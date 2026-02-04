Tenax Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook Biotech Summit 2026

Tenax Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook Biotech Summit 2026

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) ("Tenax" or "Tenax Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies, announced today that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026, which is taking place from February 11-12, 2026, in New York, NY.

Details of presentation:
Format: Fireside chat
Participants: Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer; Douglas Randall, Chief Business Officer
Date and Time: February 11, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. ET

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Company's investor relations webpage.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, which it is developing for the treatment of PH-HFpEF, the most prevalent form of pulmonary hypertension globally, for which no product has been approved to date. For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com. Tenax Therapeutics' common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol "TENX".

Contact:

Investor and Media:

Argot Partners

tenax@argotpartners.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

tenax-therapeutics-inctenxnasdaq-tenxlife-science-investing
TENX
The Conversation (0)
Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Achieves 100% Drilling Success in 2025-Reports Final Assays from Trapper South at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Domestic Metals Initiates Geophysical Program at the Smart Creek Project and announces non-brokered Private Placement

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement with Drilling Services Provider

Nextech3D.ai Expands Krafty Lab Enterprise Engagement Platform with F-35 Flight Simulation Experiences Through The Squadron Partnership

Related News

battery-metals-investing

SAGA Metals Achieves 100% Drilling Success in 2025-Reports Final Assays from Trapper South at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base-metals-investing

Domestic Metals Initiates Geophysical Program at the Smart Creek Project and announces non-brokered Private Placement

precious-metals-investing

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement with Drilling Services Provider

cleantech-investing

Charbone Announces its First Hydrogen Supply Hub in the Ontario Market

cleantech-investing

Charbone annonce l'etablissement de son premier pole d'approvisionnement en hydrogene sur le marche Ontarien

precious-metals-investing

Sranan Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements

Westport Announces $6.5 Million Milestone Payment From Light-Duty Divestiture