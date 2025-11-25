Tenax Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) ("Tenax Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies, today announced that the Company will present at the following investor conferences:
8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Participants: Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Rich, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Date and Time: December 2, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET
Piper Sandler 37 th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Date and Time: December 4, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET
The live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the Company's investor relations webpage .
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, which it is developing for the treatment of PH-HFpEF, the most prevalent form of pulmonary hypertension globally, for which no product has been approved to date. For more information, visit tenaxthera.com . Tenax Therapeutics' common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol "TENX".
