TerrAscend Corp. a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time . The Company will report its financial results for the first quarter the same day after market close. CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither ...

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time . The Company will report its financial results for the first quarter the same day after market close.

TerrAscend Logo w Tickers (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS


DATE:

Thursday, May 12, 2022

TIME:

6:00 p.m. Eastern Time

WEBCAST:

Click Here

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

1-888-664-6392

CONFERENCE ID:

37033819

REPLAY:

(416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541
Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Thursday, May 26, 2022

Replay Code: 033819#

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

SOURCE TerrAscend

Terrascend
TER:CNX,TRSSF

Trulieve Acquires Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) "Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the closing of the acquisition of Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia Dispensaries LLC ("Greenhouse"), holder of a West Virginia dispensary permit. Trulieve paid an immaterial amount of cash consideration for the transaction.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Greenhouse was awarded the dispensary permit in Martinsburg, West Virginia, in January 2021. This location, combined with Trulieve's nine other dispensary permits, are spread across many of the most populous areas in the state. Trulieve currently operates medical dispensaries in Morgantown and Weston . Several new locations are slated to open throughout the state in the coming months.

"This acquisition broadens our ever-expanding presence in West Virginia ," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "We now have cultivation, processing and 10 dispensary permits in the state. Trulieve is committed to investing in communities where we operate and will serve West Virginia patients by offering expanded access to high quality products and providing exceptional customer experiences."

The transaction has been approved by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Green Thumb Industries Announces Second Round of Good Green Grant Recipients

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries, today announced the second group of nonprofit organizations to receive funding as part of its Good Green Grant Program.

"We are proud to partner with five more nonprofit organizations on their mission to create meaningful change in local communities and correct the social and economic injustices created by cannabis prohibition," said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "The Good Green movement is committed to re-directing resources to organizations expanding access and opportunities for communities and individuals impacted by the failed War on Drugs. Bit by bit, we can deliver lasting, positive change in the communities that we serve."

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds LHCG, NLSN, GDNSF, and MSP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

-

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of LHCG by Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LHCG shareholders will receive $170.00 in cash for each share of LHCG common stock owned. If you own LHCG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lhcg

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of NLSN by a consortium of private equity, led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NLSN shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of NLSN common stock. If you own NLSN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nlsn

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of GDNSF by Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, each holder of GDNSF subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a " Verano Share ") for each voting share held and each holder of GDNSF multiple voting shares and GDNSF super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each respective voting share held. If you own GDNSF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gdnsf

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of MSP by Kaseya. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSP shareholders will receive $35.50 in cash for each share of MSP common stock owned. If you own MSP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/msp

Canopy Growth Announces Cost Reduction Actions to Accelerate Path to Profitability

Strategic adjustments are expected to generate savings of $100 $150 million within 12 18 months

SMITHS FALLS, ON , April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC ), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, today announced that the Company is undertaking a series of initiatives to reduce costs and drive efficiency in order to accelerate its path to profitability. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated financial markets for 12,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the first quarter 2022 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX® and OTCQB® indexes, including the OTCQX Canada Index and the OTCQX Dividend Index.

The OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was down 4.5% in Q1 2022. Forty-six new companies joined the Index, while forty companies were removed. Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE) moved to NYSE MKT on 1/31/2022. T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) graduated to Nasdaq on 1/31/2022. theMaven Inc. (AREN) went to NYSE MKT on 2/9/2022. Transphorm, Inc. (TGAN) went to Nasdaq on 2/22/2022. POET Technologies (POETF) went to Nasdaq on 3/14/2022. Golden Matrix Group, Inc (GMGI) went to NASDAQ on 3/17/2022.

