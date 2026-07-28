Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

  • Second consecutive quarter of record revenue, exceeding the high end of our Q2 Guidance
  • Revenue up 104% and earnings up over 300% from Q2'25
  • Record Memory revenue driven by continued strength in DRAM and a resurgence in NAND final test

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER):

Q2'26

Q2'25

Q1'26

Revenue (mil)

$

1,329

$

652

$

1,282

GAAP EPS

$

2.38

$

0.49

$

2.53

Non-GAAP EPS

$

2.47

$

0.57

$

2.56

Teradyne, Inc . (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $1,329 million for the second quarter of 2026 of which $1,122 million was in Semiconductor Test, $107 million in Product Test, and $100 million in Robotics. On a GAAP-basis, net income attributable to Teradyne for the second quarter of 2026 was $374.5 million, or $2.38 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, net income attributable to Teradyne for the second quarter of 2026 was $389.0 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, which excluded acquired intangible asset amortization, restructuring and other charges, and the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustment.

"Our strategy to capture test and robotics opportunities from wafer to AI data center has driven another record quarter. This strength became evident in the year-on-year market expansion for all three of our business groups," said Teradyne CEO Greg Smith. "In the short term, our Q3 guidance reflects robust AI-related demand. Looking further ahead, rapid increase in wafer fab equipment investment sets the stage for continued growth in 2027 and beyond."

Guidance for the third quarter of 2026 is revenue of $1,200 million to $1,300 million, with GAAP net income attributable to Teradyne of $1.79 to $2.09 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income attributable to Teradyne of $1.85 to $2.15 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization and amortization on our investment in Technoprobe, as well as the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

Webcast

A conference call to discuss the second quarter results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, July 29, 2026. Interested investors should access the webcast at www.teradyne.com and click on "Investors" at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com/investors .

Non-GAAP Results

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income attributable to Teradyne excludes acquired intangible assets amortization, restructuring and other, ERP related expenses, inventory step-up, pension mark-to-market adjustment, pension actuarial gains and losses, discrete income tax adjustments, and the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne's baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne's current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne's business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne's competitors. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne's financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne's results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on "Investor Relations" and then selecting "Financials" and the "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

About Teradyne

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER ) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne's customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne ® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding Teradyne's future business prospects, financial performance or position and results of operations. You can identify forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "goal" or other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release address various matters, including statements regarding Teradyne's financial guidance. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to, macroeconomic factors and slowdowns or downturns in economic conditions generally and in the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; a slowdown or inability in the development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Robotics business; the impact of increased research and development spending; the impact of epidemics or pandemics; the impact of a supply shortage on our supply chain and contract manufacturers; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; unexpected cash needs; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in Teradyne's best interests; changes to U.S. or global tax regulations or guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed by the U.S. or China; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China; the impact of the current or future geopolitical conflicts; the impact of regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment destined for certain end uses in China.

The risks included above are not exhaustive. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with Teradyne, please refer to Teradyne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Many of these factors are macroeconomic in nature and are, therefore, beyond Teradyne's control. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release which speak only as to the date of this press release. Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

Teradyne, INC. REPORT FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER OF 2026

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands)

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 28,

2026

March 29,

2026

June 29,

2025

June 28,

2026

June 29,

2025

Net revenues

$

1,328,990

$

1,282,494

$

651,797

$

2,611,484

$

1,337,477

Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1)

534,372

501,545

278,785

1,035,916

549,128

Gross profit

794,618

780,949

373,012

1,575,568

788,349

Operating expenses:

Selling and administrative (2)

192,520

166,737

157,782

359,257

315,039

Engineering and development

156,284

135,561

118,382

291,845

236,570

Acquired intangible assets amortization

4,972

2,224

3,733

7,196

8,306

Restructuring and other (3)

3,032

3,425

2,372

6,457

16,887

Operating expenses

356,808

307,947

282,269

664,755

576,802

Income from operations

437,810

473,002

90,743

910,813

211,547

Interest and other (income) expense (4)

(5,809

)

7,326

(5,816

)

1,517

(4,037

)

Income before income taxes

443,619

465,676

96,559

909,296

215,584

Income tax provision

66,788

62,157

12,260

128,945

26,804

Income before equity in net earnings of affiliate

$

376,831

$

403,519

$

84,299

$

780,351

$

188,780

Equity in net earnings of affiliate

(1,946

)

(4,611

)

(5,927

)

(6,557

)

(11,511

)

Consolidated net income

374,885

398,908

78,372

773,794

177,269

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

352

352

Net income attributable to Teradyne

$

374,533

$

398,908

$

78,372

$

773,442

$

177,269

Earnings per common share attributable to Teradyne

Basic

$

2.39

$

2.55

$

0.49

$

4.94

$

1.10

Diluted

$

2.38

$

2.53

$

0.49

$

4.91

$

1.10

Weighted average common shares - basic

156,470

156,410

159,967

156,440

160,734

Weighted average common shares - diluted

157,693

157,636

160,135

157,664

161,065

Cash dividend declared per common share

$

0.13

$

0.13

$

0.12

$

0.26

$

0.24

(1) Cost of revenues includes:

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 28,

2026

March 29,

2026

June 29,

2025

June 28,

2026

June 29,

2025

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

$

3,599

$

4,682

$

7,402

$

8,281

$

12,347

Inventory step-up

118

343

118

560

Sale of previously written down inventory

(563

)

(297

)

(1,105

)

(860

)

(1,429

)

$

3,036

$

4,503

$

6,640

$

7,539

$

11,478

(2)

For the quarters ended June 28, 2026, March 29, 2026, and June 29, 2025, selling and administrative expenses included $2.5 million, $1.7 million, and $1.1 million, respectively, of expenses directly related to an ERP system implementation. For the six months ended June 28, 2026 and June 29, 2025, selling and administrative expenses included $4.3 million and $1.8 million, respectively, of expenses directly related to an ERP system implementation.

(3)

Restructuring and other consists of:

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 28,

2026

March 29,

2026

June 29,

2025

June 28,

2026

June 29,

2025

Acquisition and divestiture related expenses

$

1,532

$

1,699

$

(422

)

$

3,231

$

1,550

Employee severance (a)

1,404

854

2,320

2,258

13,715

Asset impairment

72

1,214

Other

96

872

402

968

408

$

3,032

$

3,425

$

2,372

$

6,457

$

16,887

(a)

For the six months ended June 29, 2025, employee severance relates primarily to Robotics restructuring which impacted approximately 150 employees.

(4) Interest and other includes:

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 28,

2026

March 29,

2026

June 29,

2025

June 28,

2026

June 29,

2025

Pension actuarial losses (gains)

$

(157

)

$

$

127

$

(157

)

$

127

Loss (gain) on foreign exchange contract

(561

)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)

June 28,

2026

December 31,

2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

349,538

$

293,751

Marketable securities

5,291

28,247

Accounts receivable, net

1,109,711

786,913

Inventories, net

403,297

379,552

Prepayments

468,174

427,564

Other current assets

30,011

33,273

Total current assets

2,366,022

1,949,300

Property, plant and equipment, net

634,839

562,999

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

94,302

76,635

Marketable securities

162,274

126,256

Deferred tax assets

289,582

275,265

Retirement plans assets

12,140

12,059

Equity method investment

514,957

537,098

Other assets

85,774

71,697

Acquired intangible assets, net

101,910

51,271

Goodwill

663,817

521,019

Total assets

$

4,925,617

$

4,183,599

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

383,422

$

269,185

Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings

220,690

254,973

Deferred revenue and customer advances

193,840

153,124

Other accrued liabilities

133,399

111,845

Operating lease liabilities

17,258

19,340

Short-term debt

200,000

Income taxes payable

164,907

106,740

Total current liabilities

1,113,516

1,115,207

Retirement plans liabilities

151,436

144,874

Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances

62,985

50,888

Deferred tax liabilities

12,929

5,378

Long-term other accrued liabilities

28,569

7,601

Long-term operating lease liabilities

82,869

63,899

Total liabilities

1,452,304

1,387,847

EQUITY

Total Teradyne shareholders' equity

3,437,162

2,795,752

Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests

36,151

Total equity

3,473,313

2,795,752

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,925,617

$

4,183,599

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 28,

2026

June 29,

2025

June 28,

2026

June 29,

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:

Consolidated net income

$

374,885

$

78,372

$

773,794

$

177,269

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation

28,644

27,312

58,884

52,835

Stock-based compensation

20,063

16,827

41,964

32,031

Equity in net earnings of affiliate

1,946

5,927

6,557

11,511

Amortization

5,006

4,077

7,421

8,856

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

3,599

7,402

8,281

12,347

Losses (gains) on investments

(8,241

)

(4,450

)

(4,923

)

(1,078

)

Deferred taxes

(10,466

)

(7,187

)

(18,230

)

(14,998

)

Retirement plan actuarial losses (gains)

(157

)

127

(157

)

127

Other

474

(317

)

2,760

3,168

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:

Accounts receivable

19,841

36,443

(302,176

)

49,496

Inventories

(28,678

)

7,342

(7,852

)

(23,707

)

Prepayments and other assets

(63,670

)

17,230

(59,621

)

30,879

Accounts payable and other liabilities

136,829

27,085

121,803

17,135

Deferred revenue and customer advances

(1,101

)

2,857

50,863

13,056

Retirement plans contributions

(1,564

)

(4,294

)

(3,098

)

(5,576

)

Income taxes

(8,272

)

(32,665

)

57,992

(19,625

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

469,138

182,088

734,262

343,726

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(90,706

)

(50,408

)

(155,439

)

(114,429

)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired

(165,611

)

(127,378

)

(165,611

)

(144,380

)

Purchase of investments in a business

(10,030

)

(2,357

)

(10,030

)

(5,368

)

Purchases of marketable securities

(7,438

)

(6,396

)

(48,235

)

(17,150

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

159

5,223

11,069

32,603

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

2,287

2,854

29,615

8,487

Net cash used for investing activities

(271,339

)

(178,462

)

(338,631

)

(240,237

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility

300,000

350,000

Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facility

(300,000

)

(550,000

)

Dividend payments

(20,348

)

(19,177

)

(40,710

)

(38,584

)

Repurchase of common stock

(68,720

)

(117,398

)

(74,238

)

(274,873

)

Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards

(1,676

)

(229

)

(41,113

)

(14,954

)

Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans

15,101

14,792

Net cash used for financing activities

(90,744

)

(136,804

)

(340,960

)

(313,619

)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

539

(3,202

)

1,116

(3,972

)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

107,594

(136,380

)

55,787

(214,102

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

241,944

475,632

293,751

553,354

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

349,538

$

339,252

$

349,538

$

339,252

GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended

June 28,

2026

% of Net Revenues

March 29,

2026

% of Net Revenues

June 29,

2025

% of Net Revenues

Net revenues

$

1,329.0

$

1,282.5

$

651.8

Gross profit GAAP

794.6

59.8

%

780.9

60.9

%

373.0

57.2

%

Inventory step-up

0.0

%

0.1

0.0

%

0.3

0.0

%

Gross profit non-GAAP

794.6

59.8

%

781.0

60.9

%

373.3

57.3

%

Income from operations - GAAP

437.8

32.9

%

473.0

36.9

%

90.7

13.9

%

Acquired intangible assets amortization

5.0

0.4

%

2.2

0.2

%

3.7

0.6

%

Restructuring and other (1)

3.0

0.2

%

3.4

0.3

%

2.4

0.4

%

ERP related expenses (2)

2.5

0.2

%

1.7

0.1

%

1.1

0.2

%

Inventory step-up

0.0

%

0.1

0.0

%

0.3

0.0

%

Income from operations - non-GAAP

$

448.3

33.7

%

$

480.4

37.5

%

$

98.2

15.1

%

Earnings per Common Share attributable to Teradyne

Earnings per Common Share attributable to Teradyne

Earnings per Common Share attributable to Teradyne

June 28,

2026

% of Net Revenues

Basic

Diluted

March 29,

2026

% of Net Revenues

Basic

Diluted

June 29,

2025

% of Net Revenues

Basic

Diluted

Net income attributable to Teradyne - GAAP

$

374.5

28.2

%

$

2.39

$

2.38

$

398.9

31.1

%

$

2.55

$

2.53

$

78.4

12.0

%

$

0.49

$

0.49

Amortization of equity method investment

7.6

0.6

%

0.05

0.05

7.7

0.6

%

0.05

0.05

7.4

1.1

%

0.05

0.05

Acquired intangible assets amortization

5.0

0.4

%

0.03

0.03

2.2

0.2

%

0.01

0.01

3.7

0.6

%

0.02

0.02

Restructuring and other (1)

3.0

0.2

%

0.02

0.02

3.4

0.3

%

0.02

0.02

2.4

0.4

%

0.02

0.01

ERP related expenses (2)

2.5

0.2

%

0.02

0.02

1.7

0.1

%

0.01

0.01

1.1

0.2

%

0.01

0.01

Pension mark-to-market adjustment (3)

(0.2

)

0.0

%

(0.00

)

(0.00

)

0.1

0.0

%

0.00

0.00

Inventory step-up

0.1

0.0

%

0.00

0.00

0.3

0.0

%

0.00

0.00

Exclude discrete tax adjustments

(1.7

)

0.1

%

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(9.3

)

0.7

%

(0.06

)

(0.06

)

0.0

0.0

%

0.00

0.00

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

(1.7

)

0.1

%

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(1.8

)

0.1

%

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(1.8

)

0.3

%

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

Net income attributable to Teradyne - non-GAAP

$

389.0

29.3

%

$

2.49

$

2.47

$

402.9

31.4

%

$

2.58

$

2.56

$

91.6

14.1

%

$

0.57

$

0.57

GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic

156.5

156.4

160.0

GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted

157.7

157.6

160.1

(1) Restructuring and other consists of:

Quarter Ended

June 28,

2026

March 29,

2026

June 29,

2025

Acquisition and divestiture related expenses

$

1.5

$

1.7

$

(0.4

)

Employee severance

1.4

0.9

2.3

Asset impairment

0.1

Other

0.1

0.9

0.4

$

3.0

$

3.5

$

2.4

(2)

For the quarters ended June 28, 2026, March 29, 2026, and June 29, 2025, selling and administrative expenses included costs directly related to an ERP system implementation.

(3)

For the quarters ended June 28, 2026 and June 29, 2025, adjustments to exclude actuarial gains and losses, respectively, recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.

Six Months Ended

June 28,

2026

% of Net Revenues

June 29,

2025

% of Net Revenues

Net Revenues

$

2,611.5

$

1,337.5

Gross profit GAAP

1,575.6

60.3

%

788.3

58.9

%

Inventory step-up

0.1

0.0

%

0.6

0.0

%

Gross profit non-GAAP

1,575.7

60.3

%

788.9

59.0

%

Income from operations - GAAP

910.8

34.9

%

211.5

15.8

%

Acquired intangible assets amortization

7.2

0.3

%

8.3

0.6

%

Restructuring and other (1)

6.5

0.2

%

16.9

1.3

%

ERP related expenses (2)

4.3

0.2

%

1.8

0.1

%

Inventory step-up

0.1

0.0

%

0.6

0.0

%

Income from operations - non-GAAP

$

928.9

35.6

%

$

239.1

17.9

%

Earnings per Common Share attributable to Teradyne

Earnings per Common Share attributable to Teradyne

June 28,

2026

% of Net Revenues

Basic

Diluted

June 29,

2025

% of Net Revenues

Basic

Diluted

Net income attributable to Teradyne - GAAP

$

773.4

29.6

%

$

4.94

$

4.91

$

177.3

13.3

%

$

1.10

$

1.10

Amortization of equity method investment

15.3

0.6

%

0.10

0.10

14.8

1.1

%

0.09

0.09

Acquired intangible assets amortization

7.2

0.3

%

0.05

0.05

8.3

0.6

%

0.05

0.05

Restructuring and other (1)

6.5

0.2

%

0.04

0.04

16.9

1.3

%

0.11

0.10

ERP related expenses (2)

4.3

0.2

%

0.03

0.03

1.8

0.1

%

0.01

0.01

Inventory step-up

0.1

0.0

%

0.00

0.00

0.6

0.0

%

0.00

0.00

Pension mark-to-market adjustment (3)

(0.2

)

0.0

%

(0.00

)

(0.00

)

0.1

0.0

%

0.00

0.00

Loss (gain) on foreign exchange contract

(0.6

)

0.0

%

(0.00

)

(0.00

)

Exclude discrete tax adjustments

(11.0

)

0.4

%

(0.07

)

(0.07

)

0.9

0.1

%

0.01

0.01

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

(3.7

)

0.1

%

(0.02

)

(0.02

)

(6.9

)

0.5

%

(0.04

)

(0.04

)

Net income attributable to Teradyne - non-GAAP

$

791.9

30.3

%

$

5.06

$

5.02

$

213.2

15.9

%

$

1.33

$

1.32

GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic

156.4

160.7

GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted

157.7

161.1

(1) Restructuring and other consists of:

Six Months Ended

June 28,

2026

June 29,

2025

Acquisition and divestiture related expenses

$

3.2

$

1.6

Employee severance (a)

2.3

13.7

Asset impairment

1.2

Other

1.0

0.4

$

6.5

$

16.9

(a)

For the six months ended June 29, 2025, employee severance relates primarily to Robotics restructuring which impacted approximately 150 employees.

(2)

For the six months ended June 28, 2026 and June 29, 2025, selling and administrative expenses included costs directly related to an ERP system implementation.

(3)

For the six months ended June 28, 2026, and June 29, 2025, adjustments to exclude actuarial gains and losses, respectively, recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter 2026 guidance:

GAAP and non-GAAP third quarter revenue guidance:

$1,200 million

to

$1,300 million

GAAP net income attributable to Teradyne per diluted share

$

1.79

$

2.09

Exclude acquired intangible assets amortization

0.03

$

0.03

Exclude equity method investment amortization

0.05

$

0.05

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

(0.01

)

$

(0.01

)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Teradyne per diluted share

$

1.85

$

2.15

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Teradyne's homepage at http://www.teradyne.com .

For more information:
Amy McAndrews
Investor Relations
Tel 978.370.3945
Investor.relations@teradyne.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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