Tenax Therapeutics to Participate in the 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) ("Tenax" or "Tenax Therapeutics" or the "Company") announced today that Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 8:35 a.m. ET.
The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Company's investor relations webpage.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, which it is developing for the treatment of PH-HFpEF, the most prevalent form of pulmonary hypertension globally, for which no product has been approved to date. For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com. Tenax Therapeutics' common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol "TENX".
Contact:
Investor and Media:
Argot Partners
tenax@argotpartners.com