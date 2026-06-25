Tartisan Nickel Corp. Retains Tetra Tech to Complete PFS Gap Analysis for the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Retains Tetra Tech to Complete PFS Gap Analysis for the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Tetra Tech⁠ Canada Inc. (Tetra Tech) to conduct an independent review of the existing Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project and deliver a structured Goal-Actual-Plan Analysis (GAP) identifying the technical, commercial, and compliance work required to advance the Kenbridge Project to the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) level.

The Tetra Tech Team will preform a PFS GAP Analysis and prepare a Technical Memorandum for Tartisan's Internal use that includes the outcomes of the following services:

  • Assess the quality, completeness and assumptions of the current PEA
  • Identify gaps relative to PFS requirements (technical, data, and test work)
  • Prioritise gaps and recommend a staged work program with cost/time estimates to close them.

The review will be based on the information contained within the "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Kenbridge Nickel Project - NI 43-101 & 43-101F1 technical Report, dated August 26, 2022", along with all relevant information on the Kenbridge Project to date.

Tetra Tech is a globally recognized engineering and consulting firm with extensive experience in mining, critical minerals, feasibility studies, mine engineering, environmental services, and project development. The firm provides mining consulting services ranging from conceptual evaluations through feasibility studies and detailed engineering.

Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp., commented:

"Engaging Tetra Tech represents a significant milestone in the advancement of the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project. The Gap Analysis will provide a clear roadmap of the technical, engineering, environmental, and permitting work required to move Kenbridge toward a Pre-Feasibility Study. As demand for critical minerals continues to grow, Tartisan remains committed to unlocking the value of this high-grade nickel sulphide deposit located in the heart of Northwestern Ontario."

Appleby goes on to state: "We believe that completion of the PFS Gap Analysis will assist in optimizing resource expansion, engineering, metallurgical testing, environmental baseline studies, and project permitting as Kenbridge advances toward development".

About the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project

The Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project is located near Sioux Narrows in the Kenora Mining District of Northwestern Ontario. Kenbridge is one of Canada's highest-grade undeveloped nickel-copper sulphide deposits and is strategically positioned to contribute to the North American critical minerals supply chain.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P. Geo., an Independent Consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp. Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Project near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger, Glatz Turtle Pond Project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 158,195,904 shares issued and outstanding (162,616,961 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302740

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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