TerrAscend to Participate in the ATB Cormark Capital Markets 2026 Life Sciences Fall Institutional Investor Conference

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the ATB Cormark Capital Markets 2026 Life Sciences Fall Institutional Investor Conference held in New York City, on September 9, 2026. Jason Wild, Executive Chairman and Ziad Ghanem, Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.
About TerrAscend Corp.
TerrAscend Corp. is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including The Apothecarium, Cookies, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, Cuue, One and Valhalla. For more information visit www.TerrAscend.com.
For more information regarding the Company:
Eric Jackson
Chief Financial Officer
IR@terrascend.com
614-783-6506
Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
TerrAscend@KCSA.com
212-896-1254