Teradyne Opens Office in India, Deepening Commitment to the Country's Growing Semiconductor Ecosystem

New Bengaluru office reflects Teradyne's long-term investment in India's semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industry
Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leading provider of automated test equipment and advanced robotics, today announced the opening of an office in India focused on supporting semiconductor manufacturing, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The new office formalizes Teradyne's growing presence in the country and underscores the company's long-term commitment to India's semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industry, as AI drives demand across the full semiconductor supply chain, from wafer to data center.
"India is at an inflection point in its semiconductor journey and establishing a permanent office in Bengaluru reflects our long-term commitment to this market," said Greg Smith, president and CEO of Teradyne. "As India accelerates investment in domestic fabrication, packaging, and test capabilities, we intend to be a trusted partner to our customers, our government partners, and the broader ecosystem every step of the way. Establishing a local presence will help us move at the speed this industry demands."
The Bengaluru office, located at Vesta Building, Bagmane Cosmos Tech Park, will serve as a local hub for customer engagement, applications support, training, and strategic partnerships, and will strengthen Teradyne's ability to support India's expanding base of chipmakers and electronics manufacturers as the country builds out high-volume manufacturing, packaging, and test capabilities. The office opening supports Teradyne's broader India strategy, led by Country Manager Alpa Sood, as the company deepens its presence across the country. The opening comes as India accelerates its semiconductor ambitions under the government's India Semiconductor Mission, which is driving significant new investment in domestic fabrication and manufacturing infrastructure.
"Teradyne's decision to establish a permanent office in India is a strong vote of confidence in India's semiconductor growth story," said Amitesh Kumar Sinha, chief executive officer of the India Semiconductor Mission, and additional secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. "As India scales its semiconductor fabrication, packaging, and test capabilities, the presence of a global leader such as Teradyne will further strengthen the semiconductor value chain and contribute to the development of a robust semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in the country."
Teradyne will mark the opening with an office celebration on September 15, 2026, attended by company executives, government officials, and customer and industry partners from across India's semiconductor ecosystem. Teradyne will also participate in SEMICON India (booth #1333) September 17-19, in New Delhi, India.
About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its semiconductor and electronics test solutions span the full AI device supply chain, from wafer to data center, enabling customers to meet the quality and reliability standards the AI era demands. Its advanced robotics business deploys intelligent automation across manufacturing, logistics, and data center operations for customers worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne ® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.
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