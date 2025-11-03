Tenax Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) ("Tenax Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies, today announced that the Company will present at the Guggenheim 2 nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, which is taking place from November 10-12, 2025, in Boston, MA.
Details of presentation:
Format: Fireside chat
Participants: Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Rich, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Date and Time: November 10, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET
The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Company's investor relations webpage .
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, which it is developing for the treatment of PH-HFpEF, the most prevalent form of pulmonary hypertension globally, for which no product has been approved to date. For more information, visit tenaxthera.com . Tenax Therapeutics' common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol "TENX".
Contact:
Investor and Media:
Argot Partners
tenax@argotpartners.com