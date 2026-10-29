Teck Announces Dividend

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A,OTC:TCKRF and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on December 31, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2026.

About Teck
Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Edwin Shadeo
Acting Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
604.699.4531
edwin.shadeo@teck.com  

Media Contact:
Dale Steeves
Director, External Communications
236.987.7405
dale.steeves@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TECK.A:CCtsx:teck.aplatinum investing
TECK.A:CC
The Conversation (0)
Deep-South Resources

Deep-South Resources

Exploring and Developing World-Class Mineral Resources

Exploring and Developing World-Class Mineral Resources Keep Reading...
Supply/demand imbalance visualization using pencils on blue background.

WPIC Forecasts 2026 Platinum Surplus as Demand Drops

After bracing for a fourth consecutive annual supply deficit, the global platinum market is now facing severe whiplash after a new forecast for a 265,000 ounce surplus for the year. The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) slashed its 2026 total platinum demand forecast by 18 percent to 7.08... Keep Reading...
Three platinum and palladium bars stacked unevenly on a plain white surface.

Platinum and Palladium Price Trends: H1 2026 Review and Forecast

Platinum and palladium didn't escape the volatility experienced by the precious metals complex in H1 2026. While considered precious metals, these two platinum-group metals (PGMs) largely trade on demand from the auto sector. Both are used as catalysts to control emissions produced from internal... Keep Reading...
Edward Sterck, platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum Drivers Intact, Will Price Break Out Again?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council, says that although the year's first quarter brought the sector's first surplus in six quarters, the platinum market is still expected to be in deficit this year. "We're expecting investment to return and recoup some of... Keep Reading...
Four platinum group metals bullion bars.

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Producers by Country

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties. However, just a handful of countries produce these precious metals.The automotive industry is the world’s... Keep Reading...
Rows of reflective platinum bars stacked closely.

WPIC: Platinum Heading for Fourth Supply Deficit in a Row

After an active first quarter, the global platinum market remains on track to record its fourth consecutive annual deficit as supply concerns bump up against resilient demand.The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) published its latest Platinum Quarterly report on May 18, providing a look... Keep Reading...
Commodity price board showing metal names and price changes with arrows.

The Next Safe Haven? Platinum's "Mojo" Attracting Investor Demand

Platinum may be the most undervalued precious metal, giving it plenty of upside for a catch-up trade. Platinum was the second best-performing metal last year, gaining about 120 percent in 2025. Now the market’s strong fundamentals are carrying over in 2026 with a wide range of investment... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Cerrado Gold Reports 21% Year-Over-Year Increase in Q3 2026 Production Results at Minera Don Nicolas

Metals.io Launches Copper, Unlocking Access to the Critical Metal at the Heart of Electrification

Focused Chilean Copper Exploration

Freegold Reports Golden Summit Drill Results and Updates Progress Toward 2027 PFS

Related News

lithium investing

Rio Tinto Opens Two Argentine Lithium Projects Worth US$1.4 Billion

uranium investing

Constellation Secures US$5 Billion DOE Offer; Anfield Mill Advances

gold investing

Cerrado Gold Reports 21% Year-Over-Year Increase in Q3 2026 Production Results at Minera Don Nicolas

blockchain investing

Metals.io Launches Copper, Unlocking Access to the Critical Metal at the Heart of Electrification

copper investing

Focused Chilean Copper Exploration

precious metals investing

Freegold Reports Golden Summit Drill Results and Updates Progress Toward 2027 PFS

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Positions Wolverine Heavy REE Project Alongside Strange Lake and Tanbreez in Geological Peer Comparison