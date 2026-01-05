TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND WELCOMES THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S RECENT NEW DOMESTIC NUCLEAR FUEL SUPPLY CHAIN & URANIUM FOCUS

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND WELCOMES THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S RECENT NEW DOMESTIC NUCLEAR FUEL SUPPLY CHAIN & URANIUM FOCUS

Terra Clean Energy CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) welcomes the recent U.S. Department of Energy announcement on uranium and announces the appointment of Jon Li as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective January 1, 2026.

In late December 2025, the United States Department of Energy ("DOE") announced the implementation of a New Domestic Nuclear Fuel Supply Chain & Uranium Agreement. The DOE is establishing a new consortium under the Defense Production Act ("DPA") to strengthen the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain, including uranium mining, milling, enrichment and fuel fabrication. This aims to reduce dependence on foreign enriched uranium and critical minerals. The DOE is actively inviting companies with US assets to join the NUCLEAR FUEL CYCLE CONSORTIUM via voluntary agreements with industry under DPA Section 708 which will unlock federal incentives, targeted funding, and expedited permitting for U.S. uranium projects.

"With past producing uranium mines in the U.S., Terra will no doubt benefit from this sweeping new legislation as it develops its portfolio of U.S. uranium assets" said Greg Cameron CEO.  "I strongly believe that 2026 will be the year of uranium and with uranium assets in Utah and additional uranium claims being staked, Terra will have a significant portfolio of U.S. Uranium assets to complement its Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan."

Mr. Li's appointment as Chief Financial Officer of the Company follows the resignation of Brian Shin and follows the Company's strategy of centralizing its operations and management to Toronto. Terra would like to thank Mr. Shin and wish him all the best for his future endeavors.

Jon Li brings more than 20 years of finance experience with speciality in mining, technology and financial service industry.  As the Vice President of WD Numeric, a full-service accounting firm that provides financial and support services for both public and private companies, Jon leads ongoing process improvement efforts, conducts quality control reviews of client files, and provides CFO services to a portfolio of clients. 

Prior to WD Numeric, Jon was the Financial Controller at Strategic Pricing Management Group (SPMG) and was responsible for managing all financial activities of the company including set-up and maintenance of general ledger accounting system, budgeting, forecasting, cash management and financial reporting.  Jon is a CPA (US & Canada) and holds an MBA with concentration in Accounting.

Additionally, the Company reports that all matters up for consideration at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 8, 2025 (the "Meeting") were approved. At that Meeting, shareholders re-elected the current directors of the Company (being Greg Cameron, Alex Klenman and Tony Wonnacott) and elected two additional directors, being Michael Gabbani and Brian Polla. In addition, shareholders ratified the appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors for the year ended December 31, 2024 and approved their appointment as auditors for the ensuing year.

"Mike is an accomplished engineer having spent decades in the nuclear industry and has a high level of understanding of where the industry is going and the contacts to allow us to position the Company to benefit.  Brian is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned veteran of the capital markets as well as a significant shareholder of Terra.  We are lucky to have their expertise to help steer the Company forward" said Greg Cameron CEO.

The Company also announces an award of 2,000,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") pursuant to its Omnibus Incentive Plan to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one common share of the Company on vesting. The RSUs vest on the date that is one year from the date of grant. The grant of RSUs remains subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as past producing uranium mines in Utah, United States.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Terra Clean Energy CORP.

"Greg Cameron"
Greg Cameron, CEO
Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

*The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedarplus.ca on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including statements regarding the Offering and the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and general economic and political conditions. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary approvals, including governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable laws. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Company's public filings available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Greg Cameron, CEO
info@tcec.energy
416-277-6174

Terra Clean Energy Corp
Suite 303, 750 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2T7
www.tcec.energy


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Terra Clean EnergyTCEC:CCCSE:TCECEnergy Investing
TCEC:CC
Terra Clean Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Terra Clean Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Terra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC)

Terra Clean Energy

Advancing an expansive uranium landholding in the prolific Athabasca Basin

Advancing an expansive uranium landholding in the prolific Athabasca Basin Keep Reading...
Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 24, 2025, the Company has issued a total of 750,000 common shares to the current property owners of mining assets... Keep Reading...
TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce that it has scheduled its annual general meeting of shareholders for December 8, 2025 (the " Meeting "). At that Meeting, amongst other things, shareholders will be asked... Keep Reading...
TERRA CLEAN CLOSES $2.5 MILLION LIFE OFFERING

TERRA CLEAN CLOSES $2.5 MILLION LIFE OFFERING

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce, that further to its news release dated October 20, 2025, the Company... Keep Reading...
TERRA CLEAN ANNOUNCES LIFE OFFERING

TERRA CLEAN ANNOUNCES LIFE OFFERING

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") and up to 19,520,350 Units at a price of C$0.14 per Unit (the " Issue... Keep Reading...
Terra Clean's Fraser Lakes B Deposit Contains Significant Rare Earth Element Potential and is Listed as an Active Government of Canada Rare Earth Deposit

Terra Clean's Fraser Lakes B Deposit Contains Significant Rare Earth Element Potential and is Listed as an Active Government of Canada Rare Earth Deposit

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0 is pleased to highlight the rare earth element ("REE") potential at its Fraser Lakes B Deposit, confirmed by drilling and assays. The REE component within the deposit and surrounding areas... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Announces Mobilization for Winter Drilling Program, Appoints Paulo Santos as Chief Financial Officer

Stallion Uranium Announces Mobilization for Winter Drilling Program, Appoints Paulo Santos as Chief Financial Officer

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the mobilization of personnel and equipment for the upcoming diamond drilling program at its Moonlite Property, located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, and the... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated December 12, 2025 and December 17, 2025,... Keep Reading...
Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC Market

Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC Market

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC MarketDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Two white puzzle pieces on orange background with "M&A" text.

Trump Media Strikes US$6 Billion Merger With TAE Technologies to Enter Fusion Energy

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) has agreed to merge with fusion power developer TAE Technologies in an all-stock transaction valued at more than US$6 billion.Under the terms of the agreement, announced on Thursday (December 18), shareholders of Trump Media and TAE will each own... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Engdahl as a Non-Executive Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Engdahl is a professional geologist and the current President... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 12, 2025, it has increased its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Terra Clean Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Terra Clean Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Reports Strongest Critical Mineral Drill Results To-Date at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador

Copper Quest Acquires 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

FPX Nickel Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

Earthwise Minerals Extends Option at The Iron Range Gold Project, British Columbia

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Reports Strongest Critical Mineral Drill Results To-Date at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Acquires 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

Precious Metals Investing

Earthwise Minerals Extends Option at The Iron Range Gold Project, British Columbia

Base Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes FPX Nickel Corp. to OTCQX

Gold Investing

Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Zinc Investing

Zinc Price Forecast: Top Trends for Zinc in 2026