Teck to Present at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference February 23, 2026

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A,OTC:TCKRF and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Price, will be presenting at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals conference on Monday, February 23, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern10:30 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company's business units.

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://app.webinar.net/PNYBpm6JGbj.

Alternatively, the webcast with supporting slides will be available on Teck's website at: www.teck.com.

About Teck
Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Dale Steeves
Director, External Communications
236.987.7405
dale.steeves@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

teck-resources-limited-class-a-multiple-voting-shateck-a-cctsx-teck-aplatinum-investing
TECK.A:CC
The Conversation (0)
Deep-South Resources

Deep-South Resources

Exploring and Developing World-Class Mineral Resources

Exploring and Developing World-Class Mineral Resources Keep Reading...
4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

Platinum may be rare, but it is the third most-traded precious metal in the world, behind gold and silver. The world’s platinum demand varies widely across many sectors. Most notably, platinum metal is used in autocatalysts and jewelry, as well as for medical and industrial purposes. Those... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM JOINS VICE PRESIDENTIAL TRADE MISSION TO CHINA IN BEIJING; PARTICIPATES IN ASPEN INSTITUTE-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY GLOBAL ENERGY FORUM IN BRAZIL

SIGMA LITHIUM JOINS VICE PRESIDENTIAL TRADE MISSION TO CHINA IN BEIJING; PARTICIPATES IN ASPEN INSTITUTE-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY GLOBAL ENERGY FORUM IN BRAZIL

HIGHLIGHTS Sigma Lithium has been honored with the participation in a trade mission to China invited by ApexBrasil, the export and investment trade agency of the Brazilian Government, from June 5 – 7 th , during COSBAN, to mark the 50 th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

HIGHLIGHTS Sigma Lithium announces the loading of its ninth shipment, totaling 22,000 tonnes of its high purity Quintuple Zero Green lump lithium concentrate ("Quintuple Zero Green Lithium"), at the Port of Vitoria. The shipment was sold to LX International, formerly known as LG International.... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS ($ USD) Strengthened commercial position in May, achieving a premium price of USD $1,290 /t, at a fixed formula of 9% of lithium hydroxide quoted at LME, delivering: 11% price increase from April 25% price increase from 1Q24 realized sales price (USD $930 /t or... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS MAY 16, 2024, BEFORE MARKET OPEN

SIGMA LITHIUM TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS MAY 16, 2024, BEFORE MARKET OPEN

Sigma Lithium Corporation (" Sigma Lithium " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML) a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM INCREASES PROVEN & PROBABLE OPEN PIT MINERAL RESERVE BY 40% TO 77Mt EXTENDING OPERATIONS TO 25 YEARS

SIGMA LITHIUM INCREASES PROVEN & PROBABLE OPEN PIT MINERAL RESERVE BY 40% TO 77Mt EXTENDING OPERATIONS TO 25 YEARS

HIGHLIGHTS Sigma Lithium is increasing its Proven and Probable Reserve balance by 40% to 77.0 million tonnes from 54.8 million tonnes. The entirety of this mineral Reserve balance is feasible through low-cost, open pit, mining operations, consolidating the Company 's position as a low-cost... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Capital Raising

High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Related News

battery-metals-investing

Capital Raising

battery-metals-investing

High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project

gold-investing

Why Québec’s La Grande and Opinaca Subprovinces are Gaining Attention from Gold Explorers

lithium-investing

Howard Klein Doubles Down on Strategic Lithium Reserve as Project Vault Takes Shape

lithium-investing

Sigma Lithium Makes New Lithium Fines Sale, Unlocks US$96 Million Credit Facility

base-metals-investing

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

base-metals-investing

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026