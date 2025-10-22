Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q3 2025 Update: https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

