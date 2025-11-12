Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 24, 2025, the Company has issued a total of 750,000 common shares to the current property owners of mining assets located in Emery County, Utah.  The initial share issuances are in connection with agreements to earn interests in each of the Wheel Anne Claims and the Green Vein Mesa Claims (complete details of the earn-in requirements can be found in the September 24, 2025 press release).

In preparation for a drilling program, a site visit and sampling program will be conducted within the next two weeks. Samples will be collected along the mineralized contact between the Triassic aged Moenkopi and overlying Chinle formations with priority given to the vicinity of historical sample locations and mine workings. Sampling will consist of both radiometric assays using a handheld spectrometer and select rock samples for geochemical assay analysis. Historical mine workings will be accurately located and reconciled with historical maps and records of mine workings so an effective drill program can be planned for early 2026. It is anticipated that this preparatory program will take  up to a week to complete.

"Based on the information on hand from the old mines, we are very confident that there is more uranium to be recovered from the Green Vein Mesa and Wheel Anne claim groups," commented Trevor Perkins, VP of Exploration for Terra. "A focused drill program will allow us to determine exactly how much uranium is present" continued Mr. Perkins.

"With the completion of the recent financing, the Company has the funding for its initial work program including drilling which I believe will unlock significant value for shareholders" said Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra.

All securities issued in connection with these agreements would be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project within the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as developing past producing Uranium mines in the San Rafael Swell Emery County, Utah, United States

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Terra Clean Energy CORP.

"Greg Cameron"
Greg Cameron, CEO

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and general economic and political conditions. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary approvals, including governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable laws. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Company's public filings available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Greg Cameron, CEO
info@tcec.energy
Phone:  416-277-6174

Terra Clean Energy Corp
Suite 303, 750 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2T7
www.tcec.energy

