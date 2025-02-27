Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes Initial Data Interpretation from the Airborne EM26 Survey, Turtle Pond Knight Danger Nickel-Copper-Platinum Project

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: A2D) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed $1,797,000.00 in flow-through financing. This was comprised of 5,615,625 flow-through units of the Company at the price of $0.32 per unit for an aggregate subscription price of $1,798.000. Each unit comprises one flow-through share and one-half of one warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.70 per warrant share for a period of 18 months from the Closing date. A finder's commission of 6% cash and 6% brokers warrants was paid to eligible agents including but not limited to GloRes Securities Limited. The units issued under the flow-through financing are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Popular Lists
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Popular Lists
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
February 27, 2025
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA)("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the data acquisition and initial interpretation from a Helicopter-Borne Target EM26 Magnetic and VLF Geophysical Survey on the Turtle Pond Knight Danger ("Turtle Pond") nickel-copper-platinum property near Dryden, Ontario. The survey was intended to search for mineralization that is associated with magnetic anomalies from the presence of pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite host rocks.
The airborne magnetic survey, conducted by Expert Geophysics Limited, collected electromagnetic and magnetic data using a cesium vapor magnetometer in a separate towed- bird for collecting measurements of the intensity of the earth's magnetic field to provide detailed insights into the geological features of the Turtle Pond property. Initial results indicate promising anomalies that may correlate with the presence of Nickel, Copper, and PGE mineralization. Additional geophysical interpretation and integration of previous geophysical data from Turtle Pond is underway which will help the Company to fully understand the implications of these findings and to refine exploration strategies moving forward in 2025.
"Our team is excited about the preliminary results of the magnetic survey which suggests that Turtle Pond has potential for significant mineral deposits including PGM's," said Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. "Next steps involve an in-depth interpretation of the data to identify drill targets and enhance our understanding of subsurface geology. This survey represents a significant step forward in the exploration and evaluation of the property's mineral potential."
The Turtle Pond Property is strategically located in a region known for its mineral deposit potential, and Tartisan Nickel Corp. remains optimistic about the potential for economic mineralization. The results from the magnetic survey will be integrated with existing geological and previous drill and assay data to support our ongoing exploration efforts.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is committed to a thorough and responsible exploration process, prioritizing environmental stewardship and community engagement. The company will continue to collaborate closely with local stakeholders as it progresses with exploration initiatives.
An Assessment Report on the Turtle Pond Knight Danger Property has been filed.
Additionally, Tartisan Nickel Corp. will host Booth 3035 at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, March 2nd to 5th, 2025, Toronto Convention Centre, Ontario. We look forward to sharing the Tartisan story and connecting with investors.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project in Northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Turtle Pond Knight Danger Project in Northwestern Ontario.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 130,995,782 shares outstanding (137,784,671 fully diluted).
Dean MacEachern P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
TN:CNX
The Conversation (0)
29 November 2022
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,798,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.32 per Unit
The proceeds from the flow-through financing are being used to fund the exploration, development, advancement and feasibility of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Kenora Mining District, Ontario. The Company has commenced the work program as outlined in the July 2022 P.E.A (SEDAR).
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. The Company has an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp. and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: A2D). There are 114,538,128 shares outstanding after this current issuance.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146020
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
29 August 2022
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Files Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario, on SEDAR
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion and filing of the Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") for the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario (SEDAR August 26, 2022). The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. The property is covered by patented and unpatented mining claims totalling 4,108.42 ha. Since 1937, 665 surface and underground drill holes totalling 99,741 meters have been completed on the property. Kenbridge has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with 13 level stations at 150 ft. (46 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.
The PEA was independently prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") of Brampton, Ontario under the supervision of Eugene J. Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET.
Highlights of the PEA (All currency is $CDN unless stated otherwise)
This PEA is focused solely on underground mining of the Mineral Resources at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and provides a solid base case for moving the Kenbridge Nickel Project forward. The PEA indicates a 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation, which would have the capacity and could potentially accelerate to 2,000 t.p.d. The mine plan assumes the potentially extractable tonnage of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources which assumes overall dilution of 47% (18% internal dilution from stope designs plus 29% external dilution) and a 94% mine recovery factor. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources represent 3,445,000 tonnes at 0.97% Ni, 0.52% Cu and 0.013% Co (74 Mlb Ni, 39.1 Mlb Cu). Inferred Mineral Resources represent 1,014,000 tonnes at 1.47% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.011% Co (32.7 Mlb Ni, 14.9 Mlb Cu). Metal prices are based on long-term industry consensus forecast with nickel representing the primary contribution to revenues. USD metal prices used in the PEA were USD$10/lb Ni, USD$4/lb Cu and USD$26/lb Co. A $USD:$CDN exchange rate of 0.78 is applied.
LOM revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at $837 million. LOM operating costs are estimated at $292 million. Mining costs are estimated at $38.93per tonne mined, processing costs are $17.74 per tonne and G&A costs are $7.96 per tonne. Cash operating costs are estimated at US$3.76/lb NiEq and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") are US$4.99/lb NiEq. LOM capital costs are estimated at $227 million and include pre-production capital costs of $133.7-million. Pre-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") is estimated at $182.5 million using a 5% discount rate. Pre-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") is 26%. Payback period is 3.5 years on an after-tax basis.
Mark Appleby President and CEO of Tartisan states: "The Kenbridge Nickel Project PEA is focused solely on the current underground Mineral Resource. There is excellent potential to increase and upgrade the quality of the near surface mineralization at Kenbridge thereby adding additional years of production or providing the basis for an increase in annual throughput. The PEA provides compelling evidence to move into Pre-Feasibility and for the Kenbridge Nickel Project to move into a production scenario. The Company has commenced the necessary baseline studies and has undertaken additional studies which are essential and necessary in Project Permitting. The Company continues to upgrade the access road to site with completion anticipated in late September, October 2022.
Cautionary Statement - The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this news release is intended to provide only an initial, high-level review of the project potential and design options. The PEA mine plan and economic model include numerous assumptions and the use of Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered to be too speculative to be used in an economic analysis except as allowed by NI 43-101 in PEA studies. There is no guarantee the project economics described herein will be achieved.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 108,922,503 shares outstanding (120,218,018 fully diluted).
Dean MacEachern P.Geo. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET are the respective Company and independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 and have read and approved the technical content of this News Release.
The Company has filed the PEA on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in accordance with NI 43-101.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135205
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
18 August 2022
VOX PROVIDES GOLD ROYALTY DEVELOPMENTS AND EXPLORATION UPDATES
Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF) (" Vox " or the " Company ") a returns focused precious metals royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners Norton Gold Fields Pty Ltd. (" Norton Gold "), Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) (" Northern Star "), Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX: BC8) (" Black Cat "), Norwest Minerals Limited (ASX: NWM) (" Norwest "), and Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (" Tartisan ").
Kyle Floyd , Chief Executive Officer stated: "The past two months have seen material progress on certain Vox gold royalty assets, with the opening of the Binduli North gold mine, ongoing construction at the Otto Bore gold mine by Northern Star and meaningful pre-production planning at the Bulong and Bulgera gold toll-treatment projects. This progress continues to support Vox management expectations of organic growth from 6 to 10 or more producing royalties by late 2023 and further revenue growth."
Key Updates
- Official opening of the Binduli North heap leach mine covered by the Janet Ivy gold royalty, released by Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.'s (HKSE: 2899) (" Zijin Mining ") subsidiary, Norton Gold ;
- Construction update for the Otto Bore gold mine by Northern Star;
- Final high grade drilling results at the Myhree gold deposit by Black Cat, which is covered by the Bulong royalty;
- Development of pit designs, completion of a potential site layout and preparations for Mining Lease application at the Bulgera gold deposit by Norwest; and
- Completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") and permitting update on the Kenbridge nickel project by Tartisan, indicating a potential 9-year mine life with a goal of production in approximately 3 years.
Janet Ivy (Producing – Western Australia ) – Binduli North Gold Mine Official Opening
- Vox holds an uncapped A$0.50 /tonne production royalty over the Janet Ivy gold mine in Western Australia ;
- In March 2022 , Zijin Mining filed a mining proposal for the Binduli North 5Mtpa heap leach gold project, which was further described in Vox's operator update released on June 9, 2022 ;
- On July 8, 2022 , the Western Australian State Government announced :
- "The McGowan Government has congratulated Norton Gold Fields for officially opening its A$278 million Binduli North heap leach project;
- The project created 300 jobs during construction and will employ 200 workers during production; and
- The operation has an estimated 10-year life span and is expected to produce an average of 75,000 ounces of gold per year."
- Vox Management Summary: The official opening of the Binduli North mine is a major growth milestone for Vox and expected to unlock annual royalty revenues of A$2M – A$2.5M over the mine's ~10-year life. This expansion was the key potential catalyst that supported Vox management's decision to acquire the Janet Ivy royalty for ~A$5.5M in March 2021 .
Otto Bore (Development – Western Australia ) – Construction Update
- Vox holds a 2.5% net smelter return royalty (between 42koz – 100koz cumulative production) over the Otto Bore gold project in Western Australia , acquired in conjunction with the producing Janet Ivy / Binduli North gold royalty in March 2021 ;
- On July 20, 2022 , Northern Star announced :
- At Thunderbox, open pit mining continued with D Zone pre-strip and the installation of key infrastructure at Otto Bore to support open pit mining operation;
- 12% of Northern Star's A$650M group growth capex in FY23 is to be spent at Yandal hub on:
- Completion of the Thunderbox mill expansion, which is on track and on budget for commissioning and ramp up in the first half of 2023;
- Establishment of the Otto Bore mine; and
- New tailings dam.
- Vox Management Summary: Otto Bore is expected to become Vox's seventh producing royalty asset, commencing in the second half of 2022. Northern Star are developing this new gold mine as a feed source for the low-cost Thunderbox mill ahead of Vox management expectations.
Bulong (Pre-Construction – Western Australia ) – Final Grade Control Drilling & Toll Treatment Update
- Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter royalty over part of the Bulong gold project in Western Australia ;
- On July 29, 2022 , Black Cat announced :
- Final Reverse Circulation (" RC ") grade control drilling at Myhree was undertaken in June 2022 . The first half of assay results have been returned and reinforced the high-grade open pit Ore Reserve of 0.6Mt @ 2.4 g/t Au for 46koz (1) ;
- Results include:
- 5m @ 19.63 g/t Au from 33m (22MYGC037);
- 7m @ 7.36 g/t Au from 30m (22MYGC038);
- 3m @ 7.29 g/t Au from 18m and 6m @ 13.91 g/t Au from 32m (22MYGC022);
- 4m @ 12.38 g/t Au from 37m (22MYGC036);
- 7m @ 4.89 g/t Au from 8m (22MYGC031);
- 3m @ 8.21 g/t Au from 6m (22MYGC032);
- 2m @ 10.24 g/t Au from 5m (22MYGC033);
- 4m @ 6.36 g/t Au from 27m (22MYGC039);
- 3m @ 11.12 g/t Au from 27m (22MYGC040);
- All grade control drilling at Myhree is now complete and remaining assays are expected in August 2022 ;
- Myhree open pit is fully approved and mining can commence once an ore processing solution is secured, discussions with interested parties are ongoing; and
- Black Cat's Managing Director, Gareth Solly , said, "Myhree was Black Cat's first discovery in 2018 and it is satisfying to know it has the potential to be our first producing mine. With the final results due within weeks, Myhree is now ready for production, subject to securing a processing solution for the high-grade ore."
- Vox Management Summary: Since Vox acquired the Bulong gold royalty from an Australian automotive group in September 2020 , the project has been aggressively advanced by Black Cat and is progressing closer to production. Black Cat is guiding towards potential commencement of toll-treated production from October 2022 onwards.
Bulgera (Exploration – Western Australia ) – Pit Designs & Mining Lease Application
- Vox acquired the uncapped 1% NSR royalty over the Bulgera gold project in Western Australia for A$225k in March 2021 ;
- On July 29, 2022 , Norwest announced :
- Economic pit optimisation shells were developed into proper pit designs for the Bulgera, Mercuiri and Price deposits and a site layout completed;
- The company is compiling information and taking steps required to lodge an application for converting the project exploration license to a mining license;
- The application is currently being compiled and submission to the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) in Western Australia is expected next quarter;
- Discussions to toll treat Bulgera gold resources continue with the local gold plant operator; and
- A program of drilling 15 x 200m RC holes to the west and east along strike from the Bulgera open cut has been approved and the commencement of this drill program is planned for 2023.
- Vox Management Summary: The Bulgera royalty was acquired for A$225k less than 18 months ago and is rapidly being fast-tracked towards a development decision with a mining license application expected next quarter. We look forward to the outcomes of ongoing discussions with the local gold plant operator regarding potential toll treatment.
Kenbridge (Development – Canada ) – Preliminary Economic Assessment Results & Permitting Update
- Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter return royalty on part of the Kenbridge nickel-copper project in Canada , which is subject to a full buyback right for C$1.5M in favour of Tartisan. Vox's 1% NSR royalty was originally created in January 2018 as part of a debt settlement between former Kenbridge project operator Canadian Arrow Mines Limited and Breakwater Resources Limited (as a subsidiary of Nyrstar);
- On July 12, 2022 , Tartisan announced the completion of a positive PEA for the Kenbridge Nickel Project (2) , with the following highlights:
- A 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation;
- Life of mine revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at C$837 million (assuming USD metal prices of USD$10 /lb Ni, USD$4 /lb Cu and USD$26 /lb Co and a USD:CAD exchange rate of 0.78);
- Measured and Indicated mineral resources represent 3,508,000 tonnes at 0.70% Ni, 0.35% Cu and 0.01% Co (54 Mlb Ni, 27 Mlb Cu); and
- Inferred mineral resources represent 1,013,000 tonnes at 1.21% Ni, 0.56% Cu and 0.01% Co (27 Mlb Ni, 13 Mlb Cu).
- On August 16, 2022 , Tartisan announced that:
- Initial environmental baseline studies have concluded;
- "Phase 2" environmental baseline studies have commenced and are outlined as follows:
- Bathymetry for receiving waterbodies/Lakes surrounding the project;
- Fisheries Studies on creeks and lakes surrounding the project;
- Surface water quality sampling, stream flow monitoring and data download, and groundwater quality sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations;
- Water Quality Profiling and Sampling from receiving waterbodies;
- Stage 1 Archeology Assessment;
- Stage 1 Geochemistry Assessment; and
- Tartisan's CEO Mark Appleby commented, " Baseline studies continue at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and signify the Company's commitment to an approximate three years to production timeline. The Company is continuing to review and implement all necessary steps in the permitting and mining approval process. The recently announced PEA results outlined robust economics and significant value of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full PEA Report will be available on SEDAR shortly ".
- Vox Management Summary: The Kenbridge royalty rights were acquired as part of the Nyrstar/Breakwater Resources portfolio of royalties in January 2021 and the project operator is now guiding towards potential first production in approximately three years. As a past-producing underground nickel-copper mine with an existing 609m shaft, this project has potential to be fast-tracked back into production.
Qualified Person
Timothy J. Strong , MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.
About Vox
Vox is a returns focused precious metals royalty company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest return on invested capital in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.
Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".
The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, summaries of operator updates provided by management and the potential impact on the Company of such operator updates, statements regarding expectations for the timing of commencement of development, construction at and/or resource production from various mining projects, expectations regarding the size, quality and exploitability of the resources at various mining projects, future operations and work programs of Vox's mining operator partners, the receipt of future royalty payments derived from various royalty assets of Vox, anticipated future cash flows and future financial reporting by Vox, and requirements for and operator ability to receive regulatory approvals.
Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Vox to control or predict, that may cause Vox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals and third party consents, the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations from which Vox will receive royalties, including risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Vox's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.
Vox has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Technical and Third-Party Information
Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production from a property.
References & Notes:
(1)
The Myhee drilling results and information in Black Cat's 29 July 2022 announcement that relates to geology, and planning was complied by Mr. Iain Levy, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. See https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220729/pdf/45c9knjl083f5m.pdf .
(2)
Tartisan's press release titled, "Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment For The Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario" dated 12 July 2022. Dean MacEachern, P.Geo. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET are the respective Tartisan and independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101. See https://tartisannickel.com/tartisan-nickel-corp-provides-positive-preliminary-economic-assessment-for-the-kenbridge-nickel-project-kenora-mining-district-northwestern-ontario/ .
SOURCE Vox Royalty Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/18/c7341.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
16 August 2022
Tartisan Nickel Corp.: Environmental Baseline Studies Enter Second Phase at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the initial environmental baseline studies have concluded, and that "Phase 2" environmental baseline studies have commenced at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.
Tartisan had previously announced that Knight Piesold Consulting ("KP") and Blue Heron Environmental ("BH") have been retained to carry out these various time sensitive environmental baseline studies (SEDAR). Environmental baseline studies are critical in the permitting and approvals process and overall advancement of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Company is taking the necessary steps to advance the Kenbridge Nickel Project with the goal of nickel-copper production in approximately three years.
Work in "Phase 2" is outlined as follows:
- - Bathymetry for receiving waterbodies/Lakes surrounding the project
- - Fisheries Studies on creeks and lakes surrounding the project
- - Surface Water Quality Sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
- - Water Quality Profiling and Sampling from receiving waterbodies
- - Stream Flow Monitoring and data download from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
- - Groundwater Quality Sampling from spring 2022 installed monitoring stations
- - Stage 1 Archeology Assessment
- - Stage 1 Geochemistry Assessment
Tartisan Nickel Corp. CEO Mark Appleby commented, "Baseline studies continue at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and signify the Company's commitment to an approximate three years to production timeline. The Company is continuing to review and implement all necessary steps in the permitting and mining approval process. The recently announced PEA results outlined robust economics and significant value of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full PEA Report will be available on SEDAR shortly."
The Kenbridge Nickel Project is located via the Trans-Canada Highway, 10.2 km from the township of Sioux Narrows. The Kenbridge Nickel Project has a Mineral Resource Estimate (SEDAR: June 1, 2021), a 622-meter three compartment shaft with two underground level workstations and has never been mined. As previously announced, Tartisan has retained P & E Mining Consultants Inc. to update the historic Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The full Kenbridge Nickel Project PEA Report will be filed on SEDAR.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru amongst other assets.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 108,922,503 shares outstanding (120,218,018 fully diluted).
Dean MacEachern P. Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133963
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
12 July 2022
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") for the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. Kenbridge has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with level stations at 150 ft. (45 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.
The PEA was independently prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") of Brampton, Ontario under the supervision of Eugene J. Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET.
Highlights of the PEA (All currency is $CDN unless stated otherwise)
This PEA is focused solely on mining of the Mineral Resources at the Kenbridge Nickel Project underground mine and provides a solid base case for moving the Kenbridge Project forward. The PEA indicates a 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500 tonne per day underground mining and processing operation. The mine plan assumes the potentially extractable tonnage of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources which assumes overall dilution of 47% (18% internal dilution from stope designs plus 29% external dilution) and a 94% mine recovery factor. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources represent 3,508,000 tonnes at 0.70% Ni, 0.35% Cu and 0.01% Co (54 Mlb Ni, 27 Mlb Cu). Inferred Mineral Resources represent 1,013,000 tonnes at 1.21% Ni, 0.56% Cu and 0.01% Co (27 Mlb Ni, 13 Mlb Cu). Metal prices are based on long-term industry consensus forecast with nickel representing the primary contribution to revenues. USD metal prices used in the PEA were USD$10/lb Ni, USD$4/lb Cu and USD$26/lb Co. A $USD:$CDN exchange rate of 0.78 is applied. Life of mine ("LOM") processing recovers 200,900 tonnes of nickel concentrate at 15% Ni and 66,900 tonnes of copper concentrate at 24% Cu. This results in 52.6 million lbs of payable Ni and 30.7 million lbs of payable Cu.
LOM revenues from net smelter returns are estimated at $837 million. LOM operating costs are estimated at $292 million. Mining costs are estimated at $38.94 per tonne mined, processing costs are $17.74 per tonne and G&A costs are $7.96 per tonne. Cash operating costs are estimated at US$3.76/lb NiEq and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") are US$4.99/lb NiEq. LOM capital costs are estimated at $227 million and include pre-production capital costs of $134 million. Pre-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") is estimated at $183 million using a 5% discount rate. Pre-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") is 26%.
Net cash flow of $837 million less operating costs of $292 million less royalties of $22 million less closure costs of $10 million less capital expenditures of $227 million less taxes of $105 million results in an after-tax cash flow of $180 million. After-tax NPV using a 5% discount rate is estimated at $109 million and after-tax IRR is estimated at 20%. Financial highlights are shown in Tables 1 and 2 below.
Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan, states: "We are extremely pleased with the results of the PEA which is focused solely on the current underground Mineral Resource. There remains excellent potential to increase and upgrade the quality of the near surface mineralization at Kenbridge thereby adding additional years of production or providing the basis for an increase in annual throughput. By adjusting the mining plan to be an underground operation it allows Tartisan to utilize the existing shaft infrastructure thereby accessing higher grades of mineralization early in the proposed mine life. The PEA provides compelling evidence to move towards Feasibility and for the Kenbridge Nickel Project to move into production. The Company has commenced the necessary baseline studies which are essential and necessary in Project Permitting and is upgrading the access road to site with completion anticipated in September 2022. Tartisan continues to develop positive relationships with its surrounding First Nations through its First Nation consulting partner Talon Resources and Community development Inc. Every effort is being made for the Tartisan Kenbridge Project to become a part of the nickel supply chain this decade!"
Table 1: Net Present Value and Internal Rate of Return Calculations
|Pre-Tax
|After Tax
|Undiscounted NPV ($M)
|286
|181
|NPV (5%) ($M)
|183
|109
|IRR (%)
|26
|20
|Payback (years)
|3.4
|3.5
Table 2: PEA Financial Highlights
|General
|Value
|Nickel Price (US$/lb)
|10
|Copper Price (US$/lb)
|4
|Cobalt Price (US$/lb)
|26
|Exchange Rate (US$:C$)
|0.78
|LOM (years)
|9.0
|Production
|Ni Production (Mlb)
|52.6
|Cu Production (Mlb)
|30.7
|NiEq Mine Production (Mlb)
|65.3
|Average NiEq Annual Production (Mlb)
|7.3
|Operating Costs
|Mining Cost ($/t Mined)
|38.93
|Processing Cost ($/t Processed)
|17.74
|G&A Cost ($/t Processed)
|7.96
|Total Operating Costs ($/t Processed)
|64.64
|NSR Royalty after 1.5% buyback (%)
|2.50
|Cash Costs (US$/lb NiEq)
|3.76
|AISC (US$/lb NiEq)
|4.99
|Capital Costs
|Initial Capital ($M)
|133.7
|Sustaining Capital ($M)
|93.1
|Closure Costs ($M)
|10.0
|Financials
|Pre-Tax
|After-Tax
|NPV (5%) ($M)
|182.5
|109.1
|IRR (%)
|26
|20
|Payback (years)
|3.4
|3.5
The previous Mineral Resource Estimate on the Kenbridge Project was disclosed on September 2, 2020, and was based on a combination of pit-constrained and out-of-pit Mineral Resources. There has since been 10 holes drilled in 2021. Updated engineering studies have indicated that potential pit-constrained Mineral Resources are less economic than out-of-pit Mineral Resources. Therefore, the new drill holes have been incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate based on a potential underground mining operation, as presented in Table 3 below. The effective date of the Mineral Resource is July 6, 2022.
|Table 3
Mineral Resource Estimate(1-4)
|Class
|Cut-off
NSR C$/t
|Tonnes
(k)
|Ni
(%)
|Ni
(Mlb)
|Cu
(%)
|Cu
(Mlb)
|Co
(%)
|Co
(Mlb)
|NSR
(C$/t)
|Measured
|100
|1,867
|0.99
|41.0
|0.50
|20.6
|0.017
|0.7
|184.40
|Indicated
|100
|1,578
|0.95
|33.0
|0.53
|18.5
|0.009
|0.3
|180.26
|Meas+Ind
|100
|3,445
|0.97
|74.0
|0.52
|39.1
|0.013
|1.0
|182.51
|Inferred
|100
|1,014
|1.47
|32.7
|0.67
|14.9
|0.011
|0.2
|263.38
Note: Ni =Nickel Cu = Copper, Co = Cobalt, NSR = Net Smelter Return.
1. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
2. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
3. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
4. The Mineral Resources were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council.
5. The Mineral Resource Estimate is based on US$ metal prices of $8.25/lb Ni, $4.00/lb Cu, $26/lb Co. The US$:CDN$ exchange rate used was 0.76.
6. The NSR estimate uses flotation recoveries of 75% for Ni, 77% for Cu, 40% for Co and smelter payables of 92% for Ni, 96% for Cu, 50% for Co.
7. Mineral Resources were determined to be potentially extractable with the longhole mining method based on an underground mining cost of $77/t mined, processing of $19/t and G&A costs of $4/t.
Cautionary Statement - The reader is advised that the PEA summarized in this news release is intended to provide only an initial, high-level review of the project potential and design options. The PEA mine plan and economic model include numerous assumptions and the use of Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered to be too speculative to be used in an economic analysis except as allowed by NI 43-101 in PEA studies. There is no guarantee the project economics described herein will be achieved.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 108,922,503 shares outstanding (120,218,018 fully diluted).
Dean MacEachern, P.Geo. and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET are the respective Company and independent Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 and have read and approved the technical content of this News Release.
The Company will file the PEA on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in accordance with NI 43-101 within 45 days of this news release.
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130620
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
20 February
Chalice Mining Makes Metallurgical "Breakthrough" at Gonneville Project
Chalice Mining ( ASX:CHN,OTC Pink:CGMLF) said on Monday (February 17) that it has made an important metallurgical breakthrough at its Gonneville projected, located in Western Australia.
The company said a hydrometallurgical process for nickel concentrate is no longer needed, as recent testwork results confirm that two saleable, smelter-grade flotation concentrates can be produced across the entire sulphide resource.
Managing Director and CEO Alex Dorsch said in a press release that this new information "materially reduces" capital and operating costs for Gonneville, also substantially reducing technical risk and process complexity.
Gonneville was discovered by Chalice geologists in 2020, and is wholly owned by Chalice Mining. The company says it is the first discovery of its kind in Australia, hosting palladium, platinum, nickel, copper and cobalt.
In 2024, the discovery was the recipient of two major project status honours, one from Western Australian Premier Roger Cook in September, and another from Commonwealth Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic in October.
These recognitions underscore the project’s role in Australia’s future critical minerals ambition.
Chalice is currently working on a prefeasibility study for Gonneville, and said testwork and optimisation will continue through the first quarter. Prefeasibility work began in 2023, with completion targeted in mid-2025.
In July 2024, Chalice signed a non-binding strategic memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi (TSE:8058).
The company said at the time that this arrangement will be beneficial to the project, allowing for collaboration on marketing and offtake solutions and improvements in optimization for Gonneville.
Under Australia's newly legislated Critical Minerals Production Tax Incentive, the project may receive a 10 percent tax offset for its carbon-in-leach leaching, which qualifies as an eligible expenditure.
Shares of Chalice rose as high as AU$1.60 after the news on Monday, but pulled back later in the week.
Chalice said it is well positioned moving forward, with AU$90 million in cash and listed investments.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
19 February
Anglo American to Sell Nickel Business to MMG for Up to US$500 Million
Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) has agreed to sell its Brazil nickel operations to MMG Singapore Resources, a subsidiary of MMG (OTC Pink:MMLTF,HKEX:1208), for a cash consideration of up to US$500 million.
According to a Tuesday (February 18) press release, the transaction includes Anglo American’s Barro Alto and Codemin ferronickel operations, along with two development projects, Jacaré and Morro Sem Boné.
The purchase price comprises an upfront payment of US$350 million, a potential price-linked earnout of up to US$100 million and a further US$50 million contingent on a final investment decision for the development projects.
The transaction remains subject to regulatory and competition approvals, with completion expected by Q3 2025.
Anglo American Chief Executive Duncan Wanblad said the sale is a key milestone in furthering the company’s restructuring strategy, which involves divesting certain assets to focus on copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients.
“Today’s agreement, together with those signed in November 2024 to sell our steelmaking coal business, is expected to generate a total of up to US$5.3 billion of gross cash proceeds, reflecting the high quality of our steelmaking coal and nickel businesses,” Wanblad explained, adding that the company sees MMG as a safe and responsible operator.
MMG Chief Executive Cao Liang described the acquisition as a strategic move to diversify the company’s asset base and expand its presence in Latin America, highlighting MMG’s longstanding collaboration with Anglo American.
Anglo American’s nickel operations serve both the stainless steel and battery sectors, and Barro Alto is the only nickel mine globally that is certified by the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance.
Together, the company's assets produced 39,400 metric tons of nickel in 2024.
Since last year, Anglo American has been refocusing to concentrate on key commodities while divesting non-core assets.
As mentioned, in November 2024, it reached agreements to sell its steelmaking coal business.
Anglo American has also announced plans to divest its De Beers diamond unit, and is proceeding with the planned demerger of its platinum operations, which is expected to be completed by June 2025.
Platinum remains key for the automotive industry, and despite growing demand for electric vehicles, which do not use platinum-group metals, the company believes supply constraints in South Africa could support future pricing.
Anglo American will retain a 19.9 percent stake in the demerged platinum unit, but will not have board representation. The company has stated that it intends to gradually reduce its stake over time.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
12 February
Nornickel's Net Profit Dips 37 Percent as Western Sanctions and Market Hurdles Persist
Moscow-based miner Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) reported a 37 percent decline in net profit for 2024, citing ongoing western sanctions and lower metal prices as primary factors affecting its financial performance.
According to the company’s 2024 financial results, consolidated revenue fell 13 percent year-on-year to US$12.5 billion. EBITDA was down 25 percent to US$5.2 billion, with net profit dropping 37 percent to US$1.8 billion.
Company President Vladimir Potanin said that geopolitical restrictions, reduced access to western equipment and shifting trade patterns have negatively impacted the company’s ability to generate cashflow.
“Our business as part of Russian economy remains under significant external pressure. Sanctions and restrictions as well as falling prices of our key metals continued to weigh on our revenue, profitability and ability to generate cash flow," Potanin commented in a press release shared on Monday (February 10).
“Nevertheless, in 2024 we managed to focus on operations and reverse the negative momentum."
CFO Sergei Malyshev said that Nornickel’s board would not recommend paying dividends for 2024.
Although Nornickel itself is not directly sanctioned, broader measures against Russian industries have led to reduced purchases from western clients, disrupted payment channels and logistical difficulties.
The company has redirected its sales to Asian markets to mitigate these effects.
Nornickel is forecasting a global nickel surplus of 150,000 metric tons in 2025, the same as its 2024 surplus estimate. In terms of the market for palladium, which it also produces, it's expected to remain balanced.
The company notes that the US administration’s policy direction on vehicle electrification could influence palladium demand, given its use in internal combustion engine exhaust systems.
Nornickel was tight-lipped about its discussions surrounding a Chinese joint venture.
In December, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters the company was in talks with Chinese conglomerate Xiamen C&D (SHA:600153) to establish a joint venture to process Nornickel’s copper raw material into metal. Nornickel confirmed the negotiations at the time, and said in a conference call this week that it can't disclose further details.
Nickel market facing challenges in 2025
On a macro level, the nickel market is under pressure due to oversupply and slow demand growth.
The base metal experienced price volatility in 2024, with a brief surge in the first quarter followed by a decline, closing the year in the US$15,000 to US$15,200 per metric ton range.
Industry analysts have pointed to a continued supply glut as a key factor suppressing prices.
For instance, Indonesian production has expanded significantly in recent years, adding to the global nickel surplus. Efforts to rebalance the market have been slow, with limited price recovery expected in 2025.
The potential policy shifts under US President Donald Trump’s administration could further influence the global nickel market. The Inflation Reduction Act, introduced under the previous administration, imposed restrictions on the sourcing of critical minerals for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Current rules require that nickel suppliers meet foreign entity of concern standards to qualify for tax credits in the US EV market.
Under existing provisions, companies linked to China, Russia, Iran or North Korea cannot hold more than 25 percent control over entities supplying critical minerals for US EV batteries.
This has affected Indonesian nickel exports, as many projects in the country have significant Chinese ownership.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
11 February
Blackstone Minerals Expands Portfolio with Mankayan Copper-Gold Project Acquisition
In a strategic move that marks a significant expansion beyond the company's nickel-mining operations, Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX,OTC Pink:BLSTF,FWB:B9S) has announced a merger of equals with IDM International to acquire the Mankayan copper-gold project in the Philippines.
This acquisition positions Blackstone to leverage its expertise in the evolving mining landscape, driven by energy transition requirements, according to Blackstone Managing Director Scott Williamson.
"We can leverage (the) experience that we have from operating in Vietnam, which is a similar jurisdiction. We've operated in Vietnam for the last five or six years; we've been focused on nickel in Vietnam. Now we can use that team and our expertise in developing mines in Vietnam to the Mankayan project in the Philippines," he explained.
The Mankayan project is renowned for its high-grade copper and gold potential, supported by impressive historical drill results. Williamson emphasized the project's significance, indicating the potential for a substantial resource expansion.
Blackstone's future plans for the Mankayan project include an aggressive exploration and development strategy.
"We're looking to do a bit of geophysics, but then also, once the merger has been completed, assuming it is all successful, then we would look to do further drilling. We think that there's opportunity to expand the resource," Williamson said.
The Philippines presents a favorable backdrop for this acquisition. Williamson pointed out that the government's pro-mining stance, coupled with successful operations by other companies in the region, creates an opportune climate for development.
Watch the full interview with Blackstone Minerals Managing Director Scott Williamson above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX,OTC Pink:BLSTF,FWB:B9S). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Blackstone Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Blackstone Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Blackstone Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Keep reading...Show less
06 February
Investor Webinar Presentation
Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Investor Webinar Presentation
24 January
Vale Launches Strategic Review of Thompson Nickel Operations Amid Market Challenges
Vale (NYSE:VALE) announced on Thursday (January 23) that its subsidiary, Vale Base Metals, has initiated a strategic review that will involve evaluating its mining and exploration assets in Thompson, Manitoba.
The company will look at a range of options for the properties, including a potential sale.
The Thompson Nickel Belt has been producing nickel since 1956. Spanning 135 kilometers, the belt includes two operational underground mines, an adjacent mill and significant exploration opportunities.
During the 12 month period ended in Q3 2024, the Thompson assets put out 10,500 metric tons of finished nickel.
The strategic review is intended to optimize Vale Base Metals' asset portfolio and strengthen the competitiveness of its nickel operations. The company expects the review to conclude in the second half of 2025.
Nickel market struggling with oversupply
Nickel prices entered 2025 in the US$15,000 to US$15,200 per metric ton range.
The metal struggled to gain momentum last year, with increased output from Indonesia and limited growth in demand from key sectors such as stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries.
Ewa Manthey, commodities strategist at ING, noted that the market surplus is unlikely to ease in the near term.
“We believe nickel’s underperformance is likely to continue — at least in the near term — amid weakening demand and a sustained market surplus,” she said in comments emailed to the Investing News Network.
China’s recent steps to support its economy, which include a US$1.4 trillion investment plan over the next five years, may influence nickel demand indirectly. However, analysts caution that measures introduced in 2024 had limited effects on China’s housing and manufacturing sectors, which are key drivers of stainless steel consumption.
Indonesia, the world’s top nickel producer, continues to play a central role in the market surplus. Its expanding nickel output, supported by significant Chinese investment, has solidified its dominance in the industry.
However, there are indications that Indonesia may consider curtailing production to stabilize prices. Reports suggest that the Indonesian government is evaluating deeper cuts to nickel-mining quotas.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.