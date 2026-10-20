TechnipFMC and bp Sign MoU for Supply of 20K Subsea Production Systems

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BP,OTC:BPAQF Exploration & Production Inc., a subsidiary of BP,OTC:BPAQF p.l.c. (NYSE: BP,OTC:BPAQF), which sets out a framework for BP,OTC:BPAQF and TechnipFMC to cooperate in connection with the supply of 20,000 psi (20K) subsea tree systems for BP,OTC:BPAQF's Paleogene projects in the Gulf of America.

The MoU allows both parties to identify and work cooperatively on early opportunities and future technology development in support of greater schedule certainty and improved project outcomes.

Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and CEO at TechnipFMC, commented: "The MoU reflects our commitment to advancing the deployment of standardized 20K solutions. By combining proven technologies with repeatable and systematic project delivery, TechnipFMC can help improve predictability and performance across future developments."

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "expect," "believe," "estimated," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, including our assumptions and projections regarding the expected benefits of the collaboration agreement, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI ® , iFEED ® and iComplete ® ), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 22,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients' success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on X @TechnipFMC.

Investor relations
Matt Seinsheimer
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Tel: +1 281 260 3665
Email: Matt Seinsheimer

James Davis
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 281 260 3665
Email: James Davis

Media relations
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Senior Manager, Communications
Tel: +1 281 591 4495
Email: Lauren McGarry

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