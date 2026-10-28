Tenable Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Tenable Exceeds Q3 Revenue and Profit Expectations, Raises Full-Year Outlook

  • Revenue of $276.4 million, year-over-year growth of 9.5%
  • GAAP operating margin of 6.0%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 27.1%, year-over-year increase of 380 basis points
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $72.5 million; Unlevered free cash flow of $69.4 million

Tenable Holdings, Inc. ("Tenable") (Nasdaq: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"We delivered an excellent third quarter, exceeding every one of our guided metrics," said Steve Vintz, Co-CEO of Tenable. "As AI creates a structural shift in how organizations manage cyber exposure, security is becoming its own business function tied to business risk and growth, and we believe Tenable is uniquely positioned to lead in this new era."

"Customers are moving from conversation to commitment, and this quarter that increasingly meant expanding their relationship with Tenable One," said Mark Thurmond, Co-CEO of Tenable. "We are seeing urgency translate into broader adoption, which further validates our leadership in exposure management as the market expands to cover AI."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $276.4 million, a 9.5% increase year-over-year
  • GAAP income from operations was $16.7 million, compared to $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2025
  • GAAP operating margin was 6.0%, compared to 2.8% in the third quarter of 2025
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $74.9 million, compared to $58.9 million in the third quarter of 2025
  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 27.1%, compared to 23.3% in the third quarter of 2025
  • GAAP net income was $11.3 million, compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2025
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.10, compared to $0.02 per share in the third quarter of 2025
  • Non-GAAP net income was $72.9 million, compared to $51.4 million in the third quarter of 2025
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.63, compared to $0.42 in the third quarter of 2025
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $72.5 million, compared to $53.9 million in the third quarter of 2025
  • Unlevered free cash flow was $69.4 million, compared to $58.5 million in the third quarter of 2025
  • Repurchased 6.8 million shares of our common stock for $223.8 million, including 5.3 million shares for $170.5 million in connection with the issuance of our convertible senior notes

Recent Business Highlights

  • Added 413 new enterprise platform customers and 39 net new six-figure customers
  • Dollar-based net expansion rate was 107%, compared to 106% in the second quarter of 2026
  • Integrated Anthropic's Claude Mythos into our Tenable One Exposure Management Platform to power Tenable One Adversary View, helping security teams discover hidden attack paths and how to best remediate them
  • Launched CyberAgents Exchange, the industry's first open-source, vendor-agnostic cybersecurity-native registry for AI agents, skills, MCP servers and multi-agent playbooks
  • Expanded Tenable Hexa AI, our agentic engine, with always-on capabilities, introducing a coordinated fleet of AI agents that continuously identify critical exposures, orchestrate remediation and verify fixes, even when security teams are offline
  • Closed an upsized $800 million convertible senior notes offering along with a new $400 million secured revolving credit facility
  • Joined the White House-led Project Watershed initiative to bolster U.S. water and wastewater systems from evolving cyber threats
  • Recognized by Gartner® as the "Company to Beat" for Preemptive Cybersecurity in AI-Powered Exposure Assessment(1)
  • Ranked first in worldwide market share in the IDC Worldwide Device Vulnerability and Exposure Management Market Shares report for the eighth consecutive year(2)

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2026, we currently expect:

  • Revenue in the range of $277.0 million to $280.0 million
  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $67.1 million to $70.1 million
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $63.6 million to $66.6 million, assuming interest expense of $1.9 million, interest income of $3.8 million and a provision for income taxes of $4.6 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.56 to $0.58
  • 114.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding

For the year ending December 31, 2026, we currently expect:

  • Revenue in the range of $1.084 billion to $1.087 billion
  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $270.0 million to $273.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $250.0 million to $253.0 million, assuming interest expense of $20.4 million, interest income of $11.8 million and a provision for income taxes of $8.7 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.16 to $2.19
  • 115.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding
  • Unlevered free cash flow in the range of $289.0 million to $295.0 million

Conference Call Information

Tenable will host a conference call on October 28, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed at 877-407-9716 (U.S.) and 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com. An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website following the call.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
investors@tenable.com

Media Relations
tenablepr@tenable.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, the ability of our partnership with Anthropic to help security teams discover hidden attack paths and determine how to best remediate them, our ability to continue expanding Tenable One AI Exposure coverage across LLMs, MCPs and AI tools to deliver greater risk visibility and governance, the ability of the Project Watershed initiative to help protect U.S. water and wastewater systems from evolving cyber threats, our business strategy, market opportunity and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance the overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and are helpful to investors in comparing our financial results over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate cash. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow plus cash paid for interest and other financing costs. We believe unlevered free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure as it measures the cash that is available to invest in our business and meet our current debt obligations and future financing needs. However, given our debt obligations, non-cancelable commitments and other contractual obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses, costs related to the intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction and integration expenses, as well as costs related to the intercompany transfer of acquired intellectual property. Restructuring expenses include non-ordinary course severance, employee related benefits, and other charges to reorganize business operations. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude restructuring expenses.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income (loss), excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the applicable tax impacts. In addition, we exclude the tax impact and related costs of intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities and deferred income tax benefits recognized in connection with acquisitions. We use non-GAAP net income to calculate non-GAAP earnings per share. The weighted average shares used to calculate GAAP diluted earnings per share may include dilutive shares related to the potential conversion of our convertible senior notes in periods in which the quarterly average stock price per share exceeds the conversion price of the convertible senior notes. We entered into capped call contracts which are expected to reduce the share dilution related to any conversion of the convertible senior notes, subject to a cap. The weighted average shares used to calculate non-GAAP earnings per share excludes dilution resulting from the potential conversion of our convertible senior notes expected to be offset by the capped call contracts.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and costs related to intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities.

Reports Referenced

(1) Gartner, AI Vendor Race: Tenable Is the Company to Beat for Preemptive Cybersecurity in AI-Powered Exposure Assessment, Elizabeth Kim, Isy Bangurah, Mitchell Schneider, Luis Castillo, 24 June 2026.

The Gartner content described herein, (the "Gartner Content") represents research opinion or viewpoints published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. ("Gartner"), and are not representations of fact. Gartner Content speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this press release) and the opinions expressed in the Gartner Content are subject to change without notice.

(2) IDC, Worldwide Device Vulnerability and Exposure Management Market Shares, doc #US53903826, August 2026.

Tenable Holdings, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2026       2025       2026       2025  
Revenue $ 276,387     $ 252,440     $ 806,953     $ 738,872  
Cost of revenue(1)   61,332       56,753       178,334       163,647  
Gross profit   215,055       195,687       628,619       575,225  
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing(1)   102,913       99,949       315,771       310,222  
Research and development(1)   62,145       56,265       174,905       168,724  
General and administrative(1)   33,141       32,337       96,874       114,302  
Restructuring   147             3,229        
Total operating expenses   198,346       188,551       590,779       593,248  
Income (loss) from operations   16,709       7,136       37,840       (18,023 )
Interest income   2,573       3,590       7,925       12,597  
Interest expense   (8,270 )     (7,213 )     (21,118 )     (21,363 )
Other expense, net   (248 )     (703 )     (1,860 )     (204 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   10,764       2,810       22,787       (26,993 )
(Benefit) provision for income taxes   (535 )     550       6,269       8,388  
Net income (loss) $ 11,299     $ 2,260     $ 16,518     $ (35,381 )
               
Net earnings (loss) per share:              
Basic $ 0.10     $ 0.02     $ 0.15     $ (0.29 )
Diluted $ 0.10     $ 0.02     $ 0.14     $ (0.29 )
               
Weighted-average shares used to compute net earnings (loss) per share:              
Basic   108,974       120,483       111,846       120,516  
Diluted   115,970       121,953       115,785       120,516  

_______________
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2026     2025     2026     2025
Cost of revenue $ 3,378   $ 3,495   $ 10,218   $ 10,270
Sales and marketing   17,935     17,051     53,276     51,499
Research and development   18,837     14,174     45,852     42,441
General and administrative(2)   11,067     10,162     32,074     43,101
Total stock-based compensation $ 51,217   $ 44,882   $ 141,420   $ 147,311

_______________
(2) Stock-based compensation in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes $14.6 million of expense related to the accelerated vesting of equity awards for our former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Tenable Holdings, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  September 30, 2026   December 31, 2025
(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 317,401     $ 187,762  
Short-term investments   177,860       214,419  
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $386 and $656 at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)   211,019       279,150  
Deferred commissions   50,559       52,914  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   55,343       39,339  
Total current assets   812,182       773,584  
Property and equipment, net   50,488       40,062  
Deferred commissions (net of current portion)   64,589       71,715  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   39,967       35,558  
Acquired intangible assets, net   94,949       115,296  
Goodwill   697,886       697,886  
Other assets   12,951       13,566  
Total assets $ 1,773,012     $ 1,747,667  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 26,585     $ 21,889  
Accrued compensation   55,621       69,166  
Deferred revenue   685,375       706,866  
Operating lease liabilities   9,302       9,596  
Other current liabilities   2,033       5,432  
Total current liabilities   778,916       812,949  
Deferred revenue (net of current portion)   178,048       192,410  
Convertible senior notes, net   779,016        
Term loan, net of issuance costs (net of current portion)         354,209  
Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion)   52,774       50,877  
Other liabilities   10,730       10,846  
Total liabilities   1,799,484       1,421,291  
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized; 133,597 and 129,046 shares issued at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)   1,336       1,290  
Additional paid-in capital   1,682,036       1,586,727  
Treasury stock (at cost: 28,737 and 10,596 shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively)   (828,270 )     (364,574 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (638 )     387  
Accumulated deficit   (880,936 )     (897,454 )
Total stockholders' (deficit) equity   (26,472 )     326,376  
Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 1,773,012     $ 1,747,667  
               


Tenable Holdings, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
 
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)   2026       2025  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $ 16,518     $ (35,381 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization   31,090       31,817  
Stock-based compensation   141,420       147,311  
Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on short-term investments   (1,182 )     (2,568 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt   2,415        
Other   4,283       3,880  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   68,401       59,733  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (7,392 )     16,877  
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued compensation   (12,058 )     (9,795 )
Deferred revenue   (35,853 )     (30,413 )
Other current and noncurrent liabilities   (2,439 )     2,259  
Net cash provided by operating activities   205,203       183,720  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment   (7,464 )     (11,768 )
Capitalized software development costs   (11,712 )     (2,676 )
Purchases of short-term investments   (127,746 )     (116,687 )
Sales and maturities of short-term investments   164,461       156,171  
Proceeds from other investments         852  
Purchases of other investments   (300 )      
Business combinations, net of cash acquired         (196,182 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   17,239       (170,290 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes   800,000        
Payment of issuance costs of convertible senior notes   (21,154 )      
Purchase of capped calls   (64,080 )      
Payments on term loan   (360,000 )     (2,813 )
Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan   13,084       15,482  
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options   3,527       2,420  
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards   (8,465 )     (1,329 )
Purchase of treasury stock   (454,038 )     (184,968 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (91,126 )     (171,208 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (1,677 )     983  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   129,639       (156,795 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   187,762       328,647  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 317,401     $ 171,852  
               


Tenable Holdings, INC.
REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)
 
Revenue Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)   2026     2025     2026     2025
Subscription revenue $ 254,600   $ 232,211   $ 746,014   $ 680,685
Perpetual license and maintenance revenue   9,713     11,088     29,737     34,051
Professional services and other revenue   12,074     9,141     31,202     24,136
Revenue(1) $ 276,387   $ 252,440   $ 806,953   $ 738,872

_______________
(1) Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software (both recognized ratably over the subscription term and upon delivery) and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 95% of revenue in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 95% and 96%, respectively, of revenue in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Remaining Performance Obligations September 30,   Change
(in thousands)   2026     2025   %
Remaining performance obligations, short-term $ 747,222   $ 669,015   11.7 %
Remaining performance obligations, long-term   315,822     259,849   21.5 %
Remaining performance obligations $ 1,063,044   $ 928,864   14.4 %
                 


Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)   2026       2025       2026       2025  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 72,516     $ 53,850     $ 205,203     $ 183,720  
Purchases of property and equipment   (3,504 )     (867 )     (7,464 )     (11,768 )
Capitalized software development costs   (4,789 )     (1,353 )     (11,712 )     (2,676 )
Free cash flow(1)   64,223       51,630       186,027       169,276  
Cash paid for interest and other financing costs   5,176       6,854       17,292       20,287  
Unlevered free cash flow(1) $ 69,399     $ 58,484     $ 203,319     $ 189,563  

________________
(1) Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow for the periods presented were impacted by:

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)   2026       2025       2026       2025  
Employee stock purchase plan activity $ 365     $ (4,824 )   $ (917 )   $ (5,314 )
Acquisition-related expenses         (311 )     (157 )     (5,130 )
Restructuring   (2,055 )           (5,053 )      
                               


Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2026       2025       2026       2025  
Income (loss) from operations $ 16,709     $ 7,136     $ 37,840     $ (18,023 )
Stock-based compensation   51,217       44,882       141,420       147,311  
Acquisition-related expenses   33       113       90       6,815  
Restructuring   147             3,229        
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   6,782       6,782       20,347       19,183  
Non-GAAP income from operations $ 74,888     $ 58,913     $ 202,926     $ 155,286  
Operating margin   6.0 %     2.8 %     4.7 %   (2.4
 )%
Non-GAAP operating margin   27.1 %     23.3 %     25.1 %     21.0 %
                               


Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2026       2025       2026       2025  
Net income (loss) $ 11,299     $ 2,260     $ 16,518     $ (35,381 )
Stock-based compensation   51,217       44,882       141,420       147,311  
Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1)   832       (2,552 )     2,235       (656 )
Acquisition-related expenses(2)   33       113       90       6,815  
Restructuring(2)   147             3,229        
Loss on extinguishment of debt(2)   2,637             2,637        
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)   6,782       6,782       20,347       19,183  
Tax impact of acquisitions   (35 )     (47 )     (64 )     (147 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 72,912     $ 51,438     $ 186,412     $ 137,125  
               
Net earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.10     $ 0.02     $ 0.14     $ (0.29 )
Stock-based compensation   0.44       0.37       1.22       1.22  
Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1)   0.01       (0.02 )     0.02       (0.01 )
Acquisition-related expenses(2)                     0.06  
Restructuring(2)               0.03        
Loss on extinguishment of debt(2)   0.02             0.02        
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)   0.06       0.05       0.18       0.16  
Tax impact of acquisitions                      
Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(3)                     (0.03 )
Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.63     $ 0.42     $ 1.61     $ 1.11  
               
Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net earnings (loss) per share, diluted   115,970       121,953       115,785       120,516  
               
Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted   115,970       121,953       115,785       122,995  

________________
(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions.
(2) The tax impact of acquisition-related expenses, restructuring, loss on extinguishment of debt and the amortization of acquired intangible assets are not material.
(3) An adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2026       2025       2026       2025  
Gross profit $ 215,055     $ 195,687     $ 628,619     $ 575,225  
Stock-based compensation   3,378       3,495       10,218       10,270  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   6,782       6,782       20,347       19,183  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 225,215     $ 205,964     $ 659,184     $ 604,678  
Gross margin   77.8 %     77.5 %     77.9 %     77.9 %
Non-GAAP gross margin   81.5 %     81.6 %     81.7 %     81.8 %
                               


Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2026       2025       2026       2025  
Sales and marketing expense $ 102,913     $ 99,949     $ 315,771     $ 310,222  
Less: Stock-based compensation   17,935       17,051       53,276       51,499  
Less: Acquisition-related expenses         8             1,320  
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 84,978     $ 82,890     $ 262,495     $ 257,403  
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense % of revenue   30.7 %     32.8 %     32.5 %     34.8 %
                               


Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2026       2025       2026       2025  
Research and development expense $ 62,145     $ 56,265     $ 174,905     $ 168,724  
Less: Stock-based compensation   18,837       14,174       45,852       42,441  
Less: Acquisition-related expenses         3             1,774  
Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 43,308     $ 42,088     $ 129,053     $ 124,509  
Non-GAAP research and development expense % of revenue   15.7 %     16.7 %     16.0 %     16.9 %
                               


Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2026       2025       2026       2025  
General and administrative expense $ 33,141     $ 32,337     $ 96,874     $ 114,302  
Less: Stock-based compensation   11,067       10,162       32,074       43,101  
Less: Acquisition-related expenses   33       102       90       3,721  
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 22,041     $ 22,073     $ 64,710     $ 67,480  
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense % of revenue   8.0 %     8.7 %     8.0 %     9.1 %
                               

The following adjustments to reconcile forecasted non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, actual adjustments and GAAP results may differ materially.

Forecasted Non-GAAP Income from Operations Three Months Ending
December 31, 2026 		  Year Ending
December 31, 2026
(in millions) Low   High   Low   High
Forecasted income from operations $ 16.1   $ 19.1   $ 54.0   $ 57.0
Forecasted stock-based compensation   43.9     43.9     185.3     185.3
Forecasted acquisition-related expenses           0.1     0.1
Forecasted restructuring   0.5     0.5     3.7     3.7
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets   6.6     6.6     26.9     26.9
Forecasted non-GAAP income from operations $ 67.1   $ 70.1   $ 270.0   $ 273.0
                       


Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ending
December 31, 2026 		  Year Ending
December 31, 2026
(in millions, except per share data) Low   High   Low   High
Forecasted net income(1) $ 10.8   $ 13.8   $ 27.4     $ 30.4  
Forecasted stock-based compensation   43.9     43.9     185.3       185.3  
Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation   1.8     1.8     4.1       4.1  
Forecasted acquisition-related expenses           0.1       0.1  
Forecasted restructuring   0.5     0.5     3.7       3.7  
Forecasted loss on extinguishment of debt           2.6       2.6  
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets   6.6     6.6     26.9       26.9  
Forecasted tax impact of acquisitions           (0.1 )     (0.1 )
Forecasted non-GAAP net income $ 63.6   $ 66.6   $ 250.0     $ 253.0  
               
Forecasted net earnings per share, diluted(1) $ 0.09   $ 0.12   $ 0.24     $ 0.26  
Forecasted stock-based compensation   0.39     0.38     1.60       1.60  
Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation   0.02     0.02     0.04       0.05  
Forecasted acquisition-related expenses                  
Forecasted restructuring           0.03       0.03  
Forecasted loss on extinguishment of debt           0.02       0.02  
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets   0.06     0.06     0.23       0.23  
Forecasted tax impact of acquisitions                  
Forecasted non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.56   $ 0.58   $ 2.16     $ 2.19  
               
Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted   114.0     114.0     115.5       115.5  

________________
(1) The forecasted GAAP net income assumes income tax expense of $6.4 million and $12.7 million in the three months and year ending December 31, 2026, respectively.

Forecasted Non-GAAP Interest Expense
(in millions)
 Three Months Ending
December 31, 2026 		  Year Ending
December 31, 2026
Forecasted interest expense $ 1.9   $ 23.0  
Forecasted loss on extinguishment of debt       (2.6 )
Forecasted non-GAAP interest expense $ 1.9   $ 20.4  
             


Forecasted Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Year Ending
December 31, 2026
(in millions) Low   High
Forecasted net cash provided by operating activities $ 297.6     $ 303.6  
Forecasted purchases of property and equipment   (10.5 )     (10.5 )
Forecasted capitalized software development costs   (15.4 )     (15.4 )
Forecasted free cash flow   271.7       277.7  
Forecasted cash paid for interest and other financing costs   17.3       17.3  
Forecasted unlevered free cash flow $ 289.0     $ 295.0  
               



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