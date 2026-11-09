Teradyne Introduces Omnyx Edge, Inline Board Test for Physical and Edge AI

Teradyne Introduces Omnyx Edge, Inline Board Test for Physical and Edge AI

The Omnyx family extends from the data center to the edge, bringing inline test to the compute, sensing, and motion boards of automotive, robotic, and edge devices.

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leading provider of automated test equipment and advanced robotics, today introduced Omnyx Edge , an inline board test platform for physical and edge AI. Omnyx Edge extends the Omnyx family from the data center to the edge, testing the boards that let physical and edge AI devices perceive, decide, and act.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261109219142/en/

Teradyne Omnyx Edge brings inline board test to the compute, sensing, and motion boards behind physical and edge AI.

Teradyne Omnyx Edge brings inline board test to the compute, sensing, and motion boards behind physical and edge AI.

AI is expanding beyond the data center into the physical world. Robots carry onboard AI compute alongside dense sensing and dozens of joint and actuator drives. Factories and logistics sites are deploying AI at the point of use, and vehicles are consolidating control units into central compute and zonal controllers. Each of these boards is denser, more valuable, more power-hungry, and often more safety-critical than the board it replaces, which raises the value of catching defects inline, before the board is built into a vehicle or robot.

Omnyx Edge tests all three board-level layers of a physical AI system:

  • Intelligence: AI compute modules, and robot and domain controllers
  • Sensing: camera, radar, lidar, and sensor-fusion boards
  • Motion: power conversion, motor control, joint drives, and actuation

"The next wave of AI runs on edge devices that must perceive, decide, and act in real time, and every board inside them carries more compute, more power, and more responsibility than ever before," said Regan Mills, president of the Product Test group at Teradyne. "Omnyx established our AI board test capability in the data center. Omnyx Edge brings that capability to the edge, so manufacturers catch defects before the board is built into the product as robotics and industrial edge AI programs scale."

Key Features and Benefits

  • Boundary scan coverage. Boundary scan and device programming, including third-party integration, through an updated system controller extend coverage to dense compute boards with limited physical access.
  • PowerSense touchless sensing. Touchless pulse-width modulation (PWM) sensing validates the DC-DC converters and power stages that feed AI processors and motion boards.
  • LEDSense. Extends optical test coverage to onboard LEDs on edge AI boards.
  • Built for the automated factory. A modern programmable logic controller (PLC) and human-machine interface (HMI) architecture, together with handler control, improve factory integration and throughput.
  • AI-based preventive maintenance. Protects uptime and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) on high-value, high-volume lines.

With Omnyx and Omnyx Edge, Teradyne now tests the boards behind AI wherever it runs, from the data center to the edge devices bringing AI into the physical world. Omnyx Edge will be on display at electronica 2026 , Hall A4, Booth 431, November 10-13, 2026, in Munich, Germany, with live demonstrations of PowerSense, boundary scan integration, and line automation. Learn more at https://www.teradyne.com/products/omnyx-edge/ .

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its semiconductor and electronics test solutions span the full AI device supply chain, from wafer to data center, enabling customers to meet the quality and reliability standards the AI era demands. Its advanced robotics business deploys intelligent automation across manufacturing, logistics, and data center operations for customers worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information:
Amy McAndrews
Investor Relations
Tel 978.370.3945
Investor.relations@teradyne.com

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