finds Silver and Copper

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports significant new discoveries of nickel, magnesium, and chromium at the Company's Beaver nickel-cobalt property in south-central, British Columbia. Drill-hole B21-02 intersected 252.1 metres (m) grading 20.6% magnesium, 0.16% nickel, and 0.33% chromium. B21-02 is the longest mineralized hole ever drilled at Beaver, and the first-ever drilling in the Spur zone, one of five large mineralized areas at the property. Hole B21-01 at Spur also made another first, discovering near-surface silver and copper, intersecting 649 gt silver and 0.29% copper over 3 metres, before the hole was terminated due to difficult ground drilling conditions. All holes ended in mineralization leaving the discoveries open to extension at depth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Starts Ground Magnetic Survey at Lynx Nickel Property

Inomin Starts Ground Magnetic Survey at Lynx Nickel Property

Survey Increased to Include Two Large Sulphide Nickel Targets

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports a ground magnetic survey is underway at MINE's Lynx nickel property in south-central British Columbia. The survey comprises 228 line-kilometres (kms) across the Bear and Skulow zones, two large 2 x 3 km sulphide nickel targets (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Company Announces Assay Results and Confirms Discovery at Reid Property

Canada Nickel Company Announces Assay Results and Confirms Discovery at Reid Property

Highlights

  • Assays achieved expected grades over entire core length of 354 metres: 0.24% nickel including 15 metres of 0.39% nickel and 6 metres of 0.57% nickel
  • Confirmed same mineralogy as Company's flagship Crawford Project
  • Reid property has larger geophysical footprint than Crawford
  • Crawford resource update expected to be released by July 6, 2022

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today assay results at its Reid property, where two drill holes have been completed as part of its regional exploration program. Drilling was highlighted by hole REI21-02 which intersected 354 meters of 0.24% nickel and includes 15 meters of 0.39% nickel and 6 meters of 0.57% nickel. Mineralogy completed on samples from these holes confirmed that they contain the same heazlewoodite-pentlandite-awaruite minerals as Crawford.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EV Nickel Drilling Update: Phase 2 Completed on the High-Grade W4 Extension and Phase 3 Initiated on the Large-Scale CarLang Target

EV Nickel Drilling Update: Phase 2 Completed on the High-Grade W4 Extension and Phase 3 Initiated on the Large-Scale CarLang Target

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • Phase 2 drilling was completed on the High-Grade W4 Extension, with Assay results over the coming months
  • Phase 3 drilling began last week on the Large-Scale CarLang Target, in the northeast of EVNi's property
  • The previously announced non-brokered Private Placement has been fully allocated to investors and is now expected to close on or before July 15th, 2022

EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to update on its exploration drilling related to its Shaw Dome Nickel Project, southeast of Timmins, Ontario

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Reports on Geophysical Survey on the Bronson Property Book 6 Copper Occurrence - 350 Meter EM Conductor Outlined

Fabled Reports on Geophysical Survey on the Bronson Property Book 6 Copper Occurrence - 350 Meter EM Conductor Outlined

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 7.61 g/t Gold, 311.1 g/t Silver, 3.0% Zinc, 2.9% Lead, 0.4% Copper Over 14.3 Meters in First Hole Completed at the Romanera Deposit

Emerita Intersects 7.61 g/t Gold, 311.1 g/t Silver, 3.0% Zinc, 2.9% Lead, 0.4% Copper Over 14.3 Meters in First Hole Completed at the Romanera Deposit

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce assay results for hole LR002 which is the first drill hole completed at the Romanera deposit at Emerita's wholly-owned Iberia Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project") (see Figure 1). As previously reported on June 7, 2022, Hole LR002 intersected 14.3 meters of massive sulphides from 134.2 meters. Assay results now confirm Hole LR-002 intersected:

  • 14.3 meters grading 7.61 g/t gold, 311.1 g/t silver, 3.0% zinc, 2.9% lead, 0.4% copper from 134.2 meters depth (see Figure 2) .
  • Included in the intercept is:
    • 7.8 meters grading 9.74 g/t gold, 372.9 g/t silver, 0.7% zinc, 2.7% lead, 0.6% copper from 136.2 meters depth; and
    • 4.6 meters grading 4.56 g/t gold, 235.9 g/t silver, 8.0% zinc, 3.8% lead, 0.2% copper from 144.0 meters
  • QA/QC was completed on the intercept samples including internal QA/QC by ALS Labs and standard and blank samples submitted by the Company confirming the high-grade assays are valid.

Three additional drill holes have been completed to date and also appear to have intersected significant sulfide mineralization. Samples have been shipped to the ALS lab for analysis and these results will be reported once data is received.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Initial Drill Program at Vizcachitas Copper Project in Chile Indicates Large-Scale Potential Beyond the 13 Billion Pound Copper Equivalent Deposit

Los Andes Copper Initial Drill Program at Vizcachitas Copper Project in Chile Indicates Large-Scale Potential Beyond the 13 Billion Pound Copper Equivalent Deposit

 Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes", "LA" or the "Company") is pleased to report continued consistent positive results from recent drilling completed at the 100% owned Vizcachitas Copper Project, located 120 kilometers from Santiago in Chile.

Further results from the drill program include a highlight of 404 meters grading 0.41% copper equivalent (0.36% copper, 136 parts per million ("ppm") molybdenum and 1.2 grammes per tonne ("g/t") silver) in hole CMV 014. The results also include 44 meters grading 0.46% copper equivalent on the southwestern edge of the deposit (0.42% copper, 96 ppm molybdenum and 1.1 g/t silver) in hole CMV 013. Hole 14 was stopped early in phase 1 and is planned to be extended when drilling resumes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Provides Update on Arrowhead Drilling Program

Opawica Provides Update on Arrowhead Drilling Program

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - June 22 nd 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling at the Company's Arrowhead Property in the Rouyn Noranda camp of the Abitibi in Quebec.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×