Team Liquid and longtime partner Alienware are launching The Pro Lab, a groundbreaking global training program. This initiative aims to quantify and analyze core cognitive skills that define a successful esports athlete, transforming the professional training experience and establishing new industry-wide practices. Until now, professional esports training has been informed by disparate game-specific data and ...

Until now, professional esports training has been informed by disparate game-specific data and rudimentary KPIs. Team Liquid and Alienware saw this as an opportunity to develop an approach rooted in quantifiable game-agnostic data, focusing on cognitive skills synonymous with peak competitive performance such as anticipatory skills, divided attention, emotional regulation, automaticity and more. The Pro Lab is a first-of-its-kind training space backed by esports science, fundamentally changing not only the way these athletes train but how they grow and evolve along with the industry.

Team Liquid and Alienware intend to eventually release findings in an effort to democratize the data and insights, encouraging industry-wide adoption of new best practices. The partners also plan to make the Pro Lab available to select students and academic institutions for additional research to continue enhancing training protocols.

"Team Liquid has always been committed to putting its players first," says Steve Arhancet, Co-CEO and Co-Owner of Team Liquid. "The Pro Lab, in partnership with Alienware, is the next stage in that evolution. Our main focus will be working smarter to provide our players with the resources to learn about themselves, their habits, their strengths, and areas of improvement so we can continue to grow and compete at the highest levels."

"Over the course of the last decade, the core of this partnership has always been a shared desire to empower and elevate not only Team Liquid athletes, but the industry overall. The Pro Lab is an extension of just that," says Chris Saylor , Alienware Marketing Director. "To support Team Liquid and go on this groundbreaking journey with them is what Alienware is all about and we look forward to what's to come."

The Pro Lab is powered by top-of-the-line Alienware and Dell Technologies equipment. Some of the award-winning and best-in-class technology includes:

  • The Alienware Aurora R13 and Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitors.
  • A specially configured Dell Precision 7920 workstation, processing high-volume, real-time reports in AI applications and powering 6 Alienware 25 Gaming Monitors at once.
  • A Dell PowerEdge R740xd2 server to maximize uptime for data-intensive workloads.

Team Liquid's performance scientists and analysts will use these high-performance systems to run NeurOlympics software from BrainsFirst, setting a primary baseline for each athlete.

To identify critical areas of growth for Team Liquid's competitive teams, the core cognitive testing will be classified into four main categories: attention, memory, control, and anticipation. From there, this testing technology ecosystem will allow ThePro Lab team to aggregate and analyze valuable data, pivot the training approach where needed, and ultimately help players optimize their performance through this scientific program of testing, research, and education.

"Similar to the development of our training facilities, we believe The Pro Lab will make waves in the esports industry and beyond," says Victor Goossens , Founder and Co-CEO of Team Liquid. "There are core skills that we look for in every successful competitor, and this program will help uncover new universal guidelines and KPIs that we hope will one day serve as industry-wide benchmarks when it comes to player training."

With the holistic use of Alienware and Dell Technologies hardware, BrainsFirst software and support from aXiomatic Gaming's wealth of sports performance expertise, this comprehensive program will uncover foundational insights that will drive the next generation of esports training.

The Pro Lab will be integrated into the larger Utrecht, Netherlands and Santa Monica, California Alienware Training Facilities, which are also currently undergoing extensive renovations.

Alienware supports Team Liquid's 110+ athletes and 120+ support staff across five continents through providing cutting-edge gaming PCs, monitors, headsets, peripherals and an array of Dell Technologies solutions, delivering the technical power needed to perform at the highest level. Together, Alienware and Team Liquid have launched two Alienware Training Facilities, setting the standard for multiple organizations to follow, won countless championships, become leading industry advocates, working continuously to foster a culture of inclusion and accessibility.

For more information, visit The Pro Lab her e , check out The Pro Lab press kit here , and learn more about the Alienware Training Facilities here .

Historically, esports training has been rooted in game-specific data and basic KPIs but, research has shown that there are a vast amount of factors that directly impact an athlete's performance, many of them outside of the game.

The Pro Lab marks a global initiative to deliver the esports industry's first data-informed, insights-driven training program to elevate player performance

The Pro Lab is breaking this tradition and taking an entirely new approach by identifying game-agnostic, cognitive skill sets for esport athletes and will aggregate this testing data to be synthesized and analyzed by a team of scientists and researchers.

Team Liquid's coaches and managers will leverage these insights to inform holistic, more effective training regimens to accelerate the improvement of player abilities.

This is a serious, multi-year project and investment from both organizations, with the goal of setting new, elevated standards for esports training.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

"Magic: The Gathering" Designer, Richard Garfield, Partners with WAX Studios to Deliver PvP Gaming Mode for Blockchain Brawlers

WAX Studios Web3 gaming vision is to put the fun back into P2E via new player-versus-player competitions crafted by legendary game designer Richard Garfield

WAX Studios, a gaming and blockchain services studio created by the founders of the WAX Blockchain has partnered with Magic: the Gathering creator Richard Garfield to create a player-versus-player (PvP) gaming experience within WAX Studios' highly successful play-to-earn (P2E) non-fungible token (NFT) game, Blockchain Brawlers.

BIG3 Reaches 100,000 Followers in Ownership Discord in Only 7 Days

Discord channel is home to regular updates on the BIG3's upcoming groundbreaking ownership NFT drop

Today, the BIG3 surpassed 100,000 followers in its ownership Discord channel in seven days as the league's upcoming innovative NFT drop has uniquely connected with fans.

A METAVERSE COLLISION: STAR ATLAS AND THE SANDBOX COLLABORATE FOR THE FIRST TIME

Gamers can be rewarded for bringing their favorite faction from the leading Solana metaverse to The Sandbox on Ethereum via the Star Atlas VoxEdit Contest

Star Atlas, a next-gen metaverse with triple-a game design and Unreal Engine 5 graphics built on the Solana blockchain, and The Sandbox, a leading decentralized gaming metaverse and subsidiary of Animoca Brands today announced the first step in revolutionizing gaming interoperability between the Ethereum and Solana blockchains. The relationship between the two metaverse environments launches with the Star Atlas VoxEdit contest which opens for submissions on May 2 at 00:00 a.m. (UTC) and runs until May 15 at 23:59 p.m. (UTC) .

TransPerfect Named Best QA & Localization Service Provider by 2022 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards

TransPerfect the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its TransPerfect Gaming Solutions (TGS) division has been named Best QA & Localization Service Provider by the 2022 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards.

TransPerfect is the world's largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect)

This distinction was awarded to TransPerfect for demonstrating excellence in quality assurance and localization for mobile game releases and updates over the last year.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards are decided by a large panel of industry judges who focus on all elements of game development and publication. Hundreds of companies were evaluated across multiple criteria. TransPerfect was named the Best QA & Localization Service Provider from a group of finalists that included industry leaders such as Quantic Lab and GameScribes.

"I am proud and honored to see the team's passion and commitment to excellence in QA and localization recognized by our clients and this respected industry group," said Barnaby Wass , Senior Vice President of Production for TransPerfect.

TransPerfect Gaming Solutions offers a multitude of services ranging from localization, audio services and art design to quality assurance, testing, and more.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Gaming is a rapidly growing sector for TransPerfect. We are proud to be recognized for our work in this field."

About TransPerfect Gaming Solutions
TranPerfect Gaming Solutions is TransPerfect's specialized division offering a wide variety of video game globalization solutions for international storytelling.

TransPerfect Gaming Solutions offers a multitude of services ranging from localization, audio services, and art design to quality assurance, testing, and more. This division leverages a worldwide network of production centers, testing facilities, and studios. TransPerfect Gaming Solutions services many of the world's most renowned games and gaming brands.

To find out more, visit: www.transperfect.com/gaming

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100+ cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York , with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong . For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transperfect-named-best-qa--localization-service-provider-by-2022-pocket-gamer-mobile-games-awards-301534344.html

SOURCE TransPerfect

RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR, CUSTOMER SERVICE OPERATOR OF THE YEAR AND SOCIAL GAMING OPERATOR OF THE YEAR AT EGR NORTH AMERICA AWARDS 2022

RSI Scores Hat Trick by Winning Three Prestigious Awards for BetRivers & PlaySugarHouse Brands

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI") has been named Operator of the Year, Customer Service Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year at the EGR North America Awards 2022. The EGR Awards are regarded as the gold standard in the online gaming industry, celebrating excellence in the North American online gaming industry. The independent panel of judges for these premier gaming awards, who are all e-gaming experts, recognize the leading operators who have demonstrated outstanding performance over the past year.

Move Over Men: Multitasking Moms are Taking Over Mobile Gaming

Mother's Day Survey of 33,000 Moms by Mobile Social Competition Gaming Creator AviaGames Reveals Impact of Gaming on Entertainment, Family Connection and Stress Relief

A recent survey from AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition gaming platform, revealed that multitasking moms are breaking barriers and defying the historically male-dominated gamer stereotype, as a growing number turn to mobile gaming for everyday entertainment, family connection and stress relief. With Mother's Day around the corner, AviaGames engaged its community of Pocket7Games moms via an informal survey of over 33,000 U.S. female players with children to learn more about why they game and how mobile gaming fits into their busy lifestyles.

