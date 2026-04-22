Tesla Releases First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Tesla has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live company update and question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q1 2026 Update: https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

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